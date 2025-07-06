Nobody 2 Cast – Where You Know Them From

by

Nobody 2 is set to hit the theaters in August 2025 with a solid cast of seasoned actors. Starring returning stars such as Bob Odenkirk (Hutch Mansell), Connie Nielsen (Becca Mansell), and RZA (Harry Mansell), the stellar Nobody 2 cast stirs nostalgia. Also, with the expansion of the plot, new characters have been introduced. As such, more acting legends, including Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone, will join the Nobody 2 cast.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Nobody. An official trailer of the second entry was released in May 2025 with a sneak peek into Odenkirk’s return as highly skilled assassin Hutch. While the first entry gradually unveiled his violent past, Nobody 2 will have Hutch in full throttle, eliminating thugs in John Wick-style. The sequel also has Stone stepping into the villain’s shoes like never before. Explore the stellar Nobody 2 cast and where you have seen them before.

1. Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell

Odenkirk has played over 130 roles, but his Nobody‘s Hutch remains one of his best. For it, he was nominated at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Super Awards for Best Actor in an Action Movie. Before Nobody, Bob Odenkirk gained prominence for his stunning performance as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad (2009–2013) and its spin-off Better Call Saul (2015–2022). In 2014, Odenkirk was seen as Bill Oswalt in the FX anthology series Fargo season 1. He has played supporting roles in notable films such as Incredibles (2018) and Little Women (2019).

2. Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell

Connie Nielsen in Nobody

A Danish actress, Connie Nielsen’s career spans over four decades with several outstanding roles that define it. Before she portrayed the successful wife of Hutch Mansell in Nobody, Nielsen gained recognition for her performances in such films as Gladiator (2000), One Hour Photo (2002), Basic (2003), and playing the iconic Queen Hippolyta in DC Extended Universe movies, including Wonder Woman. She reprised her role as Lucilla in Gladiator II (2024).

3. John Ortiz as Henry

John Ortiz in The Madness

John Ortiz has been featured in many blockbusters since his career began in 1992. He played the antagonist, Arturo Braga, in Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). You may also remember him in his 2007 roles as Sheriff Eddie Morales in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem and Javier J. Rivera in American Gangster. Other notable movies in his resume include Kong: Skull Island (2017), Bumblebee (2018), and American Fiction (2023). Ortiz is set to play the corrupt theme park operator, a new character in Nobody 2.

4. RZA as Harry Mansell

Nobody 2 cast RZA

RZA is a renowned American rapper with five studio albums, including his 2008 piece “Digi Snacks.” He made his acting debut in the late 1990s and has since appeared in notable movies such as American Gangster, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011). RZA is also known for playing Samurai Apocalypse in Californication season 5. RZA played the onscreen adopted brother of Odenkirk in the first installment of Nobody and will reprise the role in the 2025 entry.

5. Colin Hanks as Abel

Colin Hanks joins Nobody 2 cast

Colin Hanks‘ role as shady sheriff Abel is remarkable as one of the new characters joining the Nobody film franchise. Hanks is best known for portraying Gus Grimly, a protagonist in FX’s Fargo, which earned him major award nominations. He also played notable roles in Roswell (1999–2001), The Good Guys (2010), Dexter (2011), and Life in Pieces (2015-2019). On the big screen, Hanks is known for appearing in numerous films such as King Kong (2005), Untraceable (2008), and the Jumanji film series (2017–2019).

6. Sharon Stone as Lendina

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

Stone needs no introduction for movie fans. The multiple award-winning actress became a popular sex symbol in the 1990s for her acclaimed femme fatale performances. Before fame, Stone appeared in ’80s and ’90s films such as King Solomon’s Mines (1984) and Total Recall (1990). She gained international recognition for her thought-provoking performance as Catherine Tramell in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct (1992) and its 2006 sequel. Stone’s other notable films include Silver (1993), The Specialist (1994), Casino (1995), and Catwoman (2004). She plays a daring bootlegging operation mastermind in Nobody 2.

7. Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams

Nobody 2 cast

Michael Ironside is a Hollywood legend with over 270 acting credits across film and television. He is no stranger to the action genre and is particularly known for his performances in science fiction movies, having had his breakthrough in the 1981 film Scanners. Other notable films he has appeared in include Top Gun (1986), Total Recall (1990), and Starship Troopers (1997). He will reprise his role as Hutch’s father-in-law and boss in the Nobody 2 cast.

8. Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell

Nobody 2 cast Christopher Lloyd

In a career spanning over six decades, Christopher Lloyd has built a legacy for the ages with several stellar performances across movies and television series. He is best known for his depiction of the eccentric scientist Emmet Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990). His performance as Jim Ignatowski in the comedy series Taxi (1978–1983) earned him two Emmy Awards. Lloyd’s other notable film credits include Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel, Addams Family Values (1993). He returns to the Nobody 2 cast lineup as Hutch’s father.

Banks Onuoha
Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

Related Posts
Will Elsa Ever Have a Girlfriend in Frozen Sequels?
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2020
Judd Apatow’s Pandemic Comedy: A Much-Needed Dose of Laughter in Troubled Times
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ana De Armas
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2022
2018’s Unlikeliest Best Picture Nominees (Are the Ones You Should Be Watching)
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2018
The Five Best Serial Killer Movies from 2000-2010
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2018
Two Directors Are Vying to Remake Stephen King’s Pet Sematary
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.