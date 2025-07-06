Nobody 2 Cast – Where You Know Them From

Nobody 2 is set to hit the theaters in August 2025 with a solid cast of seasoned actors. Starring returning stars such as Bob Odenkirk (Hutch Mansell), Connie Nielsen (Becca Mansell), and RZA (Harry Mansell), the stellar Nobody 2 cast stirs nostalgia. Also, with the expansion of the plot, new characters have been introduced. As such, more acting legends, including Colin Hanks and Sharon Stone, will join the Nobody 2 cast.
Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, Nobody 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Nobody. An official trailer of the second entry was released in May 2025 with a sneak peek into Odenkirk’s return as highly skilled assassin Hutch. While the first entry gradually unveiled his violent past, Nobody 2 will have Hutch in full throttle, eliminating thugs in John Wick-style. The sequel also has Stone stepping into the villain’s shoes like never before. Explore the stellar Nobody 2 cast and where you have seen them before.
1. Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell
Odenkirk has played over 130 roles, but his Nobody‘s Hutch remains one of his best. For it, he was nominated at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Super Awards for Best Actor in an Action Movie. Before Nobody, Bob Odenkirk gained prominence for his stunning performance as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad (2009–2013) and its spin-off Better Call Saul (2015–2022). In 2014, Odenkirk was seen as Bill Oswalt in the FX anthology series Fargo season 1. He has played supporting roles in notable films such as Incredibles (2018) and Little Women (2019).
2. Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell
A Danish actress, Connie Nielsen’s career spans over four decades with several outstanding roles that define it. Before she portrayed the successful wife of Hutch Mansell in Nobody, Nielsen gained recognition for her performances in such films as Gladiator (2000), One Hour Photo (2002), Basic (2003), and playing the iconic Queen Hippolyta in DC Extended Universe movies, including Wonder Woman. She reprised her role as Lucilla in Gladiator II (2024).
3. John Ortiz as Henry
John Ortiz has been featured in many blockbusters since his career began in 1992. He played the antagonist, Arturo Braga, in Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious 6 (2013). You may also remember him in his 2007 roles as Sheriff Eddie Morales in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem and Javier J. Rivera in American Gangster. Other notable movies in his resume include Kong: Skull Island (2017), Bumblebee (2018), and American Fiction (2023). Ortiz is set to play the corrupt theme park operator, a new character in Nobody 2.
4. RZA as Harry Mansell
RZA is a renowned American rapper with five studio albums, including his 2008 piece “Digi Snacks.” He made his acting debut in the late 1990s and has since appeared in notable movies such as American Gangster, G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011). RZA is also known for playing Samurai Apocalypse in Californication season 5. RZA played the onscreen adopted brother of Odenkirk in the first installment of Nobody and will reprise the role in the 2025 entry.
5. Colin Hanks as Abel
Colin Hanks‘ role as shady sheriff Abel is remarkable as one of the new characters joining the Nobody film franchise. Hanks is best known for portraying Gus Grimly, a protagonist in FX’s Fargo, which earned him major award nominations. He also played notable roles in Roswell (1999–2001), The Good Guys (2010), Dexter (2011), and Life in Pieces (2015-2019). On the big screen, Hanks is known for appearing in numerous films such as King Kong (2005), Untraceable (2008), and the Jumanji film series (2017–2019).
6. Sharon Stone as Lendina
Stone needs no introduction for movie fans. The multiple award-winning actress became a popular sex symbol in the 1990s for her acclaimed femme fatale performances. Before fame, Stone appeared in ’80s and ’90s films such as King Solomon’s Mines (1984) and Total Recall (1990). She gained international recognition for her thought-provoking performance as Catherine Tramell in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct (1992) and its 2006 sequel. Stone’s other notable films include Silver (1993), The Specialist (1994), Casino (1995), and Catwoman (2004). She plays a daring bootlegging operation mastermind in Nobody 2.
7. Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams
Michael Ironside is a Hollywood legend with over 270 acting credits across film and television. He is no stranger to the action genre and is particularly known for his performances in science fiction movies, having had his breakthrough in the 1981 film Scanners. Other notable films he has appeared in include Top Gun (1986), Total Recall (1990), and Starship Troopers (1997). He will reprise his role as Hutch’s father-in-law and boss in the Nobody 2 cast.
8. Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell
In a career spanning over six decades, Christopher Lloyd has built a legacy for the ages with several stellar performances across movies and television series. He is best known for his depiction of the eccentric scientist Emmet Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990). His performance as Jim Ignatowski in the comedy series Taxi (1978–1983) earned him two Emmy Awards. Lloyd’s other notable film credits include Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel, Addams Family Values (1993). He returns to the Nobody 2 cast lineup as Hutch’s father.
Follow Us