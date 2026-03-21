The Kelly Clarkson Show Ends After Seven Seasons, Relive The Most Memorable Moments

As the variety talk show wraps up, the fandom is compelled to revisit memorable moments that endeared viewers to The Kelly Clarkson Show. The American Idol Season 1 winner began hosting the show in September 2019, and it quickly became a favorite staple in daytime television. From its Kellyoke segment to the array of interesting topics covered and Clarkson’s effortless ability to connect with guests, it’s not difficult to see why the show has enjoyed widespread acclaim since it premiered.
With 24 Daytime Emmy Awards won over the years, among other coveted gongs, Kelly Clarkson is set to say her goodbyes. The mother of two announced on Instagram that the current season will be her last hosting the show as she is stepping away to prioritize her kids. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons,” reads an excerpt from her statement. That’s true, and these are some of the show’s most unforgettable moments across the seasons.
When Sho Madjozi Met John Cena For The First Time
The South African rapper gained cross-border recognition with the release of her 2019 single titled “John Cena.” Sho Madjozi happens to be a big fan of the WWE superstar, and the single was her way of paying homage to him. The song sparked a viral, worldwide challenge, earning the singer an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She spoke about her admiration for Cena, expressing her hope to meet him someday. Unknown to her, he was backstage, waiting to surprise her while she performed the trend-setting song. Madjozi’s reaction when she noticed Cena dancing behind her was a wholesome moment that’s difficult to forget.
When Remy Clarkson Interrupted A Coldplay Performance
The first episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 3 features Chris Martin as the lead guest. Kelly and the audience had a swell time with the Coldplay frontman, who capped it all with a performance of his band’s popular single, “Yellow.” Now, the evergreen hit is the favorite song of Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose. So, alongside her younger brother Remy, she joins her mother on stage as Martin performs the song. It was a beautiful moment for everyone, except for Remy, who didn’t care for it. He interrupted the performance midway, announcing he needed to use the bathroom. Remy’s call for a potty break amounted to one of the show’s most-streamed moments.
When Allie Reunited With Her Family On The Show
Another memorable moment ranked among the best surprises on The Kelly Clarkson Show features an inspiring story about Allie, a breast cancer patient living in New York, and her UPS delivery driver, Al. After Allie was diagnosed during the COVID-19 lockdown, Al became a strong support system, going out of his way to check on Allie and encourage her through the treatment. To crown the emotionally charged moment, Kelly surprised Allie, reuniting her with her family on the show. Allie’s appearance highlights the humane premise that endeared the show to its audience.
When Anne Hathaway Redefined How To Eat Cupcakes
From their conversation to the unexpected remix performance, Anne Hathaway was one of the liveliest celebrity guests on the show. The Les Misérables actress and Clarkson had a great time sharing stories, laughing, and singing. It was a deeply entertaining and unforgettable episode with many memorable moments, but what went viral online was the actress’s demonstration of how to eat cupcakes. We had all been doing it wrong, and Hathaway saved the day!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Go-to Song When She’s Down
The Shakespeare in Love actress appeared as a guest on a 2021 episode of the show, discussing everything from her skincare routines to her company Goop and whatnot with the host. At some point in their conversation, the duo talked about music, compelling Kelly to ask Gwyneth Paltrow about her go-to song when she’s feeling down. Neither the host nor the audience was ready for Platrow’s response.
Apparently, the actress is a fan of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 hit song, “WAP,” but no one expected her to blurt out “Wet A** Pu**y” on daytime television. She left Kelly in a fit of laughter, delivering one of the most memorable moments in The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check out the most shocking moments from Dating Naked UK Season 2.
Follow Us