Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Revisited: BTS, Easter Eggs & More

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off hit movie theaters in the summer of 1986. Grossing over $70 million against a budget of $5.6 million, it was a box office smash that defined 1980s comedy cinema. Fondly remembered for its infectious charm and energy, it is looked on as a classic to this day.
John Hughes crafted a film that is simple in its premise but epic in its delivery. Focusing on the boisterous titular character, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off takes place in one hectic day in Chicago when he decides to bunk off school and bring his friends along with him. Four decades later, the film’s influence remains undeniable. Let’s break down what made it so iconic, from behind the scenes trivia to easter eggs you may have missed.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Is Inspired By Real Life
The films of John Hughes are straight-forward but deeply human. What he did so well was take basic plots and turn them into bizarre journeys filled with fast energy. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is really about the joy of living in the moment, as well as the consequences that can come with it. However, the initial spark was inspired by a real-life person who Hughes knew in Chicago. Edward McNally grew up on the same street as Hughes and was known for his penchant for truancy, reportedly being pursued by the school dean for skipping school 27 times. In his adult life, he got his act together and became a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C.
John Hughes’ Lightning-Fast Script
During the 1980s, John Hughes was considered a “writing machine” who could churn out scripts faster than Hollywood could make them. The Breakfast Club was written in just two days, Sixteen Candles over the course of a weekend, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off followed a similar formula. He developed the basic storyline on February 25, 1985, and successfully pitched it to Paramount the next day. He then wrote the screenplay in less than a week. Hughes would deliver work this fast by writing for up to 20 hours in a sitting. He cultivated this rapid, deadline-driven style while working in the advertising and magazine industries before becoming a filmmaker.
The Actors Who Nearly Became Ferris Bueller
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off made lead star Matthew Broderick an overnight sensation. While he had established himself with WarGames in 1983, it was his brash and cocky turn as Ferris Bueller that really got people invested. However, he wasn’t the first choice. Hughes initially offered the role to Anthony Michael Hall, after the two built a solid rapport on two prior movies. While there was no direct fight involved, Hall explained how this led them to drift apart and never speak again. Other actors considered for the role included Jim Carrey, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, and John Cusack.
Alan Ruck’s Thankyou to Emilio Estevez
Alan Ruck‘s character Cameron Frye may be slightly over-looked compared to Broderick’s Bueller, however, he is the film’s emotional core and true protagonist. As a coming-of-age story, Cameron is the one who experiences the most growth, transitioning from a paralyzed, fearful hypochondriac to a self-possessed young man. Although he was 29 years old at the time of filming, he brought a such a delicate innocence to the role that he easily passed for a high school senior. Emilio Estevez was initially offered the role of Cameron Frye but turned it down, a decision that Alan Ruck later said made him want to kiss Estevez every time he saw him for declining the part.
Charlie Sheen Went Method
Before he became a mega-star, Charlie Sheen made a brief but impossible to forget cameo in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His simple role as the boy in the police station is a masterclass in commitment to a role, no matter how big or small the part. To achieve that authentically drugged-out, dishevelled look for his scene with Jennifer Grey, Sheen dove head-on into extreme method acting, staying awake for more than 48 hours before filming. The result was impossible to fake: bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a genuinely exhausted demeanour that made his character’s strung-out state disturbingly believable.
Easter Eggs & Hidden Details
Like almost all of his movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a love letter to Chicago from home-proud John Hughes. A large portion of his films were not just set in Chicago, but filmed there also. And he decided to connect the films with various shared universe techniques. For example, the Bueller family cars featured license plates referencing Hughes’ previous films: VCTN (National Lampoon’s Vacation), MMOM (Mr. Mom), TBC (The Breakfast Club), and 4FBDO (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off). Also, in the film, Ferris goes to Shermer High School, the same fictional school from The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles.
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