Coming-of-age movies have long captivated audiences with their powerful exploration of the universal transition from adolescence to adulthood. This genre defies conventional categorization, seamlessly blending elements of comedy and drama to resonate with viewers across generations. Whether depicting the awkwardness of teenage friendships, the challenges of first love, or the pivotal moments that shape one’s identity, these films delve into the rich tapestry of human experience.
The relatability of their themes – self-discovery, growth, and the struggle for acceptance – strikes a chord in audiences, making these stories timeless and relevant. As they navigate the complexities of life, coming-of-age films remind us that the journey to maturity is filled with both laughter and tears, reflecting the diverse paths we all traverse as we seek to understand ourselves and our place in the world. So, here’s our pick of the 5 best coming of age movies that you should add to your watchlist.
5. Lady Bird (2017)
Although the coming of age genre is mostly associated with the 80s, Greta Gerwig brought it back to life with her 2017 Oscar-nominated movie Lady Bird. Set in 2002, the film still has an 80s feel to it that strikes a similar chord to many classics of that era. The simple story relies on character development as it follows Lady Bird McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a free-spirited California teenager who seeks more in life but has a mother who often puts her down. The movie explores its somewhat heavy themes in a light-hearted way that makes it a refreshing watch. Lady Bird was nominated for 5 Academy Awards including Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan, and Best Director and Original Screenplay for Greta Gerwig.
4. The Breakfast Club (1985)
The 1985 classic The Breakfast Club stands as one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s, solidifying its place as a standout in the coming-of-age genre, which John Hughes would become renowned for. The film masterfully brings together five high school students from different social cliques—an athlete, a princess, a brain, a rebel, and a basket case—who, through a Saturday detention, discover their shared struggles and insecurities. This groundbreaking narrative not only showcased the complexity of teenage life but also humanized the stereotypical roles often seen in high school settings.
The Breakfast Club significantly boosted the careers of its young cast, including Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson, propelling them into Hollywood stardom. Its enduring legacy is reflected in its continued relevance and resonance with new generations of viewers, proving that the themes of identity, acceptance, and personal growth are timeless. The film remains a cultural touchstone, echoing the sentiments of youth and the universal quest for understanding and connection.
3. Almost Famous (2000)
Almost Famous, directed by Cameron Crowe and released in 2000, is a unique coming-of-age film that takes viewers on a journey through the tumultuous world of rock and roll in the 1970s. The story follows 15-year-old William Miller, an aspiring music journalist who, despite his youth and naivety, lands the opportunity to write for Rolling Stone magazine. As he embarks on a cross-country tour with the fictional band Stillwater, William navigates the exhilarating yet chaotic landscape of fame, passion, and personal discovery.
The film delves into the more controversial aspects of teenage life, exploring themes of rebellion, sexuality, and the often messy process of finding one’s identity amidst the soaring highs and crushing lows of adolescence. Through William’s eyes, Almost Famous highlights the complexities of young adulthood, illustrating how the pursuit of dreams can be both exhilarating and perilous. It captures not only the joy of music and friendship but also the harsh realities that accompany the journey of growing up, making it a poignant and layered entry in the coming-of-age genre.
2. Boyhood (2014)
Richard Linklater‘s Boyhood is not only an iconic coming-of-age film but also one of the most daring and impressive cinematic achievements in modern filmmaking. Shot over a remarkable 12-year period, the film uniquely chronicles the life of Mason, portrayed by Ellar Coltrane, as he transitions from a vulnerable child to a young adult ready to embrace college life. By using the same actors throughout the decade-long production, including Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke as Mason’s parents, Linklater artfully captures the nuanced passage of time and the profound transformations that occur within families and individuals. This innovative approach allows audiences to witness Mason’s growth in real-time, making his journey not just a narrative but a shared experience that resonates deeply.
Boyhood transcends traditional coming-of-age stories by offering an authentic and intimate portrayal of the complexities of life, relationships, and the relentless march of time, solidifying its status as a groundbreaking film that challenges conventional storytelling in cinema. Boyhood was nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including Best Motion Picture of the Year. Patricia Arquette took home the gold, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.
1. Stand By Me (1986)
Stand By Me is a timeless exploration of friendship that has truly stood the test of time. Based on Stephen King‘s book, The Body, the film follows four young friends who embark on a journey to find the body of a missing boy. Along the way, they learn a lot about each other as their personal lives unravel through deep conversations amidst their daring adventure. While the theme of the movie is dark, Stand By Me finds light in its humour and compassion as these inseparable buddies escape their lives to have a summer they’ll never forget.
Stand By Me has enjoyed a lasting legacy that can still be felt today. Its young stars catapulted to fame, with the likes of Corey Feldman and Kiefer Sutherland going on to star in many more iconic movies. To many, it is considered the greatest coming of age movies of all time, and to others, it is widely considered as of the best movies of all time, currently sitting at 232 on IMDB’s prestigious top 250 movies list. Want to read about more Stephen King adaptations? Here’s our pick of the top 6.
