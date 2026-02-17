Top 7 WTF Moments From The Boys, Ranked

From bestiality to impossible sexual scenarios, fatal sex accidents, and grisly deaths, it’s quite taxing to keep up with The Boys’ WTF moments. The Eric Kripke-helmed superhero satire premiered in July 2019 and quickly gained a massive following for its raunchy and audacious story about the villainy of superheroes. For the four seasons the show has followed a group of vigilantes’ mission to take down unscrupulous superheroes, The Boys’ shock value has been its biggest appeal.
Renewed for a fifth and final season slated for release in early 2026, Gen V Season 2 has set up an epic showdown for The Boys Season 5. The final chapter is poised to feature characters from the spin-off series. This promises more wild surprises and mind-bending scenes as the series concludes. In the meantime, these are The Boys’ biggest WTF moments thus far.
1. Splinter’s Orgy With Himself
If Splinter (Rob Benedict) was introduced to gross out the audience, the character realized that in no small manner. For the brief screen time Splinter had in Season 4’s “Life Among the Septics,” the self-replicating Supe obsessed with Firecracker (Valorie Curry) came through with a scene that left viewers wondering, “WTF did I watch?” The scene unfolds at TruthCon, where Splinter sneaks away to masturbate to a picture of Firecracker. Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) follow him and happen upon an unsettling scene. Splinter had replicated himself to form a chain of humans engaged in anilingus while Prime Splinter gets off to Firecracker’s photo.
2. Herogasm
Episode 6 of The Boys Season 3 features the show’s most explicit WFT moment. Kicking off with a story that pits Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Homelander (Antony Starr) against each other, the strife culminates at the TNT Twins’ annual Supe orgy, Herogasm. From Love Sausage’s alien penis to The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) intimate session with an octopus, the episode delivered multiple jaw-dropping scenes. But apart from seeing Supes engage in all manner of strange sex, Starlight’s resignation from The Seven, and A-Train’s revenge on Blue Hawk, the episode’s explosive fight scene ensures Herogasm’s top spot as the show’s biggest WTF moment. It was fascinating to watch Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie team up against Homelander, who ran from a fight for the first time.
3. Peter’s Death In Season 3
Homelander squashed Termite (Brett Geddes) to death in Herogasm. This was after Soldier Boy’s explosion left him seriously injured. Before that, the supe’s sexual escapades led to a profound WTF moment in The Boy’s history. With the power to shrink himself, Termite got freaky at a party and decided to gratify his partner, Peter (Jarrett Siddall). He shrank down and clawed inside Peter’s penis to please him. What he didn’t anticipate was sneezing inside there. When he did, the viewers weren’t prepared for the spine-chilling scene that unfolded. The sneeze enlarged Termite to his normal size, forcefully expelling him out of his partner’s body in a manner that left Peter fatally mutilated.
4. When The Deep Ate His Octopus Friend And Lover Alive
Apart from when Starlight caught him having sex with an octopus, the Lord of the Seven Seas elevated The Boys’ shock value in several other scenes. Between setting up a gory whale and speedboat collision, his disastrous attempt to rescue a dolphin, and the hair-raising scene of a date forcing her fingers into his gills, The Deep’s sexual attraction to octopuses led to some of the show’s biggest WTF moments. In one instance, he ate his friend Timothy, an octopus he bonded with after a sexual encounter, to secure his position in The Seven.
5. Translucent’s Death In Season 1
The Boys has continued to explore creative ways to kill supes since Translucent (Alex Hassell) was blown to bits in Season 1. Although the invisible superhero was the first victim of The Boys’ quest to rein in supes, his death remains a memorable WTF moment. The Seven’s invisible superhero believed he was indestructible, until The Boys figured a way to bypass his impenetrable skin — plant an explosive inside his body from his rectum and blast him to shreds. Hughie (Jack Quaid) set off the explosive, officially getting his hands dirty.
6. When The Deep Murdered His Octopus Lover
In Season 4, The Deep murdered Ambrosius, his octopus lover from Herogasm. After the events of the raunchy episode, The Deep began housing Ambrosius in a water tank in his closet. When the sea creature confronted her lover about his relationship with Sister Sage, it spurred yet another WFT moment involving The Deep and an octopus. Instead of obliging Ambrosius’ plea to salvage their relationship, The Deep opted to get rid of his octopus partner. He breaks her aquarium and shuts the closet door, listening to Ambrosius gasp and beg for her life before suffocating to death.
7. Popclaw’s Sex Scene With Alek
Another WTF moment from The Boys Season 1, Popclaw (Brittany Allen) and Alek’s (Christian Bako) sex scene resulted in one of the series’ chilling deaths. Having gained superhuman strength through Compond V, Popclaw lures her landlord into a sexual encounter. She gets carried away amid cunnilingus and squashes Alek’s skull. Watching Alek’s brain spill out gave fans the chills, amounting to one of the show’s many ugly ways to die. Check out Rick and Morty’s most unhinged moments.
