Mario Rodriguez: Meet The Actor Behind The New $77M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Mario Rodriguez worked with Tyler Perry sometime in the mid-2010s. He’s now suing the filmmaker for sexual assault, seeking $77 million in damages. The American actor and model alleges that the entertainment mogul invited him to his home to discuss work, but subjected him to unwanted sexual advances. The lawsuit described an instance where Perry allegedly grabbed Rodriguez’s penis, resulting in a physical struggle to escape.
This is the second time the Madea creator has been accused of sexual misconduct. Earlier in June 2025, Derek Dixon, an actor known for his roles in Perry’s The Oval and Ruthless, sued the filmmaker for $260 million, alleging sexual harassment and assault. Dixon claimed Perry assaulted him twice at his home. The same attorney is representing both Dixon and Rodriguez, who said he delayed coming forward because he was scared and ashamed.
Mario Rodriguez Is From Pomona, California
The actor was born to a Mexican-American mother and a Puerto Rican father in Montclair, California. However, he was raised in Pomona, where he calls his home. Growing up, Mario Rodriguez was athletically inclined. He played football in high school and was set for Division 1 college football when he learned his girlfriend was pregnant. This derailed his plans for a professional football career, as he took on a full-time job to fulfill his fatherly responsibilities.
After giving up football, Mario Rodriguez began working as a host and promoter at a lounge in Anaheim, California. Through this job, he developed a passion for entertainment and started seeking ways to explore career opportunities in the industry. It was only a matter of time before he became a social media influencer and model.
He Began His Career With Modeling After Michael Costello Discovered Him In 2013
Mario Rodriguez’s showbiz career took off after an encounter with the famous American fashion designer, Michael Costello. Thanks to his impressive height and physique, Rodriguez caught Costello’s attention, paving the way for him to kickstart his modeling career. From walking the runway at LA Fashion Week to a feature on the LA Times, Rodriguez is now committed to building his own agency, PM85.
From modeling, Mario Rodriguez made his acting debut in 2016. As culled from his lawsuit against Perry, his acting career began in 2015 when a trainer approached him at a gym in Los Angeles to arrange a meeting with the filmmaker. The model said he spoke with Perry over the phone and was offered the small role he played in the director’s 2016 supernatural horror, Boo! A Madea Holloween. His next role was in Carl Weber’s crime drama series, The Family Business. He played Raphael Cruz in at least nine episodes of the show between 2020 and 2021. Rodriguez hasn’t been seen in any other project since then. He claims in his lawsuit that Perry kept promising him roles while subjecting him to sexual abuse.
Apart from modeling and acting, Mario Rodriguez also runs a wellness company called Mario Gummies, which originated from his struggle with depression. According to the company’s website, the actor’s search for a natural and transformative healing for depression after losing custody of his child led him to mushrooms. “They provided a way to process emotions, navigate the pain, and rebuild a sense of purpose,” reads an excerpt from Mario Gummies’ about us page. “Through these experiences, we realized the true potential of mushrooms—not just for ourselves, but for anyone seeking a new approach to healing.”
Mario Rodriguez Regrets Not Speaking Up Sooner
This is so hard to talk about……hello everyone just wanted to talk about the big news that I mentioned a few days ago regarding what happened to me. sa harrasment repost hollywood Mario Rodriguez
Perry’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, has dismissed the actor’s allegations as another money-grab attempt. But Mario Rodriguez and his lawyer insist they have a genuine case to pursue. In a video the actor shared on Instagram, he apologized for not speaking up sooner. He said he delayed coming forward because he was scared and ashamed. “I stayed quiet for much too long, and I just want to say I’m really sorry, man… If I had spoken up sooner, I could’ve saved somebody that this probably happened to after me.”
“I just wanna say sorry for that, whoever that may be. It could’ve stopped with me if I had said something… But I’m speaking up now,” added the actor. Rodriguez’s video was met with polar reactions. While some comments applaud him for coming forward, others question why he visited Perry’s house several times and accepted $5000 payment twice after the alleged sexual assaults. Check out aka Charlie Sheen’s new revelations about the actor’s turbulent life.
