Who Is Nick Reiner? The Son At The Center Of The Rob Reiner Family Tragedy

After Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were found dead in their home, Nick Reiner was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The alleged parricide is a devastating tragedy for the Reiner family and the entertainment world, as much as it has sparked interest in the son at the center of the shocking crime. Nick is the second son of the acclaimed filmmaker and his second wife.
Rob Reiner was first married to the late American actress Carole Penny Marshall, with whom he shared a daughter, actress Tracy Reiner. Marshall had Tracy with her first husband, Michael Harry. Following her marriage to Rob in 1971, he adopted Tracy. Reiner and Marshall parted ways in 1981, and the filmmaker met Singer while directing When Harry Met Sally… (1989). They got married that same year and had three children, with Nick as the middle child.
Nick Reiner Began Struggling With Substance Abuse At Age 14
I loved Michele and Rob Reiner. They were among my closest friends. We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their… pic.twitter.com/TCDRkyAzqy
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 15, 2025
Born on September 14, 1993, Nick Reiner has been a troublesome child since his teenage years. He was 14 the first time his parents sent him to a rehab facility for substance abuse. For the rest of his teenage years and into his adulthood, Reiner has been in and out of rehab at least 18 times. He became homeless at some point after he refused to return to rehab.
Reiner spoke about this in a 2016 interview with People. “I was homeless in Maine, I was homeless in New Jersey (and) I was homeless in Texas,” he told the publication. “I spent nights on the street, I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun. If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless,” he explained.
Rob Reiner’s ‘Being Charlie’ Captures Nick’s Struggles With Drug Addiction
Four years after Nick Reiner’s first admission into a rehab facility, he cleaned up his act and attempted to turn his life around. With the help of his father, he decided to tell the story of his addiction struggles. He co-wrote the script for Being Charlie with Matt Elisofon, whom he met in rehab. The 2015 drama film directed by the older Reiner follows Nick Robinson’s Charlie Mills in a story that mirrors Nick’s addiction, its impact on his family, and his journey to recovery.
In the movie, Charlie gets the help he needs and decides to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. Unfortunately, the case is different for Nick in real life. The film was a silver lining for the Reiners in their grapple with Nick’s addiction. But with the tragic murder of Rob and Michele, it has become a painful reminder of a family ordeal that resulted in a double parricide.
During an interview with the Los Angeles Times after Being Charlie was released, Nick asserted that the movie was the only good thing that came out of the years he spent in rehab. He told the publication he got sober because he got tired of doing drugs and being homeless. “I got sick of it,” he said, “I came from a nice family, I’m not supposed to be out there on the streets and in homeless shelters doing all these.”
Nick Reiner Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia
In the wake of the gruesome murder of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, the family challenge they faced with their son Nick Reiner has gained more media exposure. Among other facts that have emerged, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia years ago. TMZ first reported this, citing sources that claim he had been receiving treatment for the mental health condition in Los Angeles.
According to the report, a change in his medication caused him to become more erratic and dangerous weeks before the murder of his parents. Several other platforms have reported this amid speculations of how it will affect his trial. Following his arrests, a judge involved in the case signed a sealed medical order, presumed to be related to Reiner’s mental health.
His mental stability will likely become a major factor in the case, but it’s left to see if it will amount to an insanity defense. Back in 2016, Nick Reiner told the Dopey Podcast that he faked being crazy to get antidepressant medication. Nevertheless, it has been determined that he has a mental disability. Pending his trial, he’s on suicide watch and in solitary confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, California. Check out the whereabouts of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer.
Follow Us