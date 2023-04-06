Penny Marshall was an American actress, director, and producer. She was an award-winning actress known for her works on and off the screen. Even when her fame and popularity had declined in the 90s, Marshall’s popularity as a film producer and director continued to rise.
Penny Marshall was born Carole Penny Marshall on October 15, 1943, in New York City. Of all her works as an actress, Marshall was most known for her time on Laverne & Shirley. Even in death, Marshall’s headstone has the letter “L” from her character in the TV series. In honor of one of Hollywood’s finest actresses, here are 9 things you didn’t know about Laverne & Shirley‘s Penny Marshall.
1. The TV Shows You Remember Penny Marshall From
Penny Marshall was cast as Laverne DeFazio in the spin-off show Laverne & Shirley. Marshall first played the character on the ABC sitcom Happy Days. Marshall’s appearance, as well as Cindy Williams (as Shirley) on an episode of Happy Days, became audience favorites.
The show’s creator decided to create a spin-off centered around their characters. Laverne & Shirley aired 8 seasons from January 27, 1976, to May 10, 1983. Although Laverne & Shirley was her most prominent role, Marshall was also known for playing Myrna Turner on the ABC sitcom The Odd Couple. She appeared on 27 episodes of the show from 1972 to 1974.
2. Penny Marshall’s Life Before Becoming An Actress
Penny Marshall learned how to tap dance at the age of 3. Her skill and proficiency at tap dancing saw her teaching tap dancing at her mother’s dancing school. After having her child during her time at the university, Marshall had to work odd jobs to make a living. She worked as a choreographer for the Civic Light Opera Association in Albuquerque. Eventually, Marshall moved to Los Angeles to be with her older brother.
3. Penny Marshall’s First Experiences Of Acting
In Los Angeles, Penny Marshall was cast in a TV commercial. This would be her first screen appearance. The commercial was for Head and Shoulders shampoo and had Marshall cast as the girl with the unattractive, stringy hair. Like most girls her age, it was not a role she was joyous to play. However, her co-actor, Farrah Fawcett, who played the girl with the better hair, did her best to put Marshall at ease.
4. Penny Marshall’s Film Debut
Afterward, Marshall’s older brother, Garry Marshall, cast Marshall in a movie he had co-written and produced. The movie titled How Sweet It Is! (1968) cast Marshall as a Tour Girl. Marshall also starred in another movie, The Savage Seven, as Tina. These two movies started Marshall’s career on the big screen.
5. Penny Marshall Made A Box Office Record
After her success as an actress, Penny Marshall went behind the scenes as a director. Two years after her directorial debut in 1986, one of Marshall’s films, Big (1988), crossed the $100 million mark at the Box Office. This feat made Marshall the first female director to have a movie grossed over $100 million.
6. Penny Marshall Wasn’t The Only Family Member In Film
Besides Penny Marshall’s mother being a tap dancer, her father, Anthony W. Marshall, was a TV producer. With his son, Garry, Anthony produced several works that Penny starred in. Penny Marshall’s only child and daughter, Tracy Reiner, is an actress. Tracy is known for her work in When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Apollo 13 (1995), and The Princess Diaries (2001). Penny’s older brother was the renowned writer, producer, and actor Garry Marshall. Marshall’s older sister, Ronny Hallin, is a TV actress and producer. Her nephew, Scott Marshall, is a film director.
7. Penny Marshall Married Career Co-workers
Marshall met and dated Michael Henry during her time in college. Marshall dropped out of college to marry Henry in 1963. The couple divorced in 1966, with the marriage producing Marshall’s only child, Tracy. Five years later, in 1971, Marshall married fellow actor and film director Rob Reiner. The marriage lasted for a decade, and the couple divorced in 1981.
Although Marshall never remarried, she dated other career co-workers. Marshall briefly dated actor Larry Breeding, but the relationship ended with Breeding’s death in a car accident in 1982. Marshall later dated Art Garfunkel, a singer, poet, and actor.
8. The Nominations & Awards Penny Marshall Has Received
Penny Marshall received three Golden Globes Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for her performance in Laverne & Shirley. She received nominations in 1978, 1979, and 1980. On August 12, 2004, Marshall was awarded the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. She was honored in a double ceremony with Cindy Williams in the Motion Picture category. Marshall was also nominated for Worst Fake Accent: Female at The Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.
9. Penny Marshall Has Produced And Directed Several Works For Film & Television
Marshall’s first work as a producer was the 1990 Awakenings, where she’s credited as an executive producer. Marshall produced her first TV series in a single episode of A League of Their Own. Her last two works as a producer were the 2005 Cinderella Man and Bewitched (2005). In her credit, Marshall directed over 10 works in television and film. Some of Penny Marshall‘s films include Big (1988), Renaissance Man (1994), The Preacher’s Wife (1996), and Rodman (2020).
Read Next: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!