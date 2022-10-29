Is the Bewitched Cast Still Alive Today?

The Bewitched cast is one of the most famous casts of all time. The concept was a good one, and the show was a raging success. The 1960s were not the same as today, and this was a wholesome show that brought fans. It wasn’t your typical family dynamic even in those days, and fans loved that. Characters such as Samantha and Darrin were heartwarming but also imperfect. They didn’t show the kind of perfect family that fans were accustomed to seeing in the past. The show spoke for itself in terms of success, and many people who still watch in syndication to this day are curious. Where is the Bewitched cast now?
Elizabeth Montgomery
She’s a legend. She brought Samantha Stephens to life for eight solid years in the 60s and early 70s, and she did it with ease. Playing a witch with a family to raise and a disapproving mother is something she made look easy, but it was all about balance. Following her time on television as a lovable witch, she decided to showcase her own talents with darker roles. She did not want to spend her entire acting career being typecast.
In 1974, she starred in a project called “A Case of Rape,” which changed the way women dealt with their lives. She was a woman who showed the world through her actions that women don’t have to suffer alone – and they can come forward. Montgomery took on dark roles for a long time. She spent much of her life advocating for the rights she believed in. She died of cancer in 1995.
Dick York
Oh, sweet Darrin Stephens. The husband, who wasn’t exactly the calmest and laid-back husband on earth, sure did make this character a lot of fun. He was stubborn, always stressed, and completely focused on all the things he could not control, yet he was still a loveable character. His acting career was phenomenal, but it was all before he was part of the Bewitched cast. Due to his health issues and a back injury, he was bedridden for years. He ultimately passed away in 1992 from his years-long battle with emphysema. The actor suffered from many addiction issues and substance abuse issues throughout his later years, and they took a toll. He left the show in the fifth season.
Dick Sargent
To play the character of Darrin Stephens for the final three seasons, it seems you had to stick with the name Dick. He took over the role for the final three seasons, and he thought to do it his own way. He went on to have a successful career in Hollywood, too. Sargent starred in shows such as Taxi and Dukes of Hazzard. He died in 1994 from prostate cancer.
Agnes Moorehead
Samantha’s mother was a real witch. We say that because Endora was, in the show, a real witch. She wanted her daughter to live her life as a free witch, and she did all she could to break up her marriage to her normal husband. She was less than kind to her son-in-law, but she ultimately protected him for the sake of her grown daughter. Her career was a big one. She starred in Citizen Kane, and she made history. She was the first woman to host the Oscars as a co-host along with another Dick. This time, Dick Powell. She died in 1974.
David White
As Larry Tate on the show, he was Darrin’s best friend. He was a sounding board and a friend, but he was also a businessman. White, though, was a star. He was in shows such as Bonanza and Dynasty. White did some time on the big screen, too. He died in 1990 after suffering a heart attack.
Erin Murphy
She’s the main actress to play the role of Tabitha Stephens, the half-witch daughter of Darrin and Samantha. She was a doll, and the world fell absolutely in love with her. She’s continued her acting career. She landed roles in shows such as Lassie. In 2019, she starred in the show TV Therapy. She is the only main star of the show who is still alive today.