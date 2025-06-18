Cassandra Ventura: 7 Things You Need to Know About R&B Singer and Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend

Cassie Ventura may be trending for being the abused ex-girlfriend and star witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ case, but her reputation goes beyond that. From an early age, Ventura, mononymously called Cassie, had the elements of a star, but her association with Diddy stalled her growth. She began her career as a teenager, modelling for major brands before a music executive scouted her at clubs and parties. Subsequently, Cassie’s debut single, Me & U, shot her to prominence, but replicating the success has proven a herculean task since then.
Behind the glitz and glam, Cassandra Ventura was battling demons from her toxic relationship with hip-hop mogul Diddy. After signing a contract with Diddy’s record label Bad Boy Records, her career suffered hiccups. While she seems to have found love again and is living a decent family life, Cassie’s career has not attained the height her talents were expected to take her to. She stands as a key witness in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against Diddy. Explore these interesting facts about the singer.
1. Cassie Married Her Personal Trainer, Alex Fine
Cassandra Ventura and Alex Fine began dating in late 2018, a few months after splitting from Diddy. She hired Fine as her personal trainer after her longtime chaotic relationship with Combs ended, and she found love again in his arms. Cassie and Fine dated for a few months before she married him in September 2019. Their bond has grown stronger with the expansion of their family.
2. Cassandra Ventura Was in a Troubled Relationship with Diddy For 10 Years
From 2007 to 2018, Cassandra Ventura dated Diddy on and off. Diddy met Cassie after hearing her hit single Me & U in a club. They met through Ryan Leslie, who convinced Diddy to sign a joint venture with Cassie and Leslie’s NextSelection label. Her relationship with Diddy was marred by domestic violence, drug abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual abuse. Her attempt to leave him in 2018 resulted in a rape. In May 2024, CNN released footage from a surveillance camera showing Diddy getting brutal with Cassie in 2016.
3. How Many Children Does Cassandra Ventura Have?
Cassandra Ventura got pregnant with the pair’s first child, Frankie, after she started dating Fine. They welcomed daughter Frankie in December 2019, a few months after their wedding. The couple became parents for the second time when their daughter Sunny was born in March 2021. In February 2025, Ventura announced that they have a third child on the way. She sports a heavy baby bump during her appearances as a witness in Diddy’s trial.
4. Her Debut Single “Me & U” was an Instant Hit That She Has Not Been Able To Surpass
Me & U exploded upon its release in 2005. Written and produced by Leslie, the song shot Cassie to international fame when she was just 19 years old. She was then discovered by Combs, who signed her to his Bad Boy Records for a commercial release of the song. Me & U peaked at number three, becoming her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. The track became the lead single in Ventura’s debut studio album, “Cassie” (2006), which peaked at number four on the Billboard 200.
Though Me & U remained on the charts for almost seven months, Cassie’s subsequent works didn’t perform so well. The second single in the debut album, Long Way 2 Go, peaked at 97 on the Billboard Hot 100. She continued to put out more singles between 2008 and 2009, including Official Girl (featuring Lil Wayne), Must Be Love (featuring Diddy), and Let’s Get Crazy (featuring Akon). While her songs did not chart, her debut mixtape, RockaByeBaby, received positive reviews.
5. Cassie Dabbled in Acting in 2008
A multi-talented performer, Cassie debuted as an actress in the 2003 direct-to-video film Babarian. She made her feature film debut in Step Up 2: The Streets as Sophie. Cassie has appeared in more films, including The Perfect Match and Honey 3: Dare to Dance, both in 2016. On television, she appeared in two episodes of Empire as Haven Quinn.
6. Diddy Stalled Cassie’s Life and Career in Many Ways
According to her testimony, Cassie was a 19-year-old aspiring R&B singer when she met Combs, and the music mogul took advantage of her lack of experience. He offered her a 10-album deal with his record label. A deal that long would tie her down with him for a long time. In retrospect, the contract gives Diddy the power to call the shots in her financial, professional, and creative decisions for many years. During her testimony in court, Cassie revealed that she recorded “hundreds of tracks” while dating Diddy, but most of her time was spent pleasing him and participating in his freak-off parties. Cassie’s debut album is the only album she’s ever released as of 2025.
7. Cassie Ventura Comes From a Multi-racial Background
If you ever wondered where her unique features come from, the Me & U singer’s heritage is a cocktail of different races. Cassie was born in New London, Connecticut, to a Filipino father. Her mother, on the other hand, has African-American, Mexican, and West Indian heritage. Cassie’s debut album has OPM sounds as a tribute to her Filipino descent.
Follow Us