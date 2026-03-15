Chloe Bailey: 6 Fascinating Facts You Need To Know About The Exorcism Actress

Right off the bat, Chloe Bailey established herself as a talent destined for the spotlight. She began her career as a child performer and, with her incredible talent and energy, got an early rise to fame alongside her younger sister Halle Bailey. The sisters gained prominence as the alternative R&B duo Chloe x Halle, earning notable awards and recognition for their music. The duo has released two critically acclaimed studio albums while simultaneously building their solo careers.
Beyond music, Chloe Bailey is also a thriving actress with credits spanning movies and TV shows. She is known for her outstanding performances in Grown-ish (2018–2022) and Swarm (2023). She also appeared in Exorcism (2024) alongside Russel Crowe. Early in her career, Bailey worked with Beyoncé in The Fighting Temptations (2003). Bailey’s artistic evolution brings a rare blend of charisma to her craft, and she’s always poised to explore new territories. Discover more intriguing facts about the entertainer.
1. Chloe Bailey Learned the Art of Songwriting From Her Father at a Young Age
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Born on July 1, 1998, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Doug and Courtney Bailey, Chloe Bailey grew up with an older sister, Ski, and a younger sister, Halle. She also has a younger brother, Branson, with whom she grew up in Mableton before the family moved to Los Angeles. However, Chloe and Halle are the only ones in the spotlight, thanks to their singing talent. The girls were just 10 and 8, respectively, when their father started teaching them songwriting skills.
2. She Played the Younger Version of Beyoncé’s Character in The Fighting Temptations
Not many know this, but in the budding years of her acting career, Chloe Bailey played minor roles in major productions, including her debut feature film, The Fighting Temptations (2003). She shared the screen with Beyoncé in the movie, appearing as Young Lilly while the pop queen played adult Lily. The acting debut led to more roles in movies such as Last Holiday (2006), Meet the Browns (2008), Gospel Hill (2009), and Let It Shine (2012).
3. Beyoncé is Her Mentor and Biggest Musical Influence
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The talented duo of Chloe x Halle gained initial recognition for their covers of popular songs, particularly Beyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had.” The Hello singer discovered the sisters on YouTube and signed them to a record deal through her Parkwood Entertainment company. Beyoncé has offered guidance in their careers and personal life since then. The Bailey sisters joined the singer as her opening act for the European part of her Formation World Tour in 2016. Bailey’s other musical influence is Kelis. She is also inspired by the musical journey of other artists such as Kanye West, Missy Elliot, and TLC.
4. Chloe and Halle Bailey Got Their Initial Breakthrough on YouTube
Before gaining mainstream spotlight, Chloe Bailey and her sister earned recognition by posting covers of songs on YouTube under the moniker Chloe x Halle. She was 13 while Halle was 11 when they launched their YouTube channel with their first video being Beyoncé’s Best Thing I Never Had. The sister duo continued posting other pop music covers to YouTube, showcasing their talent, which ultimately caught Beyoncé’s attention. Signed to Parkwood, they made their professional debut in 2016 with the EP Sugar Symphony and released their debut album, The Kids Are Alright, in 2018. The latter earned two Grammy Award nominations in December 2018.
5. The Bailey Sisters Have Collaborated on a Few Acting Projects
More than just singing together, Chloe Bailey and her sister Halle also act together. Their first acting collaboration was in the 2006 romantic comedy film Last Holiday, starring Queen Latifah in the lead role. Bailey played Anna in the movie while Halle portrayed Tina. Their next collaboration was as choir members in the movie Let It Shine (2012). Freeform sitcom Grown-ish cast them as twins Jazlyn Forster (Chloe) and Skylar Foster (Halle) in 2018. On December 29, 2017, before the series premiere, the R&B sister duo released the theme song for Grown-ish, titled Grown. In 2020, Bailey reprised her role as Jazlyn on Black-ish.
6. Chloe Bailey Received an NAACP Image Award for her Performance in Praise This
For her electrifying performance in Praise This (2023), Chloe Bailey won the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special. She was also named Musician of the Year by Glamour Women of the Year. Before that, Bailey bagged several award nominations for her music, including a Grammy Award nod for Best R&B Song for the Chloe x Halle hit Do It (as songwriter). Bailey also won Best R&B at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.
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