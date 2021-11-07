10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Gaul

There will always be actors whose names are recognizable from the start, and then there will be those whose names might not be recognizable but their faces are instantly recognizable. Ryan Gaul is one of the latter. He may not have the kind of name that shows up in all the press stories or tabloids, but his face is in just about every show on television at least a few times. From “House of Lies,” to “Hart of Dixie,” to “2 Broke Girls,” and more, he’s been everywhere. He’s been acting since 2002, which is nearly 20 years of his life. His fans want to know more about him than just his name, too.
1. He’s from Maine
Gaul was born and raised in Maine. He’s from a town few have heard of. It’s called Damariscotta, and it’s a mouthful. He spent his childhood going to school in Maine in Newcastle. He attended the Lincoln Academy.
2. He’s a Writer
In addition to being an actor, he is also a writer. While we know him well as an actor, his writing is something he finds cathartic and important to him. He isn’t credited for any specific writing that we can find on Wikipedia, but he does list himself as a writer – and that does make him a writer.
3. He Went to College
Following his high school graduation, he did the college thing. He did not stay close to home for college, and he graduated from Stonehill College. It’s located in Massachusetts. So, while he didn’t go too far for college, he was not benefitting from that in-state tuition that he would have paid had he gone to school in his home state of Maine.
4. He is a Comedian
He even belongs to a comedy troupe, and that is a very cool thing to get to say. He’s part of The Groundlings, which is a big deal. They are based out of LA, and while we don’t know for certain what it takes to become a part of something like this, we do know that you have to be pretty darn funny to make it happen.
5. He Was a Salesman
Before he was an actor, he had a different career path in mind. He went to work fresh out of college as a salesman. We believe it, too. With his personality, he’d have done well in sales. He worked selling office supplies, and that does sound a little more boring than being an actor, doesn’t it? Apparently, he thought along the same lines, too.
6. He’s Active on Social Media
Ryan Gaul isn’t the most active person on the planet, but he is active enough to keep his more than 11k Instagram followers happy. He posts regularly about his work and what he’s up to behind the scenes, and his fans really love it. He’s funny, so they follow along.
7. He’s a Private Man
He does not seem like the type who wants to share all the things with all the people. He does share his work and a few of the things he finds amusing, but he doesn’t share much of a glimpse into his personal life, and people love that. He doesn’t have to, either. He’s got a good life, and he is living his own dream, and it is not his job to do anything else.
8. He is in His 40s
While we cannot verify his date of birth, there are some rumors on the internet that he was born in October of 1973. We can say for certain that he was very likely born in the early 70s and that he probably is in his late 40s, but we cannot say for certain that October is his date of birth or that this is true otherwise.
9. He’s Married
According to online sources, he’s a married man. He and his wife, Christine, like to keep their marriage very private, and they don’t like to share too much about their personal life with anyone. They’ve done a lovely job of keeping their family out of the spotlight, and it seems to work well for them.
10. He is Modest
One thing is certain about this actor. He does not live life a flashy lifestyle. He chooses to live modestly, to keep his life as private as possible, and he prefers to let the world see him for his humor and his comedy work than anything else. He likes to tout his work not his home life, and that’s all right.