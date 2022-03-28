10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gavin Stenhouse

Gavin Stenhouse is an actor. He is making a name for himself with his role as the formidable District Attorney on the hit show Kung Fu, and his fans want to know everything there is to know about him. He is one of the few characters on the show who is not Asian, and he had to learn a lot more about his role than many do when they take on a new role. While he is an inherently private man, Stenhouse is always excited to discuss his roles, his job, and his work. Privately, however, he’s not into sharing much else. But, we have learned a few things about him as an actor that you likely did not know, and we are here to share what we’ve learned about the handsome actor.
1. He’s in His 30s
Gavin Stenhouse looks young because he is young. He was born in the middle of the 1980s, one of the very last decades in which kids were born and able to have an internet-free life without cell phones, social media, and all the things that just aren’t as much fun. His official date of birth is April 4, 1986.
2. He is from Hong Kong
He was not born in the states. He actually grew up overseas. He was born in British Hong Kong, and he spent some time living there as a child. He was partially raised there before his family moved from Hong Kong to England. He spent the rest of his childhood growing up in Lewes, England.
3. His Parents Had Stable Jobs
His parents were not actors or actresses. They were, in fact, not even remotely associated with the entertainment industry. They both worked stable jobs to provide for their family. One of his parents was a teacher, and the other an airline pilot – which is a cool job.
4. He Has an Interesting Relationship with Social Media
He loves it and he hates it. He knows it’s a helpful tool for his work and business, but he also knows that there are many negative connotations associated with the use. He loved it during the pandemic when he didn’t have much connection with his friends due to lockdowns across the world, but he also knows it can be overwhelming.
5. He is an Athlete
His sport of choice is a great one, too. He’s an avid climber. Now that he is living in LA, he finds that sports gyms are everywhere, and that often makes it easier for him to get out and climb. He even said once that his second biggest passion aside from acting would be rock climbing.
6. He is a Father
Here’s the deal, though; we know next to nothing about this. He’s a dad, but we don’t know anything about his family other than the fact that he has two young kids. He does not publicize their lives, and we love that.
7. He Has Goals
His goals included working on more independent projects, specifically in the film genre. He loves it. He’s been to the Tribeca Film Festival, and he would love the opportunity to work on a project that would take him to a film festival such as that.
8. He is Inherently Private
When you scroll through his social media pageshttps://www.instagram.com/shmavinshmenhouse/?hl=en, you’ll see a lot to do with his job and his roles, but you will see nothing – and we do mean nothing – personal. No kids. No wife or significant other, if he even has one. He is a man who values his own privacy, and he does not share much about his life and family outside of his work. It’s a nice way of life.
9. He believes in Detox
When it pertains to social media, he’s a man who believes that you must recognize the signs of overdose. When you start to feel negativity when you use social media, it might be a good idea to delete the app and focus on things that are not necessarily related to the app and what it does to your wellbeing. Detox is good.
10. He Was Surprising Unfamiliar About Something Common
He’s not from the US, but that is not new information. However, when he first began to prepare for this role as the District Attorney, he had no idea how it worked. Not being from the US meant he didn’t even know the basics, such as the fact that this position is an elected one. He had a lot to learn.