Star Search Revival: 7 Iconic Singers You Didn’t Know Were Contestants On The Show

Star Search revival on Netflix promises to launch a new generation of entertainers. The reality TV game show returned for a third outing in January 2026 with Anthony Anderson as host, while Chrissy Teigen, Jelly Roll, and Sarah Michelle Gellar take on judge duties. Widely regarded as the first talent competition television show, the original Star Search premiered on CBS in September 1983 and packed up in 1995.
The network revived the show in 2003 following American Idol’s success the previous year. The new version struggled to find its footing and gave up the next year. Netflix’s revival features a variety of performers, competing for the grand prize with fans voting live on the streaming platform to determine who advances as the contest unfolds. From Christina Aguilera in 1990 to Beyoncé in 1992, here are 7 iconic singers who attempted to launch their careers on the show.
1. Aaliyah, 1989
The late Princess of R&B participated in the original Star Search when she was only 10 years old. That was in 1989, and she competed in the Junior Singer category. Her career kicked off two years later with Blackground Records, leading to the release of her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, at age 15 in May 1994. Aaliyah’s Star Search quest ended with a loss to Katrina Abrams, but it didn’t stop her from becoming an iconic singer. In a career that spanned only seven years, the singer from Brooklyn, New York, attained a legacy that continues to influence her genre and the music industry at large.
2. Christina Aguilera, 1990
As a coach on The Voice, Christina Aguilera often refers to her disappointing experience on Star Search to encourage contestants who have been eliminated. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer was only nine when she competed against Christopher Eason in a 1990 episode of the show. Eason won but struggled to make a name in the industry, while Aguilera became a globally renowned singer with numerous coveted recognitions, including five Grammys.
3. LeAnn Rimes, 1991
The country singer from Jackson, Mississippi, began her career after appearing on Star Search in 1991. She was only 8 years old at the time and was eliminated before reaching the finale. The “I Need You” singer released her debut album that same year and has since sold millions of records worldwide. LeAnn Rimes won her first Grammy six years after competing on Star Search, making history as the youngest singer to win the prestigious award.
4. Usher, 1991
@usher
throwing it back to my performance at Dreamville Fest that crowd knew the assignment #TBT #dreamvillefest #usher #livesinging
Usher’s vocal reach stunned the Star Search audience. The R&B singer from Dallas, Texas, sustained his note for 12 seconds, setting a record for the longest note ever held by a child on the show. He was only 13 years old at the time, and the feat earned him the attention of LaFace Records, marking the beginning of his storied recording career. He released his debut album at age 15 in 1994 and gained cross-border recognition with his sophomore album in 1997. The “Yeah!” singer has since sold millions of records and won numerous awards to solidify his legacy as an R&B and Pop music icon.
5. Britney Spears, 1992
Britney Spears was a contestant in the Junior Vocalist division of Star Search years before “…Baby One More Time” kicked off her illustrious career. The “Gimme More” singer was 10 years old when she competed against Marty Thomas in a 1992 episode of the reality game show. Her opponent triumphed and went on to build an admirable career in entertainment. As for Spears, it was only a matter of time before she became the Princess of Pop, celebrated globally for her artistry and massive influence on pop culture.
6. Justin Timberlake, 1992
As Justin Randall, Justin Timberlake also competed in the Junior Vocalist category of Star Search back in 1992. Timberlake was 11, and he faced a 10-year-old Anna Nardona, who eliminated him from the show and abandoned the quest to become a star singer. On the other hand, Justin Randall rebranded as Justin Timberlake and was soon revered as the Prince of Pop. He has since sold millions of records worldwide, bagged 10 Grammys, and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.
7. Beyoncé, 1993
Alongside members of her girl group Destiny’s Child (Girls Tyme), Queen B competed in the Vocal Group division of Star Search back in 1993. Her group was paired up against Skeleton Crew, an all-guys rock band that eliminated Girls Tyme from the competition. Beyoncé was only 12 and devastated, but Skeleton Crew disbanded in 1995 while several members of Girls Tyme went on to become renowned singers. Beyoncé featured her time on the show as a sound bite on her 2013 single, “Flawless.” Check out actors who declined lifetime roles and regretted it.
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