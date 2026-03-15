Who Is Aiden Ross? 5 Things To Know About The Voice Season 28 Winner

The Voice returned for Season 28 in September 2025 and concluded in December with Aiden Ross as the winner. The College Station native struck a chord with his rendition of Adele’s “Love in the Dark” during the blind audition. His performance left the four coaches scurrying to have him on their team. With Niall Horan’s consecutive wins with Gina Miles and Huntley in Seasons 23 and 24, it was hardly a surprise Ross chose the Irish pop star to coach him through the competition.
Emerging as the Season’s winner, Aiden Ross handed Horan his third win as a coach on the reality singing show. Ross entered the finale with five other top contestants, all of whom were required to perform a classic and a contemporary song. Ross went with ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All” and Jvke’s “Golden Hour,” edging out Snoop Dogg’s coachee, Ralph Edwards, to bag the season. With $100,000 prize money and a record deal with UMG’s Republic Records, it’s a new dawn for Aiden Ross and his music career. Here are fun facts worth knowing about the Season 28 winner.
1. Aiden Ross Is Studying Industrial Engineering At Texas A&M
@aidenrossmusic
An absolute iconic song!!✨Golden Hour by @JVKE Watch tonight’s episode to find out who is Season 28’s Winner🎉 @NBC’s The Voice You’ll get to see a fun holiday performance from me & a guest performer❄️ Tonight 8pm cst #thevoice #livefinale #aidenross #teamniall
The Voice Season 28 winner is a student of Texas A&M University, where he’s studying Engineering and Industrial Management. Although his passion for music runs deep, Aiden Ross was compelled to make what he imagined was a practical decision during his senior year of high school. He avoided studying music in college out of fear, but after his freshman year, he realized how much he loved music and decided to give it a shot with The Voice. Being a part of the university’s a cappella music group, HardChord DynaMix, probably inspired his courage to sign up for the singing competition.
2. The Voice Made Him Confident About Pursuing A Music Career
@nbcthevoice
The winner takes it all! Follow Aiden Ross’ journey to The Voice trophy. TheVoice| @nbc and Peacock
The Voice fandom would agree that Aiden Ross was born to make music. His musical talent is pretty obvious, but he didn’t think he could make a living out of it until he joined the singing competition. “I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he told his school’s publication, explaining why he avoided pursuing a music degree for his college education. “I didn’t think that there was a space in it for me,” added the singer. So, winning the show is a resounding affirmation for Ross to make music for a living. Before he emerged as Season 28’s winner, he disclosed that the show had made him confident about pursuing a music career. “…Since The Voice started, I started to see this light. And the farther I’ve gotten in this process, it started to burn brighter and brighter.”
3. He’s Been Singing Since His Childhood
@aidenrossmusic
Had to revisit this trend after winning the show💙 More to come, this is just the beginning!! #music #thevoice #aidenross #winner #trending @NBC’s The Voice
The Voice Season 28 winner has been making music all his life. Born and raised in College Station, Texas, music was part of Aiden Ross’ upbringing. Growing up, his family relied on music to wind down. His father, Jim Ross, would play the guitar while Aiden and his sister sang to his tunes. At age 7, Ross was already writing his own songs. His passion grew deeper when Jim bought him a guitar in 7th grade. He took over playing the instrument during their family sessions and was soon inseparable from it. Ross was also a part of his high school’s a cappella group, A-Side. He polished his singing skills with the group while performing at local events.
4. He Picked Horan Because Of Their Similar Music And Personality Traits
@nbcthevoice
We have GOOSEBUMPS after @Aiden Ross performance of #LoveInTheDark by Adele. #TheVoice | @NBC and Peacock #VoicePremiere
Aiden Ross’ blind audition at the onset earned him the attention of all four coaches, who wanted to mentor him. While he has great admiration and respect for the other coaches, he settled for Horan because of the similarities in their music and personality. “All four coaches are there because they are legends, and they have really changed or done something really special in the industry,” Aiden told The Battalion. “But I think I settled on Niall because he came from The X Factor… So he has the experience of coming from a TV show and finding that after success. Also, just as far as the music he writes, I think it is closer to what I want to make,” added the singer.
Aiden Ross Auditioned For The Voice Twice
@aidenrossmusic
Sharing an original called “Pavement” I finished this past summer while in LA. This is me and @mrpianoman @maxcoopermusic working on the song in the hotel room. Do y’all want to hear more of it?? #thevoice #fyp #viral #newmusic
The Voice Season 28 isn’t the first time Aiden Ross has auditioned to compete in the reality singing competition. Aiden Ross first auditioned for The Voice during his senior year in high school. He received a callback, but didn’t advance to become a contestant. This was probably why he convinced himself that there was no space for him in music and settled for engineering at Texas A&M University. Check out the things to know about the 2025 Big Brother winner, Ashley Hollis.
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