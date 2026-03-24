Sydney Sweeney: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Housemaid Star

Born on September 12, 1997, Sydney Sweeney has reached great heights as an actress, working her way up from scratch to become one of Hollywood’s most captivating stars. She made her acting debut at the age of 12 with small roles in movies and TV shows, including Criminal Minds (2009), The Ward (2010), and 90210 (2010). She gained early recognition for her roles in the movies Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid’s Tale, and received wider acclaim for her portrayal of Cassey Howard in the Netflix hit series Euphoria (2019-present).
Since her breakthrough performance in Euphoria, Sweeney has maintained high energy, dazzling audiences with her performances. Her other notable credits include The White Lotus (2021) as Olivia Mossbacher, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) as Dianne “Snake” Lake, Madame Web (2024) as Julia Cornwall, Immaculate (2024) as Sister Cecilia, The Housemaid (2025) as Millie Calloway, and as the titular character in the 2025 biopic Christy. Beyond the acclaim, Sweeney has many surprising talents that set her apart as multifaceted.
1. Sydney Sweeney was her Class Valedictorian in High School
Despite her early interest in the performing arts, Sydney Sweeney excelled academically and graduated at the top of her class. She attended Saint George’s School in Spokane, Washington, and later went to Brighton Hall School in Burbank, California, where she was the class valedictorian. She was also in the mathematics club and robotics team in high school. She later attended the University of California, Los Angeles, balancing school with her acting ambitions before going into full-time acting.
2. She Was Involved in Many Sports Activities as a Student and Trained in Mixed Martial Arts
As a child, Sydney Sweeney was very hyperactive, which led her to participate in every sport available in her school. She was on the soccer team, the ski team, and the baseball team. She was also involved in a wakeboarding accident as a child. As early as the age of five, Sweeney began participating in combative sports such as taekwondo, kickboxing, and jujitsu to help manage her hyperactivity. Those skills are proving useful in her acting career, considering her convincing portrayal of the boxing legend in the biopic Christy.
3. Sydney Sweeney is a Polyglot Who Taught Herself Russian
In addition to her academic excellence and acting prowess, Sweeney also speaks many languages. She revealed in an interview that she taught herself Russian in high school. She also learned how to speak Spanish and practised it most of her life since her dad lives in Mexico. As such, Sweeney is proficient in English, Spanish, and Russian. However, she often speaks the former and refused to showcase her Russian to fans during the interview.
4. Before Her Parents Allowed Her to Pursue Acting, Sydney Sweeney Came Up with a Five-Year Business Plan at the Age of 12
Auditioning to appear as an extra in an independent movie shooting in Spokane piqued Sweeney’s interest in acting. However, she needed to convince her parents that pursuing a career in acting was the right call. To achieve that, Sydney created a detailed five-year plan outlining her career goals and steps to achieve them, which she successfully presented to her parents. Subsequently, she began auditioning for acting jobs in Portland, Oregon, before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 13.
5. Sydney Sweeney is an Automobile Lover
Despite being hailed as a blonde bombshell, Sydney Sweeney is not afraid to get her hands dirty in the garage. The Anyone but You actress is not just an automobile enthusiast; she particularly loves the vintage style. She received a 1956 Ford F100 with original patina from her grandfather and has restored some vintage automobiles, including a 1969 Ford Bronco and a 1965 Ford Mustang. Her first car was a 1994 Land Cruiser, followed by her grandparents’ 1990 Volvo sedan. After her success on Euphoria, Sweeney got herself a 2019 Range Rover Sport. She partnered with Ford to design a custom 2024 Mustang.
6. Sydney Sweeny is a Horror Fan
It’s safe to call the Immaculate actress a scream queen due to her notable credits in horror films. Aside from Immaculate, her horror collections include The Ward (2010), Dead Ant (2017), Along Came the Devil (2018), and Nocturne (2020). Her favorite horror films are Rosemary’s Baby (1968), Halloween (1978), The Shining (1980), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Hereditary (2018), and Us (2019).
7. While She Gained Recognition with her Iconic Shade of Bombshell Blonde, Sydney Sweeney is a Natural Brunette
Despite stepping into the spotlight as an unforgettable blonde bombshell, Sweeney is actually a natural brunette. As a child, she sported red hair before growing into a curly brunette. As an adult, Sweeney opted to change her curly brown hair to dark blonde. She dyed her hair blonde for the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria and many other high-profile roles after that. The actress believes that her switch to blonde helped her climb the industry ladder faster. However, the constant use of hair dye damaged her natural hair.
Follow Us