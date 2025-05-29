Who Plays Owen in ‘The Last of Us’? Everything to Know About Spencer Lord

The young actor Spencer Lord is one of Hollywood’s rising Canadian talents and voices. With a career spanning less than a decade, as of 2025, Lord has worked on several notable projects, particularly in television. Although he’s yet to land his first lead role in a major project, Lord is often cast as a character actor in memorable roles. In 2025, he joined the cast of HBO’s Emmy Award-winning post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us.
Introduced in the second season premiere, Spencer Lord portrays Owen Moore, an iconic, fan-favorite character from the video game. So far, his performance as Owen has received praise from critics and audiences familiar with the original character. Having made his screen debut in 2017 and with a growing list of credits, here’s everything to know about the young Canadian actor Spencer Lord.
Spencer Lord’s Other Notable Roles
If the actor looks familiar, it is likely from his roles on the Canadian TV series Family Law and Heartland. Spencer Lord joined the cast of Family Law in its second season as Aiden. His character is a firefighter and Abigail “Abby” Bianchi’s (Jewel Staite) younger boyfriend. The show was renewed for a fourth season in January 2024. In Heartland, Lord joined the family drama series in a recurring role as Nathan Pryce Jr. Before these major TV shows, one notable early career role was as Terry, in a guest role, in two episodes of The CW’s Riverdale. Two years later, Lord appeared in an episode (“Cheat Day”) of The Good Doctor as Ryan.
He Has a Degree in Mechanical Engineering
While he focused on building his acting career, Spencer Lord studied and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. A geek while in school, Lord chose to study engineering because science came naturally to him. Raised in a traditional household, he never really thought of a career as an actor.
Having graduated from the University of British Columbia, Canada, Lord quickly secured a job as an engineer. He worked briefly as an engineer but considered it boring. It wasn’t that the course or work was boring in itself, Lord just felt drawn to do something else that he enjoyed. Interestingly, he considers walking away from his mechanical engineering career one of the easiest decisions ever. To make ends meet, Lord had to work as a waiter and began taking acting classes.
Spencer Lord Grew Up Playing Video Games
Life has certainly come full circle for Spencer Lord with his casting in the video game-adapted TV series The Last of Us. Born in Kamloops, British Columbia, on March 23, 1993, Spencer Lord grew up playing video games like many children his age. As an excellent student in school, his parents had no reason to deny him video games.
Also, after his parents separated when he was young, he was raised by his mother after his father moved away. While his father remained a continued presence in his life, video games helped keep him preoccupied after school. Although The Last of Us video games weren’t available when he was a child, Lord enjoyed playing notable video games like StarCraft, Counter-Strike, and World of Warcraft. While it didn’t play any role in his casting, it made him feel at ease adapting a minor, fan-favorite character like Owen Moore.
Spencer Lord’s First Acting Role Was in High School
At the time, Spencer Lord was focused on science and hoping for a career as an engineer. However, when his school made a casting call for its production of Kiss Me, Kate, Lord auditioned for a role after his friends encouraged him to join. It was his first time in any theater play, but it left him with a memorable experience.
Besides the experience, the opportunity left him with new friends, especially for someone who could generally have been considered a geek. It wasn’t until later in his life, after he found his job unfulfilling and boring, that he decided to try acting again. Also, it was the first time he remembered feeling happy and fulfilled. It was a no-brainer to apply for acting classes after he managed to find his way away from engineering. Since then, Lord has never looked back or regretted his decision to be a professional actor.
