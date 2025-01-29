‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Trailer Drop

HBO has finally dropped the trailer for The White Lotus Season 3, and the guests are heading to Thailand this time around. The third season of the anthology series will follow a new group of filthy rich vacationers staying at the luxurious White Lotus Resort. The trailer opens with an employee addressing the guests and claiming: “At the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person.” This sets the tone for the upcoming season where characters will navigate their personal relationships and secrets against the exotic Thai backdrop.
The 3-minute trailer teases several intriguing storylines through a montage of dramatic confrontations. The ensemble cast of The White Lotus Season 3 includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal among others. Not to mention Natasha Rothwell, who played the resort’s spa manager, Belinda Lindsey in Season 1 is set to reprise her role in Season 3. Bibb, Coon, and Monaghan will play the roles of three longtime friends on a girl’s trip. On the other hand, Goggins will play Rick Hatchett, who is traveling with his much younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).
The White Lotus Season 3 began filming in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February 2024. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Mike White revealed that the latest installment of the social satire series will be “longer, bigger and crazier.” White also revealed his plans for the future of the franchise and admitted that he likes to connect each season with lEaster Eggs and recurring characters. In fact, he added that if the show goes on for a while, he would love to do an all-star season with fan-favorite characters.
Natasha Rothwell Reveals Belinda’s Fate in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3
During The White Lotus Season 3, Belinda is on an exchange program to learn about the wellness programs offered at the Thailand White Lotus. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rothwell opened up about what fans can expect from Belinda in the show’s upcoming season. According to the actress, this will be the first time her character steps out of her usual role as staff and becomes part of the world of the guests.
As the roles reverse and she is being catered to as a guest, the spa manager is going to be in for some major cultural shocks. The upcoming season will also introduce the audience to Belinda’s son, and according to the actress, their dynamic will take the stakes to a whole new level. While teasing the central mystery of The White Lotus Season 3, Rothwell claimed that the fans are not ready for how the idea of death is going to be explored in the narrative.
Belinda’s storyline will also explore her emotional state after Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge crushed her aspirations of running a wellness business in Maui back in Season 1. Rothwell has shared that Belinda was completely devastated by Tanya refusing to fund her idea. However, the actress claimed that over the course of The White Lotus Season 2, her character has figured out how to move forward. Her journey to Thailand will be a way for Belinda to feel inspired and figure out how to pursue her dream again.
The White Lotus Season 3 premieres February 16, 2025, on HBO. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on MAX.
|The White Lotus
|Cast
|Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Meghann Fahy
|Release Date
|Premiered on July 11, 2021 (Season 1), with Season 3 set to premiere in 2025
|Stream On
|HBO, Max
|Directed by
|Mike White (Creator and Director)
|Produced by
|David Bernad, Nick Hall, Mike White
|Based On
|Original concept by Mike White
|Plot Summary
|Anthology series focusing on the lives of guests and staff at White Lotus resorts in exotic locations.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Cristobal Tapia de Veer
|Current Status
|Season 3 trailer released; set to premiere in 2025
