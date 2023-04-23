What Does Belinda’s Return Mean for The White Lotus Season 3?

After long speculations about whether The White Lotus season 3 will continue in the same manner and bring back characters from previous seasons, the cat’s finally out of the back! The lovely spa manager Belinda (played by Natasha Rothwell) from season 1 is returning to season 3. Naturally, now everyone’s wondering what her return means for the story and what her role will be in the Thailand resort.
Belinda’s character is truly a rare breed in The White Lotus’ universe. She’s kind, generous, and sweet. That’s why she was one of the fan favorites in season 1. She was a shoulder to cry on (perhaps even an emotional punching bag) for the insufferable and desperate Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge). How Tanya treated Belinda left viewers heartbroken and was one of the saddest moments of the show, so it’s exciting to see what the creator Mike White has installed for Belinda. Here’s what Belinda’s return might mean for The White Lotus season 3.
How Will Belinda’s Story Continue in Thailand?
After how Belinda and Tanya left things off in season 1, it’s quite interesting to hear that it’s Rothwell’s Belinda who comes back to the show (after Coolidge’s Tanya was the only recurrent character so far). The question is, how will her story evolve in Thailand? There are several potential directions for her character.
Tanya truly broke Belinda’s heart in season 1, leaving her shattered and utterly disappointed; as such, the show could try to make things right in season 3. Now that Tanya is dead, there might be a chance that she had a moment of clarity and desire to make amends with poor Belinda. She might have included her in her will before she died, giving her the fortune she’d promised so long ago. That would mean that Belinda would actually be on vacation in Thailand as a wealthy guest herself. Alternatively, Belinda might have used that fortune to become open a spa business in Thailand, shining a positive light on Tanya’s character.
Another explanation for Belinda’s return could be that she simply decided to relocate there for work to the other resort chain location. She might have wanted to start fresh after the events of The White Lotus season 1. Sadly, there’s also a chance for someone connected to Tanya to visit The White Lotus resort in Thailand and potentially torture Belinda all over again. This would be an unfortunate yet hilarious continuation of both their characters. Whichever direction the show decides to go, one thing’s for sure: Belinda’s return is a chance to continue Tanya’s story in season 3, even with her out of the picture.
Are Any Other Fan-Favorite Characters Returning For Season 3?
Now that it’s official that Natasha Rothwell is coming back to reprise her role as Belinda, the question on everyone’s minds is whether other fan favorites could return for season 3. With so many complex characters with fascinating storylines, The White Lotus has plenty of room to be creative and explore their stories. Since Belinda is a season 1 alumnus, there’s a chance that the show will bring back someone from season 2 too.
Season 3 will tackle religion and spirituality, so perhaps one of the previous guests will want to make amends for the harm they caused. With so many insufferable and self-centered characters in The White Lotus world, there are endless possibilities for redemption for each and every one of them. For now, Belinda’s return is already exciting enough, and the show will certainly not disappoint in season 3.
