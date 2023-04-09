What The White Lotus Season 3’s Location Reveals About the Plot

The location for The White Lotus Season 3 has finally been revealed. Mike White‘s hit show has been the talk of the town since the season 2 finale, and fans were particularly curious about the new location of the upcoming season. After North America and Europe, the main question on everyone’s minds was which continent The White Lotus season 3 will head to next. And now, after months of speculations, the cat’s finally out of the bag. It’s Asia and magical Thailand.
The White Lotus is a social satire following a group of wealthy and privileged people as they play power games, indulge in self-delusion, and exploit the lower social class. And all that while they’re on vacation in the world’s most luxurious resorts. The first two seasons were set in Hawaii and Italy, where the location played a key role in the show’s unique satiric angle. There’s no doubt that The White Lotus season 3 will continue at the same pace. Here’s what the location reveals about the upcoming season.
The White Lotus Season 3 Will Be Set in Thailand
The White Lotus season 3 will take place in Thailand, according to various reports. Both HBO head Casey Bloys and Mike White teased the news about the location in recent interviews. As both seasons so far were filmed in Four Seasons hotels, it’s highly likely that season 3 will continue the same tradition. Although there are no official confirmations about the exact city, the choice is probably between Bangkok, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai, or the Golden Triangle, which all have Four Seasons hotels.
So, now that we know that The White Lotus cast is heading to Thailand next season, everybody is interested to learn more about the vacation spot. White is reportedly spending a lot of time in Thailand, haunting for the perfect spot for his new group of privileged and spoiled characters to relax by the beach and potentially solve a new murder. Some fans predict it’s going to be at Four Seasons again.
The White Lotus Season 3 Will Tackle Religion and Spirituality
The White Lotus Season 1 revolved around money, while Season 2 focused more on sexuality. So, what will The White Lotus Season 3 cover? According to several sources, it could tackle Eastern religion and spirituality. The White Lotus producer David Bernal recently hinted at a new season’s topic in an HBO behind-the-scenes video. He said, “The first season was all about money, the second about sex. I think the third season will be a fun, satirical look at death, Eastern religions, and spirituality.”
Bernal wasn’t the only one to give major hints about the new season. Mike White himself announced that season 3 will have a religious aspect to it. He said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.” One thing’s for sure: The White Lotus does a phenomenal job of exposing the most privileged impulses of the rich. It also tells a story of the cunning power of wealth, whiteness, and toxic privilege. Looking at religion and spirituality through Mike White’s lenses is certainly going to be intriguing and compelling.
