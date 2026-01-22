56 Times Designers Tried To Write Something And Failed Miserably

H ow lo ng di dit t ake yo u to r ea d t his sent en ce? (How long did it take you to read this sentence?) That, right there, was an example of how NOT to use letters if you want someone to understand your message. Now imagine that printed on a coffee cup or a poster.
Text design can be hit or miss. When done well, you glide over the words, absorb them and move on with your life. When done wrong, it can not only be jarring or annoying, but can also cause the sentence/word/phrase to take on a whole new and unintended meaning. Sometimes with hilarious results.
If you’ve ever had your brain doing backflips while trying to decipher a badly designed sign, you’ll understand exactly what we’re talking about. But just to drive the message home, Bored Panda has put together a bunch of perfect examples of typography trying to say, “I said what I said… but I absolutely did not mean to say that.” You may have to read some of them a few times to figure out what exactly is going on. Others might never make sense. Ev er.
#1 A Poster At My Moms Audiology Office
Image source: coolrooman
#2 Or… Y’know… The Her In Hero
Image source: Dyltendo64
#3 We Is Se Words
Image source: SkepticWolf
#4 Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter “H” And An Aircraft Like A “Y”
Image source: CaptainPonahawai
#5 Definitely Not A Safe Space
Image source: JulineBernier
#6 This New Wall Art In My Office
Image source: Bitemarkz
#7 Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts
Image source: Crowdie_
#8 This Porch Board My Mom Got For The Front Door
Image source: RatMan05
#9 If Only There Was A Letter In That Word That Resembled A Football
Image source: iMaelstrom
#10 When You Skip The Typography Section Of Your Groupon Graphic Design Course
Image source: xkelsx1
#11 Surprise ?
Image source: manaluuu
#12 Choosing The Best Way To Split A Word
Image source: chiyukichan
#13 I Left The Union Under The Tadpole
Image source: N1NJACQUES
#14 Beautiful “Car Spa Pan” Board At The Italian Restaurant, I’ve Visited Yesterday
Image source: VaultVulp
#15 Herpes
Image source: staylovelys
#16 P Is For?
Image source: WillieNolson
#17 One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter
Image source: Oc7ave
#18 “Adida” Adidas Jacket Is Missing An “S” (Bought From The Official Website)
Image source: MessagesFromLife
#19 These Four “Letters” Are Supposed To Spell Out “Nova”
Image source: TrashKetchoi
#20 That’s Not How Letters Work
Image source: miss-spell
#21 This Clock At My Aunt’s House
Image source: kevindatfkommem
#22 Who Thought That Silver Text On Yellow Packaging Was A Good Idea? I Guess Its A Mystery Serum
Image source: WickedAmbiguous
#23 It Took A Couple Minutes To Get The Message LOL
Image source: GlitchedBugs
#24 It’s Not Like There’s A Shared Letter
Image source: lpf2g
#25 This Isn’t How Wordle Works
Image source: VRZcuber14
#26 I Spent Half My Meal Trying To Decipher This
Image source: InspectorGoole
#27 The Decorative Letting Around The Edge Of This Poster Completely Changes The Meaning Of Intelligent
Image source: sprogger
#28 Yuokyol Orcmwrd, Such An Inspirational Quote From A Magazine
Image source: purerainfall
#29 Like, Eat Milk
Image source: malgreezy
#30 Show Your N Maryland Ative Pride
Image source: Medical_Solid
#31 Forcea Forsmt
Image source: coupledwalk
#32 The Simfsons
Image source: Xatolos
#33 Wild Er Into The Ness
Image source: SpongeGob
#34 When You Perfect Your Wordart Skills And Go Retail
Image source: OnceKittenTwiceHigh
#35 Don’t Want To Go Near The Playground In Case I Catch Faki STDs
Image source: jamelza11
#36 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy
Image source: goobzilla91
#37 How Are You Even Supposed To Read This?
Image source: username5391
#38 The Fact That It’s Trendy To Do This Right Now Doesn’t Make It Any Less Crappy
Image source: TechnicalDimension56
#39 My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say
Image source: noviboy123
#40 Came Across This In My Literature Book At School
Image source: SpectreOfMalta
#41 And Make Believe Always It Happen
Image source: misterpants8
#42 If Only There Was A Way To Make A Pizza Slice Look Like A Letter A
Image source: flopsychops
#43 This Company’s URL Can Be Any Combination Of These Letters. Guess Which One It Is
Image source: darlzC
#44 This Is A Poster By A Design School
Image source: Dofke132
#45 I Guess We Dont Need Spacing Between Go On
Image source: Blue_Storybook
#46 This Won The Design Competition
Image source: chica420
#47 I Almost Missed The Traffic Light Just Trying To Read This
Image source: meowions
#48 The An Needs M
Image source: 32oz____
#49 That’s Not How Mirrors Work
Image source: SpaceIsTooFarAway
#50 If Only Louisiana Were Shaped Like A Letter In The Word Love, This Would Have Worked Much Better
Image source: BeerandGuns
#51 Missed The Obvious “Bright”
Image source: bgolbov
#52 No Need To Measure, There’s Plenty Of Space For All The Letters
Image source: darwinpatrick
#53 Worksheet My Kindergartner Brought Home Today
Image source: Suitable_Visit_9990
#54 Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson
Image source: gronk087
#55 Christian Shirt Where The Words Form An Upside-Down Cross
Image source: manchild1116
#56 When You Need To Grab Someone’s Attention And Make Them Read A Lot Of Words While They’re In Their Car… Definitely Don’t Choose This Kind Of Font
Image source: dubautia
Follow Us