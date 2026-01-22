56 Times Designers Tried To Write Something And Failed Miserably

H ow lo ng di dit t ake yo u to r ea d t his sent en ce? (How long did it take you to read this sentence?) That, right there, was an example of how NOT to use letters if you want someone to understand your message. Now imagine that printed on a coffee cup or a poster.

Text design can be hit or miss. When done well, you glide over the words, absorb them and move on with your life. When done wrong, it can not only be jarring or annoying, but can also cause the sentence/word/phrase to take on a whole new and unintended meaning. Sometimes with hilarious results.

If you’ve ever had your brain doing backflips while trying to decipher a badly designed sign, you’ll understand exactly what we’re talking about. But just to drive the message home, Bored Panda has put together a bunch of perfect examples of typography trying to say, “I said what I said… but I absolutely did not mean to say that.” You may have to read some of them a few times to figure out what exactly is going on. Others might never make sense. Ev er.

#1 A Poster At My Moms Audiology Office

Image source: coolrooman

#2 Or… Y’know… The Her In Hero

Image source: Dyltendo64

#3 We Is Se Words

Image source: SkepticWolf

#4 Since A Wine Glass Naturally Looks Like The Letter “H” And An Aircraft Like A “Y”

Image source: CaptainPonahawai

#5 Definitely Not A Safe Space

Image source: JulineBernier

#6 This New Wall Art In My Office

Image source: Bitemarkz

#7 Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts

Image source: Crowdie_

#8 This Porch Board My Mom Got For The Front Door

Image source: RatMan05

#9 If Only There Was A Letter In That Word That Resembled A Football

Image source: iMaelstrom

#10 When You Skip The Typography Section Of Your Groupon Graphic Design Course

Image source: xkelsx1

#11 Surprise ?

Image source: manaluuu

#12 Choosing The Best Way To Split A Word

Image source: chiyukichan

#13 I Left The Union Under The Tadpole

Image source: N1NJACQUES

#14 Beautiful “Car Spa Pan” Board At The Italian Restaurant, I’ve Visited Yesterday

Image source: VaultVulp

#15 Herpes

Image source: staylovelys

#16 P Is For?

Image source: WillieNolson

#17 One Of My Shoes Is Missing A Letter

Image source: Oc7ave

#18 “Adida” Adidas Jacket Is Missing An “S” (Bought From The Official Website)

Image source: MessagesFromLife

#19 These Four “Letters” Are Supposed To Spell Out “Nova”

Image source: TrashKetchoi

#20 That’s Not How Letters Work

Image source: miss-spell

#21 This Clock At My Aunt’s House

Image source: kevindatfkommem

#22 Who Thought That Silver Text On Yellow Packaging Was A Good Idea? I Guess Its A Mystery Serum

Image source: WickedAmbiguous

#23 It Took A Couple Minutes To Get The Message LOL

Image source: GlitchedBugs

#24 It’s Not Like There’s A Shared Letter

Image source: lpf2g

#25 This Isn’t How Wordle Works

Image source: VRZcuber14

#26 I Spent Half My Meal Trying To Decipher This

Image source: InspectorGoole

#27 The Decorative Letting Around The Edge Of This Poster Completely Changes The Meaning Of Intelligent

Image source: sprogger

#28 Yuokyol Orcmwrd, Such An Inspirational Quote From A Magazine

Image source: purerainfall

#29 Like, Eat Milk

Image source: malgreezy

#30 Show Your N Maryland Ative Pride

Image source: Medical_Solid

#31 Forcea Forsmt

Image source: coupledwalk

#32 The Simfsons

Image source: Xatolos

#33 Wild Er Into The Ness

Image source: SpongeGob

#34 When You Perfect Your Wordart Skills And Go Retail

Image source: OnceKittenTwiceHigh

#35 Don’t Want To Go Near The Playground In Case I Catch Faki STDs

Image source: jamelza11

#36 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy

Image source: goobzilla91

#37 How Are You Even Supposed To Read This?

Image source: username5391

#38 The Fact That It’s Trendy To Do This Right Now Doesn’t Make It Any Less Crappy

Image source: TechnicalDimension56

#39 My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say

Image source: noviboy123

#40 Came Across This In My Literature Book At School

Image source: SpectreOfMalta

#41 And Make Believe Always It Happen

Image source: misterpants8

#42 If Only There Was A Way To Make A Pizza Slice Look Like A Letter A

Image source: flopsychops

#43 This Company’s URL Can Be Any Combination Of These Letters. Guess Which One It Is

Image source: darlzC

#44 This Is A Poster By A Design School

Image source: Dofke132

#45 I Guess We Dont Need Spacing Between Go On

Image source: Blue_Storybook

#46 This Won The Design Competition

Image source: chica420

#47 I Almost Missed The Traffic Light Just Trying To Read This

Image source: meowions

#48 The An Needs M

Image source: 32oz____

#49 That’s Not How Mirrors Work

Image source: SpaceIsTooFarAway

#50 If Only Louisiana Were Shaped Like A Letter In The Word Love, This Would Have Worked Much Better

Image source: BeerandGuns

#51 Missed The Obvious “Bright”

Image source: bgolbov

#52 No Need To Measure, There’s Plenty Of Space For All The Letters

Image source: darwinpatrick

#53 Worksheet My Kindergartner Brought Home Today

Image source: Suitable_Visit_9990

#54 Bought Some Jammies For My Grandson

Image source: gronk087

#55 Christian Shirt Where The Words Form An Upside-Down Cross

Image source: manchild1116

#56 When You Need To Grab Someone’s Attention And Make Them Read A Lot Of Words While They’re In Their Car… Definitely Don’t Choose This Kind Of Font

Image source: dubautia

