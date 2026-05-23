Mitch Albom: Bio And Career Highlights

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Mitch Albom
May 23, 1958
Passaic, New Jersey, US
67 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Mitch Albom?
Mitchell David Albom is an American author and journalist known for his emotionally resonant storytelling. His works frequently explore themes of life, death, and human connection, captivating a global readership.
His breakout moment arrived with Tuesdays with Morrie, a poignant memoir that became an international bestseller and a critically acclaimed television movie. The book’s enduring message about life’s greatest lessons solidified his place in modern literature.
Early Life and Education
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Mitch Albom grew up in a Jewish household, the middle of three children to Ira and Rhoda Albom. His parents instilled a value for education and encouraged their children to explore the wider world.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Brandeis University in 1979, later pursuing two master’s degrees from Columbia University in journalism and business. Albom often paid his tuition by playing piano, a lifelong passion.
Notable Relationships
Mitch Albom has been married to Janine Sabino since 1995, after they met in Detroit in 1988. Their relationship has remained a steady presence in his life and work.
The couple later adopted an orphan named Chika Jeune from Haiti, whose battle with a brain tumor and subsequent passing deeply impacted Albom, inspiring his book Finding Chika.
Career Highlights
Mitch Albom’s literary career is defined by bestselling works such as Tuesdays with Morrie, which spent over 200 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list and sold more than 20 million copies. His novel The Five People You Meet in Heaven also achieved immense commercial success.
Beyond writing, Albom launched significant philanthropic initiatives, notably SAY Detroit and the Have Faith Haiti Mission & Orphanage. These organizations provide crucial support for education, housing, and healthcare to those in need.
Signature Quote
“Death ends a life, not a relationship.”
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