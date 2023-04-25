8 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Mike White

Since the recent global success of his HBO hit show The White Lotus (TWL), Mike White has become the talk of the town. And it’s clear why. Not only did he become an overnight sensation, but his satirical drama TWL won 10 Emmy Awards. White is an established writer in Hollywood with a lot of impressive projects in his portfolio. He’s also a talented director, producer, and actor.
Other than being the brains behind the masterpiece The White Lotus, Mike White has also worked on other legendary TV shows and films that audiences across the world enjoy. He’s got a lot of things going on behind the camera, too. So, here are the eight most interesting facts you didn’t know about Mike White.
1. Mike White Started Writing at a Young Age
He discovered his love for entertainment very early on. It all started when White was in second grade, and he had a teacher he profoundly respected and loved. Interestingly enough, it was the mother of the famous playwright Sam Shepard. He even wrote his first play to impress Mrs. Shepard. He recalls, “I really loved her, and she was this cool teacher…and [Shephard] had written that play Buried Child. And I was maybe eight years old or something, and I wanted her to love me. And so I…had Buried Child, and of course, I didn’t understand it really, but I remember walking around with it and looking at the way the words were laid out on the page, and I think that was when I first started writing little dialogue between characters.”
2. He Made His Directorial Debut With Year of the Dog
2007 comedy-drama Year of the Dog was White’s directorial debut. The movie follows a 40-something woman with no social life, only a pet dog she loves. But then her life changes overnight when her dog dies, and she goes on to become a vegan and animal rights activist.
3. His Father Is Mel White
Mike White’s father is Reverend Mel White, who worked for the Evangelical Protestant movement from the 1960s to the 1980s, ghostwriting television specials and speeches for prominent Religious Right figures. After decades of working for them, he came out as gay in 1994 and went on to become a gay rights activist. Mike White is close to his parents to this day, and he even honored them in his speech during the Emmy Awards.
4. He Was Inspired by Playwrights Sam Shepard and Edward Albee
White’s first idols were none other than playwrights Sam Shepard and Edward Albee. He got introduced to Shepard’s work through his second-grade teacher. His other inspiration was Edward Albee, who wrote Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.
5. Mike White Often Writes About Existential Crises
White writes a lot about existential crises, which can also be seen in The White Lotus. He is profoundly interested in existential questions and draws much of his inspiration from reality shows and current culture. He explains, “I think living in our culture right now, there’s a universal experience where we feel like we become what we do. Sometimes that’s rewarding, and sometimes that creates an existential crisis.”
6. He Often Collaborates With Jack Black
One fact you probably don’t know about White is that he frequently works with the legendary Jack Black. They even formed a production company together with an interesting name – Black and White. One of their most successful collaborations was the 2003 comedy film School of Rock, written by Mike White. Another fun fact is that Mike White is not even a fan of rock music, but he wanted to write this film specifically for Black as the rock is his favorite music genre.
7. He Has Created Other Masterpieces Other Than the White Lotus
A little known fact about Mike White is that he has been writing, directing, and acting for almost three decades. He has a long and impressive career in Hollywood, even though The White Lotus is clearly his biggest hit yet. Some of his best projects include School of Rock, Enlightened (with Laura Dern), Dawson’s Creek, and Freaks and Geeks.
8. Mike White Was a Reality Show Contestant
One of the most interesting facts about White is that he’s a reality show contestant. He was one of the contestants on Survivor: David vs. Goliath, where he made it to Day 39 and finished in second place. Then he also participated with his father in The Amazing Race 14 and The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business.
