Cast & Character Guide to 28 Years Later

28 Years Later is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 and perhaps one of the most talked-about sequels of the last two decades. As the title suggests, the film will take place 28 years after the events of the first movie. However, judging by the official trailer, it appears the very first day of the outbreak will be explored as well.
Alongside the exciting notion that Danny Boyle is returning to direct and Alex Garland is penning the screenplay, 28 Years Later is garnering a lot of buzz for its star-studded cast. It truly reads like a who’s who of rising British talent. So, let’s break down the cast and attempt to dissect their character’s roles in a movie that has so far been shrouded in a certain level of mystery.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been rising up the Hollywood ladder for well over a decade now. However, 2024 has been his biggest year after starring in Kraven: The Hunter, and also being the top-tipped star to step into the shoes of the iconic James Bond. So, he is undoubtedly the main star power attached to 28 Years Later.
As of yet, Taylor-Johnson’s character name is unknown but he does occupy the majority of the trailer. When featuring on Mythical Kitchen, he explained how his character is not the lead, and that the main part is going to a new young actor. He said: “I just done a movie, 28 years later, with Danny Boyle and the lead is this young lad Alfie, he’s 13. I really took him under my wing and, and, and as did Danny. And we took care of him in a way that was like, I remember being that 13 year old.” Alfie Williams’ character name has not yet been revealed. This will be his first major role in a motion picture.
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is another fast rising star of the 28 Years Later cast. The Liverpudlian actress moved up the ranks in British television before landing roles in movies like Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, The Last Duel, and Free Guy. In 2024, she received heaps of praise for her role in The Bikeriders, sharing the screen with Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. Currently, her character name for 28 Years Later has not been revealed. However, she seems to be central to the main plot point of the film. The official synopsis reads: “A group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.”
Prior to the official synopsis hitting the internet, Ralph Fiennes revealed some plot points when speaking with IndieWire. He said: “it centres on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother.” After dissecting the trailer, it is safe to assume that Comer will be playing the young boy’s mother.
Ralph Fiennes
Two-time Oscar-nominee Ralph Fiennes is one of the most decorated actors to come out of the United Kingdom. He is known for his roles in acclaimed movies like The English Patient, The Constant Gardner, and In Bruges. Joining the 28 Years Later cast, Fiennes appears to playing a weathered survivor of the outbreak. His character name is still undisclosed. In his interview with IndieWire, Fiennes stated that the young boy finds a doctor to help him through his plight. However, it is unknown whether that character is played by Fiennes or Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Cillian Murphy as Jim
Cillian Murphy was the lead star of Danny Boyle’s original cult classic, 28 Days Later. His role as Jim shot him to fame, going on to star in Peaky Blinders, and winning an Oscar for his leading role in the blockbuster smash hit, Oppenheimer. He has been confirmed to be reprising his character of Jim in 28 Years Later, however, it is unknown how big his part will be as he is completely missing from the trailer. When the heart-pounding trailer landed, moviegoers flocked to social media, believing they had spotted Murphy. However, a quick shot of a man rising from the ground, gaunt and weathered and possibly a zombie, has been rumoured to be art dealer and newcomer actor, Angus Neill.
Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal
Jack O’Connell has been on the Hollywood radar ever since he led Angelina Jolie‘s epic survival drama Unbroken, in 2014. Since then, he has shared the screen with the likes of George Clooney in Money Monster, Vince Vaughn in Seberg, and Jeff Daniels in Godless. In 2024, O’Connell starred in Back to Black, a biopic about the life of Amy Winehouse. This role, alongside the popular TV series Rogue Heroes, showcases that he never shies too far from his roots, despite his Hollywood appeal.
O’Connell’s 28 Years Later character is only seen briefly in the trailer – in a blink and you might miss it close up shot, screaming in the confines of a church. While his character name has not been officially released, O’Connell’s agency portfolio states that his character is called Sir Jimmy Crystal. It was also announced early into production that he will have a supporting role in 28 Years Later before taking the lead in the movie’s second segment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
