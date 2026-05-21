Marco Donatelli And Hannah Wright: What Happened To The Love Island USA Season 5 Winners?

When Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright won Love Island USA Season 5, the reaction was not completely straightforward. They had supporters, but they also came out of one of the franchise’s more debate-heavy seasons, which meant their win was discussed almost as much as it was celebrated. Even so, once the show ended, the real question became much simpler: would they actually last outside the villa? That is always the test that matters more than the finale itself.
In their case, the answer ended up being stronger than many people expected. Marco and Hannah did not just stay together for a few polite post-show months. Their relationship kept moving forward. They built a life off-camera, moved in together, and eventually became the first couple from the U.S. version of the franchise to get engaged. That progression turned them from one more winning pair into one of the clearest success stories the American series has produced so far.
Marco and Hannah Turned a Strong Villa Connection Into a Win
From the middle stretch of the season onward, Hannah and Marco were one of the most visible couples in the villa. Their relationship gave off a different energy from some of the show’s more unstable pairings. They were flirtatious and comfortable together, but they also looked like a couple who understood the importance of consistency in that format. On a dating show where shifting loyalties can wreck a connection overnight, stability becomes its own argument.
That steadiness helped them survive the season and ultimately win. They were crowned the Season 5 champions after the Fiji-based installment wrapped, taking home the title and the cash prize. But like every pair that leaves a show such as Love Island USA, they immediately had to answer a much harder question than “Can you make it to the final?” They had to figure out whether the relationship still worked when there were no challenges, no recouplings, and no villa routine keeping them in each other’s orbit every day.
|Relationship Milestone
|What Happened
|Why It Mattered
|Season 5 Begins
|Marco and Hannah entered the 2023 season and eventually found each other in the villa.
|They became one of the most stable couples during the second half of the season.
|Villa Chemistry Builds
|Their connection developed into one of the season’s clearest endgame pairings.
|They gained momentum by looking more settled than many rivals.
|Season 5 Victory
|They won the 2023 season and left Fiji as the champions.
|The public backed them as the couple most likely to last.
|Post-Show Dating
|The pair continued their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling.
|This is where many winning couples begin to fall apart.
|Shared Home Base
|They eventually began living together in Florida.
|That made the relationship feel rooted in everyday life, not just post-show excitement.
|Life as a Public Couple
|They kept updating fans while building a quieter routine away from the villa.
|It showed they were moving like a real couple, not just a promotional pairing.
|Engagement
|Marco proposed to Hannah in May 2025 during a beach getaway in Punta Cana.
|They became the first engaged couple in the history of the U.S. franchise.
|Wedding Plans
|The pair began planning a future wedding after the proposal.
|The relationship crossed fully into long-term commitment territory.
Why Their Relationship Lasted After the Cameras Turned Off
A lot of reality-show couples fail because they mistake intensity for compatibility. The villa environment can make every connection feel huge. Real life strips that away fast. Marco and Hannah seem to have handled that transition better than most. Part of the reason is that they did not stop progressing once the show ended. Some couples plateau almost immediately, surviving on reunion attention and nostalgic fan support. Marco and Hannah actually kept building.
Living together matters in this context because it turns a relationship from a headline into a routine. That is where you find out whether two people really fit. By the time their engagement happened, the relationship already looked sturdier than the average franchise success story. They had moved beyond “still together” and into the kind of everyday commitment that the series, frankly, almost never produces.
There is also something important about timing here. They did not rush into becoming a symbolic success story for the franchise. Instead, they let the relationship develop until the next major step felt earned. That made the proposal land differently. It did not feel like two former Islanders forcing a fairy-tale ending. It felt like a couple who had already done the harder work of making ordinary life function.
The Engagement Changed Their Place in Franchise History
The biggest shift in their story came when Marco proposed to Hannah in 2025. At that point, their relationship stopped being just a pleasant winner update and became a franchise milestone. They became the first couple from Love Island USA to get engaged, which instantly gave their season a stronger legacy. Plenty of couples leave the villa promising forever. Very few move far enough beyond the format to actually make that kind of commitment.
The engagement also changed the conversation around them. Instead of debating whether they had deserved the win, people were now looking at them as one of the best pieces of evidence that the U.S. version can occasionally create a real long-term relationship. That does not erase the arguments around Season 5, but it does reframe them. Once a couple builds a real future, most of the villa discourse starts to feel small by comparison.
And that is probably the most interesting part of their story. They did not need to win everyone over instantly. They just needed the relationship to outlast the noise around it. It did.
Where Marco and Hannah Stand Now
So what happened to the Season 5 winners? They stayed together, built a shared life, got engaged, and moved from reality-TV success into something much more substantial. In a franchise where even the winners often split before fans have fully adjusted to the finale result, that is a major achievement.
Marco and Hannah now occupy a different category from most former Islanders. They are not just remembered for winning Love Island USA. They are remembered for becoming the first U.S. franchise couple to turn a villa romance into an engagement. That makes their relationship one of the strongest post-show outcomes the series has seen. Whether people loved them from day one or came around later, the result is now hard to argue with: their relationship lasted, and it kept growing long after the season ended.
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