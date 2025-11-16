174 Of The Best Reality TV Shows To Binge-Watch Now

What’s the thing in our lives that is the most entertaining? Wait, it’s life itself! And when said life is amped up with unique challenges, tons of drama, and high-value entertainment, you get reality TV series. So, basically, what you are watching is life on steroids, and it is a helluva fun time. If you’re missing this kind of fun, look no further, as we’ve gathered a list full of only the best reality TV series that have ever seen the light of day.
There are the absolute reality TV classics here with their painfully simple premises that are still as entertaining as ever. Yes, Big Brother, we’re talking about you. Then there are the reality shows that are here to educate and inform, like the MythBusters and Project Runway. Then there’s the reality series that is here purely for our entertainment, like Wipeout and Last Comic Standing. Oh, and don’t forget the strain that always leaves you drooling – cooking reality series! See, there’s a pick for everyone; no matter if you’re a petrolhead or a fashionista, there’s always a reality series to cater to your needs.
So, scroll on down below to check out the list of the best TV series we’ve prepared for you. Don’t forget to vote for the ones that have thrilled you the most and share this article with your friends!
#1 MythBusters
The MythBusters duo – Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman – have been doing what they’ve been doing the best, busting myths, since 2003. These special effects professionals take us on a journey of proving the legitimacy of myths, adages, internet videos, movie scenes, and everything else by employing various scientific methods. And very often, it means exploding stuff, which, as we all know, is great fun to watch. The MCs of this constant entertaining havoc soon became famous and recognizable worldwide. Still, besides their fame, they’ve also inspired plenty of people to dig deeper into the world of science and scientific experiments. Science has never been more fun than in MythBusters!
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Hell’s Kitchen
Hell’s Kitchen is an American reality series that premiered in 2005 and is created and hosted by none other than celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Now, this series is for professional chefs, and in each season, two teams of kitchen magicians compete to win the position of head chef. Also, this time, the contests live in dormitories until their elimination, making it into a real reality drama. Of course, there are challenges, brutal eliminations, and cook-offs, all for our entertainment!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Amazing Race
The Amazing Race is probably one of the most thrilling adventures that we have ever seen in the light of our silver screens. Here, up to twelve teams at a time participate in a race around the world. They are all traveling by following clues and using various modes of transportation, from planes to taxis; they have to get to the next spot, whatever the means. And with a grand prize of a million dollars, you just know that the stakes are high, and the competition is pretty fierce.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Rupaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality TV series that is basically a sports league for drag queens. Here, RuPaul – a drag queen of many talents – together with a panel of judges, tries to find America’s next drag superstar by challenging the series contestants with trials of a full-blown drag show. There are runway challenges, mini-challenges, maxi challenges, and of course, the ultimate battle of lip-syncing. It’s flamboyant, it’s full of drama, and the entertainment here is pretty much amazing.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri, the host of the reality series Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, will take you on a round-the-world trip of tastes. Basically, it’s a road trip that’ll leave you drooling and wishing to taste the gorgeous foods he presents. There’s a topic for each episode, something along the lines of your favorite comfort food, ethnic cuisine, and local delicacies. Once the theme is set, Guy travels across the globe to taste food prepared by small eateries and share their delicious recipes. While it isn’t as thrilling as, let’s say, the Survivor series, its impact was huge for the restaurants and diners featured on the show – with the growth of clientele, they’ve finally started earning what they deserve, and it’s all thanks to Fieri.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 MasterChef
Though there are two MasterChef series – the original British series made by BBC and the 2010 American spin-off, it’s the latter that made it into our top 10. If you’re wondering why, it is purely because of Gordon Ramsay, the legendary hell-raiser chef that we just can’t get enough of. Besides different presenters, MasterChef U.S. follows almost the same premise as its British predecessor – in each episode, a group of amateur or home chefs compete against each other in a series of baking challenges to decide who will become the titular Master Chef. And while some critics shook their fingers at over-dramatizing contestants’ stories, they have also praised the series for its high entertainment value.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Shark Tank
Shark Tank is the one and only business-oriented reality TV show on our list. The premise here is simple – entrepreneurs share their ideas with possible investors interested in their businesses or ideas. Where’s the drama in that, you ask? Well, if you’ve ever given a pitch or seen one unfolding, you know that the relationships between tycoons and entrepreneurs are full of it. There’s also the factor of unexpected, original, or sometimes plain silly ideas that are being pitched; some might make you want to invest, while others will give you a hearty laugh or two. All in all, it’s great entertainment minus the humiliation of its participants that was so prevalent with some other business-oriented reality shows.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Survivor
2001’s Survivor is like the dream of Bear Grylls coming true before he even had it. In Survivor, we get to follow a group of strangers dropped off in some isolated location and left to fend for themselves. And we do mean fend – there’s no shelter, no food, no fire, and no other commodities provided for them. Thankfully, though, they’re most likely to be left in a place that’s of a warmer climate, upping their chances of ‘survival.’ Besides the quest of not dying, they also participate in various challenges that end in an elimination. And although we all know that this series has been heavily scripted, it’s nonetheless great fun to watch these Robinson Crusoes go about their situation.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is a reality TV series where this famous chef travels to the lesser-known parts of the globe, introducing us to their culture and cuisine. Not only is Parts Unknown a series with a high entertainment value, but it also gives the viewer a chance to meet cultures and people that have been forgotten by all the other documentarists or series producers. Sadly, this multi-award-winning series only ran for five years due to Bourdain’s untimely death.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Project Runway
Project Runway is a reality TV series focusing on fashion design. What’s really refreshing with this series is its lack of drama and a huge emphasis on creativity, education, and, of course, design. Here, aspiring designers compete in various fashion-based challenges where they have to come up with a new garment in each episode. Finalists of the series have to produce a whole fashion collection, and the winner of Project Runway is determined by a panel of famous people from the industry. It’s a highly entertaining series with practically zero melodrama!
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares
Although in Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, the famous chef takes a part of a troubleshooter for failing hotels, it doesn’t mean that he’s less ill-tempered or foul-mouthed than before or since. So here, Gordon checks in with British hotel owners, trying to share his experience with them and help with the overall remodeling of their businesses. The series’ entertainment value, action, and adventures granted it phenomenal popularity, with many international spin-offs, including but not limited to an Israeli version, a Brazilian one, and even a Ukrainian take on the show.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Last Comic Standing
Last Comic Standing is like the rap battle in the 8 Mile movie. Except it’s comedians, and there’s no rapping. Well, it’s still a battle of some sort, so there you have it. In all seriousness, though, this reality television talent competition’s main goal is to find the next superstar comedian out of a fairly large group of hopefuls. There’s a new comedic challenge in each episode, varying from stand-ups to one-man shows aired live on radio. And, while the competition is pretty fierce, the laughs are also more than abundant here. All in all, it’s a fun way to unwind after a hard day’s work!
Image source: nbc.com
#13 American Ninja Warrior
American Ninja Warrior is a sports reality series based on the original Japanese game show Sasuke. And who knows better about kooky game shows than the Japanese? So, based on their expertise and adapted to the American audiences, Ninja Warrior gave us hours of thrills and spills. While completing an obstacle course might seem like a simple task, wait until you see the traps prepared by the producers – these aren’t an adult version of a jungle gym; it’s something else entirely. So, if you’re into adrenaline, American Ninja Warrior might be just the right pick for you.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Undercover Boss
sThe Undercover Boss series franchise, with its adaptations in several countries, offers the viewers a new kind of intrigue. Here senior executives and bosses go undercover to work in their own companies to see their businesses from the inside – how does it really function, check the temperature of their workers, and figure out what could be done better. After their time undercover ends, the most hard-working people are often awarded financially, while those in need are offered more training or better work conditions. And while there’s still some drama, Undercover Boss is as humane a reality TV series as one can get.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Hotel Hell
Now, if we’ve had Gordon Ramsay helping Britons to turn around their shabby lodging establishments in Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, then in Hotel Hell, it’s the Americans’ turn. And as you can imagine, the U.S. version of the series is even less constricted in emotion and drama, and it is as fun as ever watching Ramsay trying to help the owners of failing hotels. Some succeed, others don’t, but Hotel Hell is guaranteed to keep you entertained.
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Wipeout
2021’s Wipeout, featured on our list here, is a reboot of the legendary ABC series of the same name. In Wipeout, contestants are challenged to complete the ‘World’s largest’ obstacle course without any hiccups. There are slides, huge bouncy balls, water obstacles, and anything you could imagine. And if that seems already quite entertaining, then just wait until you hear the mishaps of contestants commented by John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek. This trio just might knock you out of your shoes!
Image source: channel4.com
#17 Worst Cooks In America
Worst Cooks In America takes its contestants, who can gladly boast about their terrible cooking skills, through a cooking boot camp where they learn the ins and outs of fine cuisine. After their training is finished, the competition’s winner is discerned by the final challenge: they have to make a restaurant-quality three-course meal for the critics and the judges. Worst Cooks In America is a highly entertaining show with 22 seasons under its belt, so you’d better start watching now if you wish to catch up!
Image source: amazon.com
#18 E! True Hollywood Story
While E! True Hollywood Story is classified as a television documentary series, the stories they depict and the people they talk to make it into one of the most entertaining reality series. After all, it’s reality they are talking about! So, here’s what you might expect from True Hollywood Story – exclusive interviews with never-before-seen details on everything about pop stars, trends, and iconic moments in Hollywood. And if you are into pop culture, E! True Hollywood Story might enlighten you on the details you’ve never known before.
Image source: nbc.com
#19 The Masked Singer
Once you figure out the fact that The Masked Singer series originated in South Korea, you instantly know that it is going to be quite an original show! Here, famous singers perform on stage wearing head-to-toe costumes, and the panel of judges has to guess who is who. And when we say ‘costumes,’ they truly aren’t your kid’s Halloween costumes. Instead, they’re often something that’s completely out of the bat, like giant chickens, huge lips, alien entities, and the sort. It’s very creative and highly entertaining, even if you’re not into the music reality series concept at all.
Image source: fox.com
#20 Chopped
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Wife Swap
Image source: amazon.com
#22 America’s Got Talent: The Champions
Image source: imdb.com
#23 Big Brother
It’s time for Big Brother, probably the OG of all reality television. The series takes its name from the character in George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, and that should give you a nice idea of how freaky it all really is. Here, the contestants live in a specially constructed house that is sealed from the outside world, and every breath they take or word they say is being documented on live television. It’s a really intimate look into the contestants’ lives, and there’s always loads of drama. If you’re into that kind of thing, then Big Brother might be your best bet for reality TV entertainment!
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Battle Of The Network Stars
Image source: imdb.com
#25 Hoarders
Image source: amazon.com
#26 We’re Here
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Ice Road Truckers
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Cash Cab
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Catfish: The TV Show
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Songland
Image source: nbc.com
#31 Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Image source: amazon.com
#32 America’s Next Top Model
Image source: amazon.com
#33 The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Image source: amazon.com
#34 The Hills
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Dirty Jobs
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Deadliest Catch
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Face Off
Image source: imdb.com
#38 Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Image source: amazon.com
#39 The Great British Baking Show
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Antiques Roadshow
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Cutthroat Kitchen
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Rupaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Mythbusters Jr.
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Primetime: What Would You Do?
Image source: abc.com
#45 Queer Eye
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Impractical Jokers
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Nailed It!
Image source: netflix.com
#48 Dr. Pimple Popper
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Animal Cops: Miami
Image source: discoveryuk.com
#50 Intervention
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Live PD
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Judge Judy
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Animal Cops: Houston
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Tattoo Redo
Image source: netflix.com
#55 Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice
Image source: amazon.com
#56 The Final Table
Image source: netflix.com
#57 Action Planet: Climate Challenge
Image source: amazon.com
#58 When Disaster Strikes
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Top Chef
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Storage Wars
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Cupcake Wars
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Ink Master
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Top Chef Masters
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Deal Or No Deal
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Cake Boss
Image source: amazon.com
#66 The Great Food Truck Race
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Halloween Baking Championship
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Making The Cut
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Bering Sea Gold
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Alaska: The Last Frontier
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Tiny House, Big Living
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Spring Baking Championship
Image source: amazon.com
#73 The American Baking Competition
Image source: amazon.com
#74 The Laundry Guy
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Legends Of The Hidden Temple
Image source: amazon.com
#76 True Life
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Trading Spaces
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Haunted
Image source: netflix.com
#79 River Monsters
Image source: amazon.com
#80 Clipped
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Scrappers
Image source: amazon.com
#82 Castaways
Image source: imdb.com
#83 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Strikes Back!
Image source: amazon.com
#84 Deadliest Catch: Bloodline
Image source: amazon.com
#85 Win The Wilderness
Image source: netflix.com
#86 Judy Justice
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons
Image source: netflix.com
#88 Fear Factor
Image source: amazon.com
#89 Cops
Image source: amazon.com
#90 House Hunters
Image source: amazon.com
#91 American Pickers
Image source: amazon.com
#92 House Hunters International
Image source: amazon.com
#93 The Challenge
Image source: amazon.com
#94 Mental Samurai
Image source: amazon.com
#95 Kitchen Nightmares
Image source: amazon.com
#96 The Titan Games
Image source: nbc.com
#97 Beyond Scared Straight
Image source: amazon.com
#98 Say Yes To The Dress
Image source: amazon.com
#99 Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back
Image source: amazon.com
#100 Celebrity Undercover Boss
Image source: amazon.com
#101 My 600-LB Life
Image source: amazon.com
#102 Celebrity Wife Swap
Image source: amazon.com
#103 Botched
Image source: amazon.com
#104 Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey Karina Maruyama, Becky
Image source: netflix.com
#105 First Responders Live
Image source: amazon.com
#106 Flip Or Flop
Image source: amazon.com
#107 Criss Angel Mindfreak
Image source: amazon.com
#108 ¡Nailed It! México
Image source: netflix.com
#109 Vanderpump Rules
Image source: amazon.com
#110 Below Deck
Image source: amazon.com
#111 So You Think You Can Dance
Image source: imdb.com
#112 911 Crisis Center
Image source: amazon.com
#113 The Real World
Image source: amazon.com
#114 The Circle
Image source: netflix.com
#115 Supernanny
Image source: imdb.com
#116 MTV Cribs
Image source: amazon.com
#117 Little Women: Dallas
Image source: amazon.com
#118 Tabatha Takes Over
Image source: amazon.com
#119 The World’s Best
Image source: amazon.com
#120 Love It Or List It
Image source: amazon.com
#121 Dancing With The Stars
Image source: abc.com
#122 Design Star: Next Gen
Image source: amazon.com
#123 Fight Like A Girl
Image source: imdb.com
#124 Mexican Dynasties
Image source: amazon.com
#125 90 Day: Foody Call
Image source: amazon.com
#126 Ghost Adventures: Where Are They Now?
Image source: amazon.com
#127 American Idol
Image source: abc.com
#128 The Simple Life
Image source: amazon.com
#129 Ultimate Beastmaster
Image source: netflix.com
#130 Encore!
Image source: amazon.com
#131 Next Great Baker
Image source: amazon.com
#132 Wahlburgers
Image source: amazon.com
#133 90 Day Fiancé
Image source: amazon.com
#134 Miz & Mrs.
Image source: usanetwork.com
#135 The Bachelor Winter Games
Image source: amazon.com
#136 The Real L Word
Image source: amazon.com
#137 Too Hot To Handle
Image source: netflix.com
#138 Ex On The Beach
Image source: amazon.com
#139 Rhythm + Flow
Image source: netflix.com
#140 Love Island
Image source: amazon.com
#141 Cartel Crew
Image source: amazon.com
#142 My Super Sweet Sixteen
Image source: amazon.com
#143 Jackass
Image source: amazon.com
#144 Jersey Shore
Image source: amazon.com
#145 Love & Hip Hop
Image source: amazon.com
#146 Bling Empire
Image source: netflix.com
#147 Legendary
Image source: amazon.com
#148 Married At First Sight
Image source: amazon.com
#149 LEGO Masters
Image source: amazon.com
#150 The Voice
Image source: nbc.com
#151 Fixer Upper
Image source: amazon.com
#152 Naked And Afraid
Image source: amazon.com
#153 Terrace House
Image source: netflix.com
#154 90 Day: The Single Life
Image source: amazon.com
#155 Little Women: Atlanta
Image source: amazon.com
#156 Gene Simmons Family Jewels
Image source: amazon.com
#157 Million Dollar Matchmaker
Image source: amazon.com
#158 Black Ink Crew: Compton
Image source: amazon.com
#159 The Proposal
Image source: imdb.com
#160 Married To Medicine: Los Angeles
Image source: amazon.com
#161 Meet The Frasers
Image source: amazon.com
#162 The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart
Image source: amazon.com
#163 Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?
Image source: amazon.com
#164 Celebrity Watch Party
Image source: amazon.com
#165 Million Dollar Listing
Image source: amazon.com
#166 Chrisley Knows Best
Image source: amazon.com
#167 Teen Mom OG
Image source: amazon.com
#168 Little People, Big World
Image source: amazon.com
#169 Relative Success With Tabatha
Image source: amazon.com
#170 Total Bellas
Image source: eonline.com
#171 Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Image source: netflix.com
#172 Dating Around
Image source: netflix.com
#173 Craftopia
Image source: imdb.com
#174 The X Factor
Image source: imdb.com
