Basketball Wives: Ugliest Spats Ever

Basketball Wives is one of the most binge-worthy shows that truly brings the heat when it comes to spats and dirty drama. Throughout the existing 10 seasons, viewers have watched epic fights between both old and new castmates. Plus, the name-calling, rivalries, gang-ups, and even rumors of possible discrimination based on appearance.
Glamorous, high-stakes, and rife with controversy — the reality show Basketball Wives provides a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the women married to or dating some of the biggest names in basketball. Their world is filled with fancy cars, expensive jewelry, and luxury homes. Yet, amidst this opulence and extravagance, the show is certainly not devoid of tension and discord. Let’s revisit some of the worst spats and disagreements that made headlines, showing the darker side of what it may truly mean to be a basketball wife.
1. Jennifer Williams And Evelyn Lozada
Evelyn Lozada has faced major setbacks in her life over the past few years if the first seven seasons are any indication. In Season 8, episode 6 of Basketball Wives, Lozada and her former best friend, Jennifer Williams had a heated confrontation during a BBW cast trip. The two women had been at odds since Shaunie O’Neal accused Williams of sleeping with her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal. While Williams denied the accusations the stigma didn’t go away.
In the episode, Lozada tries to attack Williams and even throws a drink at her. Unfortunately, Lozada didn’t reserve her rage for Williams alone, as she also went after he ex-friends stylist — Dominique Lenard. After the confrontation, Williams apologized and the two appear to have reconciled. However, Lozada was not pleased with the apology and went on to attack her on Twitter. This came after it was revealed that she called Lozada’s daughter, 26, a latch-key child.
2. Jackie Christie And Jennifer Williams
Season 10 didn’t leave fans without a wild brawl to tweet about. In episode 24, the Basketball Wives go on an exotic trip to Mexico. As expected, things quickly escalate as an old feud resurfaces and words are exchanged. Fans got to see Jackie Christie and Williams get into another fight right after they landed. It all started at dinner when Williams asked Christie why she told people she was a producer for her documentary. Christie said she didn’t know, but Williams didn’t believe her. Everyone started yelling at each other, and eventually, they had to split up. Still, the fight didn’t end there. Christie heard Brandi Maxiel talking about her, so she went to confront the two of them, especially Williams. The brawl ended with Christie telling Williams she was out of her mind and dead to her.
3. Meeka Claxton And Tami Roman
Today’s beefs don’t always take the form of a tweet. Sometimes they turn into a full-blown fight, as was the case with Basketball Wives reality star, Meeka Claxton and Tami Roman. Reality TV has its share of fisticuffs. This one came to a head during a trip to Rome when Roman accused Claxton of stirring up trouble in the group. Things escalated quickly, culminating in Roman striking Claxton with a left hook. The dirty fiasco made its way to social media where fans took sides and the shade got shadier. In July 2011 Claxton took legal action against Roman, filing a lawsuit in which she alleged that Roman “attacked, battered, punched, threatened, and sexually harassed [Claxton]”. She also alleged that Roman had “attempted to assault, jump on, push [Meeka] down, thrash, punch, and shove [Claxton].” Unfortunately for her, the rest of the cast didn’t approve and kicked Claxton out of the show.
4. Sundy Carter And Draya Michele
When the spat between Sundy Carter and Draya Michele went down on Basketball Wives: LA, fans finally got to see the big showdown that’s been hyped for months. The ladies went on a girls’ getaway to Palm Springs, California. After sipping a few drinks, they started talking about all the “unresolved issues” and “beef” that was lurking around. In typical BBW style, it didn’t take long for things to spiral out of control. Sundy Carter and Draya Michele got into a fight after a verbal altercation, which some people said was instigated by Jackie Christie. Carter later said that Michele’s cruel remarks about her son were what made her snap. Sour names were thrown across the room and after Carter challenged Michele, a physical fight began.
5. Evelyn Lozada And Royce Reed
In Season 3, there’s another wild one! The ladies got together for dinner at a busy outdoor restaurant. It’s clear that they have enough space to themselves, in fact, there’s plenty of room to do some cartwheels before bumping into the next table. Meanwhile, Williams was going through a divorce, and Reed was still following her husband on Twitter. Of course, Williams asked Reed about this, but events take a sour turn.
Lozada cuts in and starts yelling at Reed, even though it shouldn’t be her business. In the next minute, Reed threw water at Lozada, and before anyone could say “stage combat” two security guards showed up and grabbed the ladies. They started yelling at each other, from a safe distance. Thankfully, there was no one is sitting too close to their table to be affected by their exchange.
