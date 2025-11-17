I Created Humorous Single-Panel Dog Comics To Brighten Your Day (30 Pics)

My name is Jonny Hawkins and I draw single-panel comics to increase smileage for hundreds of publications and dozens of online companies.
I create cartoons for a living… or a dying… whichever comes first. I’m doggedly working on my 2025 Dog Cartoon a Day calendar. Here are a few from previous editions.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us