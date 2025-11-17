This Online Group Exists To Celebrate The Derpiest Dogs Ever Caught On Camera (50 New Pics)

Dogs are notorious for their devotion, playfulness, and endearing personalities. Besides that, they are also known for their clumsiness and downright derpy behavior. Those adorable silly moments, from slipping on hardwood floors to getting stuck in small spaces, surely bring laughter to dogs’ owners’ lives and it would be unfortunate to keep them to oneself!

To showcase some of the funniest and most amusing examples of dogs being derps, we’ve gathered the best pictures from this subreddit called “Animals Being Derps”. Here, animal lovers share photos and videos of their beloved pets in all their silly glory.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite adorable derpy dog moments captured on camera. For more entertaining photos of our furry friends, check out our previous articles here and here.

#1 When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing But You Want To Help

Image source: Lotus_Stalker

#2 Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures!

Image source: Alfajorero

#3 He Hides Every Time We Try To Put His Leash On To Leave The Dog Park

Image source: hypercyanate

#4 Pit Puppy’s First Reaction To Snow

Image source: TheDeflectorDish, twitter.com

#5 The Tongue Hanging Out Is What Gets Me

Image source: southwoodhunter

#6 I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To….

Image source: babydingus

#7 Nola On Our Morning Walk. I Thought I’d Take One Of Those Cute Pics Of A Happy Dog Run But I Got This Instead

Image source: emlo4

#8 You Would Be At The Park A Lot Sooner If I Could Have That Back…

Image source: liwca

#9 My Puppy Fell Back Asleep While Getting Out Of His Bed

Image source: yarntist

#10 I’m Trying To Work But This Guy Is Distracting Me So Hard

Image source: BilledSauce

#11 After A Long Day Of Playing

Image source: tokendamian

#12 Met This Goofball At My Apartment Complex

Image source: devgregw

#13 When You Swear You Weren’t Raiding The Closet But The Evidence Suggests Otherwise

Image source: copperstateonthefly

#14 Was Looking For My Pup During A Thunderstorm

Image source: AIHURR

#15 Hi Friends!!

Image source: AzHistoryWitch

#16 House Didn’t Have An Internal Door To Our Side Yard, So Landlord Built Our Dogs This

Image source: Ultronomy

#17 When I Call His Name…

Image source: lccarter123

#18 My Dog Finally Noticed My New Fish

Image source: Hipaws

#19 Earl The Grumpy Puppy

Image source: kookilyflash

#20 He Sits On The Other Dogs He Likes

Image source: westcoastcdn19

#21 Everytime I Walk Her, She Turns Around Every Few Steps To Flash This Smile

Image source: rutgersftw

#22 Labraderp

Image source: OldIronSides

#23 Stands As He Wishes

Image source: JohnZ117

#24 I Think He Likes His New Toy

Image source: chopstickemup

#25 Trying To Take A Nice Picture In Front Of The Louvre

Image source: ReallyFnCleverName

#26 He’s Here To Give A Helping Paw

Image source: Lotus_Stalker

#27 Dog Forgetting To Act Like A Dog

Image source: getting_through

#28 Her Ball Is Broken But She Still Loves It. Sometimes, She’ll Briefly Wear It On Her Nose

Image source: Pangolindrome

#29 What Kind Of Frog Is This?

Image source: westcoastcdn19

#30 Of Course He Had To Be In The Picture

Image source: Peruvian_Morochita

#31 Our New Ten Week Old Puppy, Holly, From A Distance I Thought She Had Taken Part In A Violent Massacre, On Closer Inspection It Seems She Just Found The Blackberries

Image source: badassmamabear

#32 She Barges In And Stands Like This Until I Chase Her

Image source: FrankiePupperz

#33 When Greg Isn’t Wearing A Box On His Head, He Insists On Being Held After Every Work Day

Image source: Blobert_E_Lee

#34 Woken Up Mid Nap

Image source: Peircen20

#35 My Wife’s Guide Dog Likes To Get His Nose Stuck In His Figure 8 Toy. We Help Him Get It Off An 5 Seconds Later It’s Stuck Again. Trained Since He Was 4 Months Old And Still, When The Harness Comes Off The Derp Goes On

Image source: slippybear

#36 Majestic Beach Dogs

Image source: thatsonecookedgoose

#37 “Just Act Casual”

Image source: Sad_Slow_Sloth

#38 I Love My Dog, But There Are Days….

Image source: Odd_Improvement578

#39 He Fell Asleep With His Face In My Boot

Image source: blueeyedleo22

#40 I Said Sit. He Backed Up And Sat Like This

Image source: Tallgirl129

#41 Meet Hobbes. He’s Currently Experiencing His First Existential Crisis

Image source: dr_mudd

#42 I’m Pet Sitting. He’s Obviously Telling Me There’s Something I Haven’t Discovered Yet…

Image source: moonchildsarah

#43 When Life Hands You Lemons, Just Eat The Blinds

Image source: PBR–Streetgang

#44 Just A Pup And His Branch

Image source: anonanoobiz

#45 Truly Majestic

Image source: BakedKimber-Lays

#46 For Some Reason He Loves Sitting Like This

Image source: The_Longest_Wave

#47 Successfully Stole A Chicken Tender Face

Image source: unclemoffy

#48 This Is What Our Dog, Broccoli, Does Everytime Hes Told To Go To His Room For Misbehaving

Image source: SadisticBuddhist

#49 Am Like Hooman Child (He Didn’t Want To Leave The Goose Pond)

Image source: SubKreature

#50 Delicious Hand

Image source: Vasite

