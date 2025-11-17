This Online Group Exists To Celebrate The Derpiest Dogs Ever Caught On Camera (50 New Pics)

Dogs are notorious for their devotion, playfulness, and endearing personalities. Besides that, they are also known for their clumsiness and downright derpy behavior. Those adorable silly moments, from slipping on hardwood floors to getting stuck in small spaces, surely bring laughter to dogs’ owners’ lives and it would be unfortunate to keep them to oneself!
To showcase some of the funniest and most amusing examples of dogs being derps, we’ve gathered the best pictures from this subreddit called “Animals Being Derps”. Here, animal lovers share photos and videos of their beloved pets in all their silly glory.
Scroll down to see some of our favorite adorable derpy dog moments captured on camera. For more entertaining photos of our furry friends, check out our previous articles here and here.
#1 When You Don’t Know What You’re Doing But You Want To Help
Image source: Lotus_Stalker
#2 Darwin Does A Very Good Job Finding Drugs And Posing For Pictures!
Image source: Alfajorero
#3 He Hides Every Time We Try To Put His Leash On To Leave The Dog Park
Image source: hypercyanate
#4 Pit Puppy’s First Reaction To Snow
Image source: TheDeflectorDish, twitter.com
#5 The Tongue Hanging Out Is What Gets Me
Image source: southwoodhunter
#6 I Turned On The Lights To My Vanity, Then Went To The Bathroom Quickty To Brush My Teeth. This Is The Situation I Returned To….
Image source: babydingus
#7 Nola On Our Morning Walk. I Thought I’d Take One Of Those Cute Pics Of A Happy Dog Run But I Got This Instead
Image source: emlo4
#8 You Would Be At The Park A Lot Sooner If I Could Have That Back…
Image source: liwca
#9 My Puppy Fell Back Asleep While Getting Out Of His Bed
Image source: yarntist
#10 I’m Trying To Work But This Guy Is Distracting Me So Hard
Image source: BilledSauce
#11 After A Long Day Of Playing
Image source: tokendamian
#12 Met This Goofball At My Apartment Complex
Image source: devgregw
#13 When You Swear You Weren’t Raiding The Closet But The Evidence Suggests Otherwise
Image source: copperstateonthefly
#14 Was Looking For My Pup During A Thunderstorm
Image source: AIHURR
#15 Hi Friends!!
Image source: AzHistoryWitch
#16 House Didn’t Have An Internal Door To Our Side Yard, So Landlord Built Our Dogs This
Image source: Ultronomy
#17 When I Call His Name…
Image source: lccarter123
#18 My Dog Finally Noticed My New Fish
Image source: Hipaws
#19 Earl The Grumpy Puppy
Image source: kookilyflash
#20 He Sits On The Other Dogs He Likes
Image source: westcoastcdn19
#21 Everytime I Walk Her, She Turns Around Every Few Steps To Flash This Smile
Image source: rutgersftw
#22 Labraderp
Image source: OldIronSides
#23 Stands As He Wishes
Image source: JohnZ117
#24 I Think He Likes His New Toy
Image source: chopstickemup
#25 Trying To Take A Nice Picture In Front Of The Louvre
Image source: ReallyFnCleverName
#26 He’s Here To Give A Helping Paw
Image source: Lotus_Stalker
#27 Dog Forgetting To Act Like A Dog
Image source: getting_through
#28 Her Ball Is Broken But She Still Loves It. Sometimes, She’ll Briefly Wear It On Her Nose
Image source: Pangolindrome
#29 What Kind Of Frog Is This?
Image source: westcoastcdn19
#30 Of Course He Had To Be In The Picture
Image source: Peruvian_Morochita
#31 Our New Ten Week Old Puppy, Holly, From A Distance I Thought She Had Taken Part In A Violent Massacre, On Closer Inspection It Seems She Just Found The Blackberries
Image source: badassmamabear
#32 She Barges In And Stands Like This Until I Chase Her
Image source: FrankiePupperz
#33 When Greg Isn’t Wearing A Box On His Head, He Insists On Being Held After Every Work Day
Image source: Blobert_E_Lee
#34 Woken Up Mid Nap
Image source: Peircen20
#35 My Wife’s Guide Dog Likes To Get His Nose Stuck In His Figure 8 Toy. We Help Him Get It Off An 5 Seconds Later It’s Stuck Again. Trained Since He Was 4 Months Old And Still, When The Harness Comes Off The Derp Goes On
Image source: slippybear
#36 Majestic Beach Dogs
Image source: thatsonecookedgoose
#37 “Just Act Casual”
Image source: Sad_Slow_Sloth
#38 I Love My Dog, But There Are Days….
Image source: Odd_Improvement578
#39 He Fell Asleep With His Face In My Boot
Image source: blueeyedleo22
#40 I Said Sit. He Backed Up And Sat Like This
Image source: Tallgirl129
#41 Meet Hobbes. He’s Currently Experiencing His First Existential Crisis
Image source: dr_mudd
#42 I’m Pet Sitting. He’s Obviously Telling Me There’s Something I Haven’t Discovered Yet…
Image source: moonchildsarah
#43 When Life Hands You Lemons, Just Eat The Blinds
Image source: PBR–Streetgang
#44 Just A Pup And His Branch
Image source: anonanoobiz
#45 Truly Majestic
Image source: BakedKimber-Lays
#46 For Some Reason He Loves Sitting Like This
Image source: The_Longest_Wave
#47 Successfully Stole A Chicken Tender Face
Image source: unclemoffy
#48 This Is What Our Dog, Broccoli, Does Everytime Hes Told To Go To His Room For Misbehaving
Image source: SadisticBuddhist
#49 Am Like Hooman Child (He Didn’t Want To Leave The Goose Pond)
Image source: SubKreature
#50 Delicious Hand
Image source: Vasite
Follow Us