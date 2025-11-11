25 Mind-Bending Photos by Chema Madoz That Will Make You Look Twice

A few years ago, we featured Spanish photographer Chema Madoz and his surreal, black and white photos. Born in 1958, and with several collections to his name, Madoz is famously coy about his pictures’ aim, even when asked directly:
“The fact is that I don’t give any thought to the reaction they’ll cause in the viewer,” Madoz told Bookstyle. “I look for images that move me and touch me, that make me feel that I’m doing something different which I wasn’t aware of. I want to be able to stand in front of my pictures and feel that I can communicate with them. If a picture says something to me, I feel confident that there may be other people who will experience the same thing.”
More info: Amazon | chemamadoz.com | Facebook
