Love Island UK Season 6 Couples: Where Are They Now?

Love Island is a British dating show and is a revival of the reality TV series Love Island, which aired from 2005 to 2006. The show has currently run for a total of 10 seasons and 391 episodes. Love Island has been a major success in the UK and has gained worldwide recognition leading to several international versions such as Love Island France, Love Island Australia, Love Island Italia, Love Island Hungary, and Love Island: All-Stars.
The show follows the daily lives of a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders. The islanders live in a villa in isolation from the outside world. To remain in the villa the islanders must couple up with another islander and occasionally the islanders engage in a series of tasks with their partners. The winning couple which is selected by public votes walks away with £50,000 in the final week. The sixth season of Love Island aired on ITV from 12 January 2020 to 23 February 2020. It was the first winter edition of the show and had its villa located in the Constantia suburb of Cape Town. Finn Tapp and Paige Turley won the season. Let’s have a look at where some of the couples from the sixth season are now.
Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge
Luke Trotman arrived at the villa on day 12 while Siannise Fudge was there from day 1. The couple managed to remain one of the strongest couples of the entire season, so strong that they finished as runners-up with 43.61% of the vote which was just less than 1% between them and the final couple which had 44.52% of the final vote. After the show, they remained together and even spent the first few weeks of lockdown at one of their family’s homes. They even moved in together and adopted a dog named Nala. Sadly, the pair split in August 2022.
Ched Uzor and Jess Gale
Although arriving late Ched Uzor finished fourth place alongside day 1 islander Jess Gale. The pair coupled up in the middle of the season. After their time on the show, they spent a few weeks together, however, they never officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. When lockdown hit they went their separate ways and made the mutual decision to split but continued to remain friends.
Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico
Nas Majeed appeared on the show on the first day while Eva Zapico alongside five other girls arrived at Casa Amor on the 23rd day. They coupled up on day 26. Sadly after receiving the fewest votes they were evicted from the villa. This did not stop them from giving love a chance and they officially declared themselves a couple six months after leaving the show. They are currently still together and can be often seen together on their social media.
Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott
Demi Jones who arrived at the villa on day 16 had a rough start to her time in the villa. She had a thing going with Nas, however, he left her for Eva. On Day 33, Luke Mabbott who was a close friend of hers chose to couple with her and the couple went on their first date the following day. Although they coupled just a few days to the end of the series Demi and Luke finished in third place. However, following the conclusion of the sixth series the couple parted ways after five months together and Luke ended up getting together with former Islander, Lucie Donlan and are still together currently.
Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu
Manchester-born Mike Boateng arrived at the villa on day 1 and was coupled with Leanne Amaning. Priscilla Anyabu was introduced to the show on Casa Amor and immediately hit it off with Mike. On Day 26, Mike decided to recouple with Priscilla. However, they didn’t make it to the final, on Day 41, Mike and Priscilla received the fewest votes and were therefore dumped from the villa. After their time on the island, Priscilla and Mike dated for over a year and officially announced their split in the summer of 2021.
Finn Tapp and Paige Turley
Love Island season 6 winners Finn Tapp and Paige Turley kicked it off early on in the show. They have been regarded as one of the best Love Island couples. They remained together from day 6 till the final day and came out on top in the end. After the season ended the couple started quarantine together at Paige’s parents’ home in Scotland and they went on to move into their first place together, in Manchester some months later. After three years together, the couple confirmed their breakup in June 2023.
