The Bikeriders Cast: Breaking Down the Star-Studded Ensemble

The Bikeriders is a crime drama that will hit theaters on June 21, 2024. From renowned filmmaker Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Loving), The Bikeriders charts the lives of a Midwestern motorcycle club who go by the name of The Vandals. The story focuses on Benny (Austin Butler), a young man who is drawn into the dangerous club only to face a moral quandary when he falls in love.
With rising star Austin Butler leading the movie, The Bikeriders cast boasts an eclectic mix of fellow up-and-comers and seasoned Hollywood heavyweights. While the movie hasn’t been released yet, reviews are in and crime drama is garnering heaps of praise. One notable strongpoint the movie is being lauded for is its star-studded ensemble. So, let’s dive into The Bikeriders cast and characters.
Austin Butler as Benny
Austin Butler has been on the rise since crossing over from kids shows like Hannah Montana and iCarly to working with acclaimed filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino. However, his name really ascended when he was nominated for an Oscar for his lead role in the biopic Elvis in 2022. Leading The Bikeriders cast, Butler takes on the role of Benny. After joining the group of criminals, Benny finds himself torn between the loyalty he has for the club and the doting affection he has for the love of his life Kathy, who desperately wants him to go on the straight-and-narrow.
2024 is proving to be a big year for Austin Butler. Outside of his role in The Bikeriders, he also joined the cast of Dune: Part Two and starred in the acclaimed TV series Masters of the Air. Next, he is rumoured to be taking a lead role in Michael Mann‘s long-awaited Heat 2.
Tom Hardy as Johnny
Oscar nominee Tom Hardy is one of the most acclaimed actors to rise over the last decade. Through a plethora of diverse roles, he has enthralled audiences with his slickness, intensity and bottomless depth. While he has played a myriad of characters throughout his career, he perhaps shines best portraying unpredictable men with a penchant for violence. In The Bikeriders, these traits seem to be built upon even further. Hardy stars as Johnny, the leader of The Vandals. Based on the official trailer, it seems he will bring forth his explosiveness, with one particular shot of his character brandishing a knife and a knuckleduster showcasing this. After The Bikeriders, Hardy is set to lead the action-thriller Havoc, described as a gritty search-and-rescue tale filled with brutal violence.
Jodie Comer as Kathy
Jodie Comer, the talented British actress, was born on March 11, 1993, in Liverpool, England. She rose to fame in the UK through her captivating performances in popular TV shows such as Waterloo Road, Doctors, and Silent Witness, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess. As her star continued to rise, Comer’s exceptional talents caught the attention of Hollywood, leading to her successful transition to the big screen. She made her mark in the industry by starring in movies like Free Guy and The Last Duel, further solidifying her reputation as a formidable actress with a bright future ahead. Joining The Bikeriders cast, Comer stars as Kathy, a young woman who falls in love with Benny after a chance encounter. From here, she vies for him to leave the motorcycle club as it continues to turn more dangerous and sinister.
Damon Herriman as Brucie
Damon Herriman was born on March 31, 1970, in Adelaide, Australia. He made a name for himself in Australian productions before successfully transitioning to Hollywood films, showcasing his versatility and acting skills. Herriman gained international recognition for his role as the infamous Charles Manson in both the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood directed by Quentin Tarantino and the TV series Mindhunter. His chilling portrayal of the notorious cult leader garnered critical acclaim and showcased his ability to delve into complex and sinister characters.
Additionally, Herriman is widely known for his role on the hit FX crime drama Mr Inbetween, further solidifying his reputation as a skilled and nuanced actor in both television and film. In The Bikeriders, Herriman stars as Brucie, the right-hand man to Johnny. His next role will see him star opposite Karl Urban in Mortal Kombat 2.
Michael Shannon as Zipco
Michael Shannon, the esteemed actor and Oscar nominee, has become known as one of the most immersive talents in Hollywood, captivating audiences with his intense and powerhouse performances. Known for his versatility and ability to fully embody a wide range of characters, Shannon’s dedication to his craft has earned him critical acclaim and a reputation as one of the most respected actors in the industry. His commanding presence on screen and ability to delve deep into the psyche of his characters have solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.
Shannon’s boarding amongst The Bikeriders cast serves as his sixth collaboration with Jeff Nichols, following on from acclaimed films like Mud, Take Shelter and Midnight Special. In The Bikeriders, Shannon plays Zipco. As of yet, it is unknown how significant his role in the movie is, as he only appears briefly in the trailer. However, we can safely assume that his time in the picture will be scene-stealing as always.
Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny
Norman Reedus, widely recognized for his career-propelling role as Daryl Dixon on the hit television series The Walking Dead, has established himself as a charismatic and versatile actor in Hollywood. Reedus’ portrayal of the rugged and resourceful survivor has garnered him a massive fan following and critical acclaim, solidifying his status as a fan-favorite character on the long-running show. His stoic yet complex performance as Daryl has resonated with audiences and contributed significantly to the show’s success, so much so that he landed his own spinoff show in 2023.
In The Bikeriders, Reedus stars as Funny Sonny, looking totally unrecognisable with a scruffy beard and rotten, decaying teeth. Similar to Michael Shannon, Reedus only appears briefly in the trailer, so the size of his role is currently unknown. Until then, read more about Norman Reedus with 10 surprising facts about the actor.
Follow Us