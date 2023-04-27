Every Upcoming The Walking Dead Spin-Off Explained

For 11 seasons, The Walking Dead reigned supreme as one of TV’s most-watched shows. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of survivors became household names, and although fans complained that the series lost its spark towards the end of its run, it was still sad to see the series finally end. Even though The Walking Dead is over, the apocalypse lives on, and the hordes of Walkers aren’t going to stop now that the cameras aren’t rolling.
Over the next few years, there will be multiple spin-offs of The Walking Dead which will follow many of the fan-favorite characters from the original show. Characters like Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will be front and center as the non-stop fight against the undead continues. Here are all of the upcoming spin-offs of The Walking Dead and what you need to know about them.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Is Set To Launch In June 2023
The Walking Dead: Dead City is the first spin-off show to release in 2023. This brand new show is set to begin in June 2023 and will see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan together in New York City, once again trying to escape hordes of the undead. And yes, you read that right, the show will revolve around Maggie and Negan working together.
As fans of the series will know, during the finale of The Walking Dead season 6/the opening of season 7, Negan killed Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) when The Saviors took the survivors hostage. Understandably, Maggie has never been able to forgive Negan for this, especially as she was pregnant with Glenn’s child. But, Negan has made it his mission to redeem himself. Can the two work together, and can Negan finally earn Maggie’s forgiveness?
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Will Premiere In 2023
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is set to launch later in 2023 after being filmed in 2022. Previously, it was expected that the show would revolve around both Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride). But McBride pulled out of the show, leaving Reedus to star in the show alone. This highly anticipated spin-off will see Daryl wash ashore in France. It is a really interesting choice of location as it could create some issues with language barriers. One thing is for sure, fans of the franchise are very excited about having Reedus back on our TV screens, and it should be a lot of fun to see where his story goes next.
Rick And Michonne Are Returning In 2024
When Rick left the show after an accident in season 9 that saw him wash away in a river, never to be seen again by the survivors, it was planned that he would star in numerous movies. However, this has now been changed to a spin-off show which will also star Michonne (Danai Gurira). After months of searching, she finds Rick, and the pair will be reunited. It will be exciting to see where this show goes and whether it will eventually lead us to get a look at other survivors from the show and act as a sequel to The Walking Dead.
More Tales From The Walking Dead Universe
More Tales From the Walking Dead Universe was announced in April 2023 and is loosely related to the the shortlived Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series that began airing in 2022. Tales of the Walking Dead featured numerous singular episodes that focused on different characters and events that weren’t connected during each episode. As of writing, the series hasn’t been renewed for a second season, nor has it been officially canceled. However, it was instead announced that More Tales From the Walking Dead Universe, another anthology series, would follow Tales of the Walking Dead. The cast and the crew for the new series have yet to be announced, but it will be interesting to see old faces from the franchise in new situations.
Despite The Walking Dead only recently ending, the writers have gotten ahead of the curve and capitalized on the show’s popularity with numerous spin-offs that have already graced our screens. As of this writing, there have been several spin-off shows for The Walking Dead. This includes the aforementioned Tales Of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the long running Fear the Walking Dead. It remains to be seen how the upcoming spin-off TV shows will add to the franchise’s legacy.
