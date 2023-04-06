The Walking Dead has had its share of great villains, including The Governor (David Morrissey), Alpha (Samantha Morton), and of course, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Since his debut in the season 6 finale, Negan has become a fan favorite despite being a bad guy for the first couple of seasons he was featured in. His popularity grew so large that he was even featured as a DLC character in the fighting game Tekken 7. Eventually, Negan chose to leave his villainous ways behind him and join Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group, although most were not happy to have him around, especially Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
After murdering Glenn (Steven Yeun), Maggie has wanted Negan to pay for what he did and wanted to be the one to avenge his death. Now, in the spin-off series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie and Negan will be forced to work together and rely on each other for support and protection as they both head to New York in the never-ending battle with the undead and their attempts at trying to rebuild the world. But can Maggie and Negan really work together on the same team and survive?
Dead City Won’t Be An Easy Ride For Maggie Or Negan
When it comes to characters that should have a spin-off show together, there are a few that come to mind. Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) would work very well due to them being in a relationship, and it would be great to see that story continue as Rick is finally found after being missing for many years. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are an obvious choice due to their close relationship and were due to star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. But, two characters that don’t belong together are Maggie and Negan.
During the finale of The Walking Dead season 6 and episode 1 of season 7, Negan and his group captured the group of survivors and ended up killing Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn, who was Maggie’s husband and the father of her child (Kien Michael Spiller). As expected, this sparked hatred towards Negan, with Maggie waiting for the opportunity to take him out and get her revenge. Despite multiple opportunities to slay the former villain, Maggie always chose not to and eventually saw he had redeemed himself enough that she could put the vendetta to rest. However, Maggie did say she would never forgive Negan for what he did to Glenn, but with the pair relying on only each other as they face hordes of the undead in Dead City, could that finally change?
Will Maggie Finally Forgive Negan in Dead City?
Ever since the fall of The Sanctuary and his eventual turn to being ‘good’ in season 8, Negan has tried incredibly hard to repent for his sins, mainly the murder of Glenn. Unsurprisingly, Maggie refused to accept his forgiveness as the father of her child was dead, and there was no justified reason for the killing him except Negan wanting to show how feared he should be. But that hasn’t stopped Negan from trying to earn her forgiveness and move past it, as they now live and work together in the same community.
By the conclusion of season 11, the rest of the community had forgiven Negan for his past actions, but Maggie refused. There was, however, one breakthrough between the two in that Maggie said she would be civil with Negan and not cause trouble or try to harm him. With Dead City focusing on Maggie and Negan being together in New York City without any other main characters from The Walking Dead, the two will only have each other to rely on, which means that, undoubtedly, Negan will help Maggie out of some difficult situations. Dead City could finally see Maggie finally forgive Negan after seeing him as a truly changed man and no longer the evil villain she encountered in season 6 of The Walking Dead. Although we can’t begin to imagine the hatred for Negan that she has held on to, Negan has made it his life’s work to earn forgiveness for what he has done, and perhaps in Dead City, she might finally give him that peace.
