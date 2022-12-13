The Walking Dead: Dead City | Trouble Ahead for Negan, Jeffrey Dean Teases

With a successful run of 177 episodes, spread across 11 seasons, TWD had the most 18 to 49-year glued to their screen. A record for any broadcast TV or cable series. With viewers ever itching for a dose of the series’ storyline, the show network has given the nod for three further spin-offs. The Walking Dead: Dead City is one of them and is set to feature Negan and Maggie.
These two characters will surely get fans sitting on the edge of their seats. As a spin-off, fans can expect the storyline to be set after the end of the original TV series. It would have Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan working together and heading to New York City. While it’s almost hard to imagine the pair working together, not much has been said about why or what they will do in New York City.
While that is interesting, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s tease of what to expect makes next year too far to watch for its premiere. Entertainment Weekly caught up with Morgan for an exclusive interview and decided to quiz him on what to expect in TWD: Dead City.
“Negan is a bit of a screw-up. He’s just that guy that you want to smack. He’s a punchable guy, and I understand that, being the guy that says the stuff that comes out of his mouth. I want to punch him sometimes!
Look, we know he’s going to run off to New York City. It’s him and Maggie, and there are not a lot of people with him. So, if I do the maths on this, he will be in trouble. It’s going to be a bad combination for him.”
Now, that’s a lot of information to ride with! Knowing Negan, well, not the repented Negan, it’s only a matter of time before he gets a punch in his face.
Who is Negan on TWD?
For the uninitiated or for those who probably started the TV series halfway to the end, Negan was once one of the movie’s antagonists. You’d think all surviving humans want to work together to survive the apocalypse until you meet Negan. He sure did have a mouthful at the beginning of the series. Negan was the kind of guy who talks first and does the thinking much later. His lines were always harsh and threatening. However, we saw a more reserved Negan towards the end of the series. We wouldn’t put him as a lovable guy in the end, but he would easily make the list of the movie’s heroes.
What do we know so far about TWD: Dead City?
As expected, producers and cast members have done well so far to keep the details of the upcoming spin-off out of the press. But, if we put the pieces of information obtained so far, it’s easy to string along a storyline, albeit incomplete.
Let’s begin with Morgan’s tease about Negan. Since we saw a more reserved, reformed Negan at the end of TWD, it’s quite unlikely that Negan could get in trouble with his words. In other words, Negan somehow has reverted to his old ways with a big mouth.
Then, there’s the fact that he and Maggie are heading to New York City. If we put it gently, these two characters did not have a solid relationship in TWD. At one point, Maggie swore never to forgive Negan for the death of her husband, Glenn, in season 7.
Although she puts their differences apart during the Whisperer War, it’s hard to imagine what possible reason would make her change of heart and work with Negan in the new spin-off. Also, little is known about why the duo is headed to New York City. That part is left wildly to the fan’s imagination.
With New York City filled with survivors who have turned it upside down, you can expect to find group leaders fighting to maintain their territory and power. A notable leader outlined in the upcoming series’ cast is The Croat, played by Željko Ivanek. With Morgan’s tease of Negan getting into trouble, it’s easy to connect the dots here. Negan probably goes off running his mouth and gets his punchable face punch.
The Walking Dead: Dead City will be released sometime in 2023. Would you be watching?