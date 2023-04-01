Daryl Dixon’s The Walking Dead Spin-Off Has 1 Major Problem

Now that The Walking Dead has ended, the writers are now hard at work creating new spin-offs that will focus on main cast members in the aftermath of the show’s conclusion. Some of these shows will include characters such as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie Greene Rhee (Lauren Cohan), and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). One of the most highly requested Walking Dead spin-off shows is one focused on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and it is now officially in development.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will focus on Daryl Dixon in the months after the conclusion of the original show. In the new spin-off, Daryl will wash ashore in France, which marks the first time the series has showcased a location outside of the Americas. But this could pose its own set of problems because he doesn’t speak French.
Daryl Dixon Doesn’t Speak French
When we first meet Daryl Dixon, he barely had a great grasp of the English language, so it is fair to assume he isn’t fluent in French, and it isn’t something we’ve heard him speak throughout The Walking Dead. This makes it pretty confusing as to why the writers decided to have The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon take place in France. With him not being able to speak French it could make communicating very difficult to do.
Daryl is already a very closed-off character that communicates as little as possible. To make the character work in a foreign country, either he won’t communicate with anyone much. or he will choose basic methods of communication such as hand signals. There will not be many survivors left in France in the new show, or they all speak English. Whichever direction they go in, Daryl Dixon doesn’t seem like the right choice of character to have washed ashore in a foreign land.
Why Daryl Dixon’s The Walking Dead Spinoff Has A Language Problem
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spin-off could struggle with English-speaking audiences if it chooses to be as authentic as possible. With the exception of Reedus and Adam Nagaitis, all of the main cast is French. Although many people in non-English speaking countries speak English as a second language, to keep things as realistic as possible, we expect to hear a lot of French dialogue. This will mean that the show will have to use a lot of subtitles to translate it, which some people don’t enjoy having to read or find it difficult to keep up with the dialogue as it is spoken.
With The Walking Dead being an American-made show, it does seem like an odd design choice to have the series set in France. Another option would be to have the cast speak mostly English. But, if this is the direction the show goes in to make it easier for American audiences to watch and understand, why not just set the series in another English-speaking country such as the U.K.?
READ NEXT: 5 Characters in The Walking Dead That Somehow Survived
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!