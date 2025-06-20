Who Is Elsie Hewitt? Meet Pete Davidson’s New Model Girlfriend

Elsie Hewitt has recently been thrust into the spotlight as Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend. Hewitt and Davidson made their red carpet debut at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball on May 15, 2025, marking an important milestone in their developing relationship. Although not yet famous, Hewitt has a diverse portfolio as a model, influencer, and actress.
Pete Davidson, who’s no stranger to high-profile relationships, has had his love life scrutinized for years. Now, all eyes are on Elsie Hewitt, a striking beauty who has quietly built an impressive career. From her early career in the entertainment industry to her growing social media influence, here’s everything about Pete Davidson’s new love, Elsie Hewitt.
Elsie Hewitt Was Born in London but Raised in Los Angeles
The model was born Elsie Rose Hewitt in London, England, on March 5, 1996. Hewitt spent her early years in London, but moved to the United States with her parents when she was 10, settling in Los Angeles. Since then, she has remained in the United States and considers it her true home. Growing up in the world’s entertainment capital gave her early exposure to fashion and cinema.
Elsie Hewitt Got Her Start as a Model at a Young Age
Elsie Hewitt began modeling as a teenager at precisely the age of 18. over the years, her beauty and passion for modeling has landed her campaigns with major fashion and lifestyle brands. However, her success as a model was far from perfect. Hewitt faced her fair share of rejection, as she explained in a May 2018 Facebook post. According to the model, “When I started modeling I couldn’t get an agent. I met with every single agency in L.A. and time and time again I was told my ‘look just isn’t right,’ I’m ‘too commercial,’ ‘too curvy,’ ‘not a good fit,’ etc. The point is I didn’t take no for an answer, I set many goals for myself in modeling, and Guess was a big one. It’s special to me to work with a company that embodies empowerment and confidence in the same way.”
Hewitt landed her big break when she modeled for Guess’s 2018 Spring/Summer campaign. The campaign gave Hewitt much-needed exposure and helped launch her career. Over the years, Hewitt’s natural beauty and camera-ready charisma have made her a favorite among photographers. Although Guess was her career launchpad, Hewitt first made waves when she was featured as Playboy’s Miss June 2017 model.
Elsie Hewitt Is Also an Aspiring Actress
Like several other top models who transitioned into Hollywood, Elsie Hewitt has spent the last decade growing her acting profile. Besides appearing in a few music videos, Hewitt made her acting debut in 2018. Cast as a high school student, she was part of the ensemble of the Facebook Watch teen drama Turnt, which also starred American actor Darren Barnet.
Since then, Hewitt has raked in several other acting credits, especially on television. However, she made her film debut in the 2020 comedy Teenage Badass, and later played Irene in Max Rissman’s 2023 romance film Upon Waking. Hewitt’s most recent project is the HBO drama Industry, where she guest-starred as Suzie Huppert. With several upcoming acting projects on her IMDb, Hewitt’s transition to Hollywood will pay off soon.
Elsie Hewitt Has Also Been Involved in a Few High-Profile Relationships
While Pete Davidson’s dating history dwarfs Elsie Hewitt’s public relationships, Hewitt has also been involved with a few famous people. Her first public relationship was with actor Ryan Phillippe. The actor is famous for playing Billy Douglas in One Life to Live (1992–1993), Barry Cox in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), and Sebastian Valmont in Cruel Intentions (1999) alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon. Hewitt and Phillippe dated briefly in 2017, although the relationship ended amid controversy.
Hewitt made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Phillippe, alleging physical abuse. The ex-couple later settled out of court. Elsie Hewitt was also linked romantically to American record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco in 2019, after she posted a tweet on #NationalBoyfriendDay. The couple reportedly broke up in 2020, with Blanco dating and engaging Grammy-nominated actress, singer-songwriter Selena Gomez. The last time Hewitt was seen and linked with a celebrity was in January 2024, when she was seen with actor-comedian Jason Sudeikis.
Elsie Hewitt is a Foodie
For anyone who has followed Elsie Hewitt behind the scenes, her love for food tells a unique picture about the life of a model. While it’s general knowledge that fashion models often struggle with anorexia, Hewitt shines light in more ways than one by being open about her lifestyle. As a proud foodie, Hewitt has an Instagram page dedicated to her love for food.
