Whatever Happened to Playboy’s “Girls Next Door?”

It wasn’t long ago when Hugh Hefner was still with us, and he was living in his infamous Playboy Mansion with a group of young women he called his girlfriends. What seemed questionable (at best) to the rest of the world was, in fact, quite normal for these young women. They all dated the same man, they all lived in his house, and they all had a place in his life. There was a main girlfriend and some additional girlfriends on the side, and each one was younger than the next. We won’t pretend we understand this lifestyle – and we will readily admit it’s not for us – but the show “Girls Next Door,” was a hit, and now fans want to know what happened. Where are the girls? What are they doing? We looked into it for you.
The Beginning
It was 2005 when the world was first introduced to Holly, Kendra, and Bridget. For nearly five years, these three women shared their much older boyfriend with Holly Madison serving as the number one girlfriend for Hugh Hefner. These women were living in his house, spending the allowance he provided for them, and living under his very watchful eye. They ate what he had made, they lived in bedrooms inside his home, and they had scheduled time with him when he demanded it. Each of the girls made their way out of his life to pursue their own lives, and the show eventually ended. This is, of course, not without one final season with three new ladies. Some say these young women used Hef to make a name for themselves, but that is neither here nor there. The world has no entitlement to know why they dated Hef, why these women chose the lives that they chose, or what their motives were behind their choices. We saw what they wanted us to see, and that’s the end of the discussion.
Where are the Girls?
Holly Madison wanted more. She wanted motherhood and babies and a husband and so much more from life, and she left the mansion to find it. She headed to Las Vegas, got her own reality show, and she wrote a few books. She had two babies, she got married, and she got divorced. She has also been very outspoken about how unhappy she was in the house with Hef and the girls, though this comes as absolutely no surprise to anyone. Bridget Marquardt was another of the OG girls next door, and she’s living her life, too. She never came across as nearly as interested in being there as the other girls, but she stuck it out. She moved out of the Playboy mansion to film a travel show, an un-picked-up pilot for her own reality show, and she remained close to both Kendra and Holly. In fact, she was in both of their weddings. She’s got her own paranormal podcast – not a surprise to fans. She was always open about her obsession with Halloween and all things terrifying. She got engaged in 2015, and she’s been very open about her own infertility battles.
Kendra Wilkinson became the most famous of all the girlfriends. She was the one most accused of using Hef to make a name for herself. She was young, immature, and she never came across as happy at the mansion. She was ultimate accused of cheating on Hef when she met her future husband (NFL player Hank Baskett), but then in a wild twist of situations, she actually got married at the Playboy mansion in 2009. She and her husband landed their own reality show, they had a lot of issues, he was accused of cheating, they had two kids, they separated, they got back together, they went through it all, and eventually divorced for good in 2018. She’s now got another reality show airing on Discovery+ as of November 2021. She’s a luxe real estate agent in LA, and her show is called “Kendra Sells Hollywood”.
Subsequent girlfriends include Crystal Harris who went on to marry Hefner in 2012. She remained married to the man 60-years her senior until his 2017 death. She was most recently in the press because of her poor health. She suffers from Lyme Disease, toxic mold poisoning, and eventually issues with illness from her breast implants. She was in the house with twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon, and they are also doing their own thing right now. The twins admitted there was little romance involved in their relationship with Hefner, but that they were there to have fun and become famous. One was involved in a sex tape scandal with former “The Hills” stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (Karissa). She was later arrested for felony domestic battery against her sister when she through something at her and knocked her teeth out (2017). The year before, she was arrested for a DUI. Her sister, Kristina, has been arrested fewer times than her twin, but she was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor violence when she punched her sister in the face – that’s when Karissa threw a security monitor at her. They haven’t had the best time since their time on television.