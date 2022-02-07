Landing a major role in a successful movie or TV show can be both a gift and a curse. On one hand, being part of a successful project is something that every actor dreams of. On the other hand, however, once an actor becomes known for playing a specific role, it can be hard for them to break free of that image. It appears that John Bradley has experienced both sides of the coin. He initially rose to fame after being cast as Samwell Tarly in the hit series Game of Thrones. Being in the show introduced him to countless people all over the world, but many of them have wondered what the actor has been doing since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to John Bradley.
John’s Acting Journey
John was born and raised in England. There isn’t much information about his upbringing or his family life, but it does appear that he became interested in acting at a fairly early age. John attended Manchester School of Theatre where he studied acting and graduated in 2010. It’s no secret that the audition process for actors can be brutal, and it can take years of trying before someone finally gets a role. However, that didn’t end up being the case for John. His first audition was for Game of Thrones and he earned the part. John would play Samwell Tarly for all eight seasons of the series. Not only was the show great for him on a professional level, it also benefitted him personally. As someone who had been insecure about his weight for many years, being part of the show helped him feel more confident. According to Fansided, John said,
“As someone who grew up overweight and kind of unhappy because of it and thinking that life was going to pass you by because of it. And all the times where you just kind of go to bed and think, “I would give anything to not have this weight”…And while I was feeling that about myself, [Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] were looking for me. They were looking for exactly me. An it’s not just a case of accept what I consider to be faults about myself, but they’re gonna see them as virtues, and they’re gonna be my key into this amazing experience and meeting all these amazing people. And if I’d have known they were looking for me, and what kind of effect that was gonna have on the rest of my life, then I wouldn’t have been able to believe it.”
During his time on the show, other people who have struggled with their weight began to look up to John and admired him for providing body-positive representation.
What is John Up to Now?
Since Game of Thrones ended, John has been noticeably absent from the screen. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working, though. In 2019, he had a voice role in an episode of Robot Chicken. In 2020, he also made a guest appearance in a TV show called Urban Myths. However, he didn’t make any on-screen appearance in 2021 and we have yet to see him in 2022. Outside of his work as an actor, it appears that John is doing well and staying busy. He is in a relationship with a journalist named Rebecca May and they have been together for almost five years. John is also a talented drummer who has been playing for several years. That said, however, John has remained fairly private throughout his career so information on his personal life is limited.
What’s Next for John?
Just because the last couple of years have been a little slow for John doesn’t mean that his career is over. He has three projects in the works that will likely be released sometime this year or next. One of those projects is a TV series called The Three-Body Problem which is based on a book of the same name. Another one of John’s upcoming projects is the movie Moonfall which is set to be released on February 4, 2022. The film has already been getting a lot of attention and it appears to be a great opportunity for John to show the world that he has what it takes to light up the big screen. As John’s career continues, it’ll be interesting to see what kinds of roles he takes on. Samwell Tarly might still be the character he’s best known for playing, but hopefully, that won’t always be the case.