Rock Band Weezer Are Making a Mysterious Movie Supposedly Starring Jack Black & Keanu Reeves

Weezer is an American rock band formed in 1992 in Los Angeles, California. For those who aren’t familiar, they broke out to the mainstream in the late 90s and enjoyed Alternative Airplay success in 2005 with their single “Beverly Hills”, which was a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the years, they may not have frequently been mentioned in the same breath as mainstream rock bands like Metallica or Foo Fighters, however, they still have a huge following.
After three decades in the music business, Weezer are taking a leaf out of Metallica and Foo Fighters’ books and crossing over to Hollywood. During their 2025 Coachella performance, the band announced that they have been busy making a movie in LA. As of writing, plot details are sparse but Jack Black and Keanu Reeves are rumored to be the starring in the film.
What Is The Weezer Movie About?
While finer details are limited right now, if you envision a movie that blends the vibrancy of a music documentary with the fast-paced, frenetic choreography of an action flick; this is supposedly what Weezer is offering up with their movie. As of now, the project is entitled “The Weezer Movie” on IMDb, and is listed as an action / documentary. However, given that it is a scripted vehicle, it will technically fall into the mockumentary genre. In terms of the film’s name, it is unknown if this is just a working title during production.
The screenplay was written by Henry Joost (Paranormal Activity 3), Josh Koenigsberg (Orange Is the New Black), and Ariel Schulman (Project Power). So, it’s safe to say there is a strong team behind the story, with the three writers having eclectic portfolios that range from comedy to drama to horror. Joost and Schulman will direct the movie, marking another project in their filmmaking partnership. With the movie’s exact plot being kept under wraps, curiosity has led to some growing anticipation and excitement. Yet, a nugget of information has made the rounds as band historian Karl Koch, who is reportedly central to the film’s development, has been organizing fan-centered events ahead of the film’s release. He has also set up a private merchandise signing described as way of incorporating fan interactions into the movie’s narrative. This gives a further glimpse into The Weezer Movie‘s documentary style. But for more plot details, we must delve into the rumored cast.
Are Jack Black and Keanu Reeves Actually Starring In the Movie?
As of writing, the only names listed to star in The Weezer Movie are the band themselves, and Boy Kills World actor Isaiah Mustafa, with all talent credited as playing themselves. However, when the film was announced, Jack Black and Keanu Reeves both had their names mentioned. Reeves is rumored to be starring as the film’s villain, but this has not been confirmed and the part is not currently listed on his IMDb profile. One theory floating around the ethos is that that film’s premise may put Reeve’s real-life rock band Dogstar against Weezer. Interestingly, there is actually some history between the two bands, as Weezer’s first ever gig saw them open for Dogstar in Los Angeles in 1992, a gig that would be re-created at the same venue in 2022 as a 30th anniversary celebration.
With The Weezer Movie clearly being a movie about musicians, when Jack Black’s name got thrown into the mix, it made a lot of sense. Black was a musician before he became a well-known actor, forming Tenacious D in 1994 with fellow actor Kyle Gass. When Black’s acting career took off after School of Rock, this led to a surge in popularity for the band, eventually leading to the movie Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, in 2006.
After Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo confirmed the film during the band’s set at Coachella, rumors began to swirl across Hollywood that Black was boarding the movie. This came after Cuomo posted an AI-generated movie poster on the band’s Discord server. The poster sported photos of Weezer and Black, and had “Weezer costarring Jack Black.” written on it. Cuomo then added in a caption: “Nope, it’s real.” However, as reported by Rolling Stone, a spokesperson for the band has confirmed that Black will not be featuring in the film after all, meaning Cuomo’s Discord post could have been a publicity stunt to draw traction to the movie. Nevertheless, it is a project that has certainly got a lot of people excited.
