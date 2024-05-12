6 Underrated Revenge Movies to Watch After Boy Kills World

The revenge genre has long been a crowd-pleaser, as audiences are drawn to the primal appeal of one’s quest for justice. The pursuit of vengeance offers a thrilling experience that roots viewers deep into the hero’s journey, as they empathize with the character’s pain and anguish, and root for their desire to exact revenge. Whether it’s a slow-burning flame of resentment or a bloodthirsty rampage, the revenge genre taps into a deep-seated human impulse, allowing viewers to vicariously live through the protagonist’s transformative journey.
With Boy Kills World being the latest movie to offer a fresh spin on the revenge genre, there are many movies to watch after that will quench your thirst for justice. While iconic movies like Kill Bill and John Wick stand out in the revenge genre, there are a plethora of hidden gems that fell under the radar commercially. So, here are 6 underrated revenge movies to watch if you liked Boy Kills World.
6. The Brave One (2007)
The 2007 movie The Brave One, directed by Neil Jordan, tells the story of Erica Bain (Jodie Foster), a radio host who becomes the victim of a brutal and random attack that leaves her husband dead and her world shattered. Seeking justice and revenge, Erica takes to the streets, using a moped and a gun to exact violent revenge on the perpetrators of crimes in her community. The film’s plot bears a striking resemblance to the classic 1974 revenge movie Death Wish, with Erica’s quest for vengeance serving as a commentary on the cyclical nature of violence and the devastating consequences of trauma. Despite not receiving widespread acclaim or commercial success, The Brave One stands out amongst underrated revenge movies that slipped under the radar. Boasting a powerful and nuanced performance from Jodie Foster, the film also shines as a female-led thriller, showcasing the dramatic actress in a new light.
5. Upgrade (2018)
Upgrade, released in 2018, is one of the most underrated revenge movies of modern times. Focusing on a dystopian future, the film stands closest in tone to Boy Kills World thanks to its brutal tale of justice amongst the backdrop of a dark and mind-bending future. Leigh Whannell‘s sci-fi revenge thriller tells the story of Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a quadriplegic who is given a revolutionary stem-cell-based implant that allows him to walk again. However, when his wife is brutally murdered, Grey’s new abilities are hijacked by the implant’s AI, STEM, which takes control of his body and seeks vengeance against those responsible for his wife’s death.
As Grey struggles to regain control of his own body, he becomes embroiled in a violent and deadly game of cat and mouse, driven by his desire for revenge. Despite not breaking box office records, Upgrade received widespread critical acclaim for its innovative storytelling, stylish visuals, and standout performance from Logan Marshall-Green. Although it may not have been a commercial success at the time of its release, the film has since built a cult following as a solid indie revenge movie, with many praising its unique blend of action, horror, and sci-fi elements.
4. Revenge (2017)
The 2017 film Revenge, directed by Coralie Fargeat, is a brutal and unapologetic thriller that showcases the captivating lead performance of Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz. The story follows a wealthy CEO who brings his young mistress to an annual hunting trip in a desert canyon, where she becomes the object of desire for his two friends. However, things take a dark and sinister turn when she is brutally assaulted and left for dead in the harsh desert environment. But, in a shocking twist, the young woman reveals herself to be very much alive, and her assault sparks a ruthless and unrelenting quest for vengeance against her attackers.
With her newfound ferocity and determination, she unleashes a torrent of violence and brutality upon her tormentors, exacting a gruesome and merciless revenge. The film’s graphic and unflinching portrayal of violence is matched only by Lutz’s commanding performance, making Revenge a must-see for fans of intense and unapologetic revenge movies. This hidden gem stands out for its relentless violence that features so much blood that the prop team reportedly ran out of fake blood during filming.
3. Payback (1999)
Payback, released in 1999, is a gritty and intense revenge thriller that has flown under the radar despite its undeniably strong performances and engaging storyline. The film follows Porter (Mel Gibson), a former thief who is betrayed by his partner and left for dead. When Porter discovers that he has been left with only $85,000 of the $140,000 they stole together, he sets out on a brutal quest for revenge against those who wronged him. What sets Payback apart from other revenge movies is its focus on character-driven dialogue, with Gibson delivering a nuanced and understated performance that allows the audience to connect with his character’s pain and desperation. Despite being overshadowed by Gibson’s more action-packed roles like Lethal Weapon, Payback has grown a cult following and is now widely regarded as one of the most underrated revenge movies of all time. Its slow-burning tension and sharp dialogue, crafted by Oscar-winning writer Brian Helgeland, make it a compelling watch for fans of the genre.
2. Dead Man’s Shoes (2004)
Although Dead Man’s Shoes is a cult classic in British cinema, it makes our list of the most underrated revenge movies as its success has never really crossed the pond to the extent that it deserves. Directed by Shane Meadows, Dead Man’s Shoes is a powerful and thought-provoking revenge thriller that was made on a remarkably low budget of just £750,000. The film tells the story of Richard (Paddy Considine), a former soldier who seeks revenge against a group of young men who have been bullying and tormenting his younger brother, Anthony (Toby Kebbell), who has learning disabilities.
When Richard discovers that Anthony has taken his own life, he sets out to punish the perpetrators in a brutal and violent manner, leading to a shocking and devastating confrontation. Despite its low budget, Dead Man’s Shoes shot Meadows to fame, earning widespread critical acclaim and winning several awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. The film’s poignant themes of justice, revenge, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals have only grown in cult status over the years, with many considering it one of the most underrated revenge movies and underappreciated films of the 2000s. Its raw and unflinching portrayal of violence and its exploration of the darkest aspects of human nature continue to resonate with audiences today, making it a must-see for fans of gritty and uncompromising cinema.
1. Blue Ruin (2013)
Blue Ruin, a 2013 indie revenge film written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, is a gritty and unsettling exploration of the consequences of seeking vengeance. Self-financed on a modest budget, the film features a mostly unknown cast, including Macon Blair, who would go on to achieve significant success after the film’s critical acclaim. The movie follows Dwight (Blair), a broken man who sets out to avenge the murder of his parents, only to find himself in a vicious battle with a psychotic family. As Dwight’s quest for revenge unfolds, he makes mistake after mistake, demonstrating the devastating consequences of acting on impulse and emotion.
What sets Blue Ruin apart from other revenge movies is its nuanced portrayal of its lead character, a flawed and overwhelmed individual who is out of his depth. The film’s slow-burning tension and unflinching depiction of violence create a sense of unease and dread, as Dwight’s actions spiral out of control. Ultimately, Blue Ruin offers a refreshingly authentic perspective on revenge, highlighting the futility and devastating consequences of seeking vengeance. The film leaves a lingering message that revenge never truly ends, leaving its protagonist – and audiences – forever changed by the experience. In February 2024, we included Jeremy Saulnier in our list of potential directors to direct the next James Bond movie.