5 Filmmakers Who Could Direct the Next James Bond Movie

In the world of Hollywood, the anticipation and buzz surrounding the upcoming James Bond movie are always at a fever pitch. From speculating about who will be the next actor to don the iconic tuxedo as 007 to the thrilling discussions of who will direct the next instalment, the search for the next James Bond director is a topic that never fails to captivate audiences. This time around, however, the search for the director of the next James Bond film has become the longest and most extensively documented in the history of the franchise.
With no actor or director officially announced as of yet, the industry is abuzz with excitement and curiosity. Despite growing speculation, renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan has quashed rumours of his involvement, leaving fans and critics alike wondering – who will ultimately take the helm and steer the next Bond movie into cinematic greatness? The answer remains tantalisingly out of reach as the search continues. However, here’s our pick of five directors who could direct the next James Bond movie.
5. Jeremy Saulnier
Although his name might not yet be mentioned in regards to the next James Bond director, Jeremy Saulnier is a rapidly emerging filmmaker in Hollywood. Saulnier is a shining example of how steadfast dedication to the art of filmmaking can lead to resounding success in the competitive world of cinema. Beginning his journey alongside his friend and frequent collaborator Macon Blair, Saulnier started creating home movies at a young age, laying the groundwork for his future in the industry.
His foray into filmmaking culminated in the creation of his 2007 B-movie, Murder Party, which garnered attention for its ingenuity and creativity. Then, undeterred by the challenges of the industry, Saulnier took a leap of faith by self-funding his indie gem, Blue Ruin, which showcased his immense talents and garnered critical acclaim. This success propelled him to the forefront of independent cinema, leading to the well-received thriller Green Room, produced by A24. Saulnier hasn’t released a movie since then, however, his next movie Rebel Ridge is believed to be set in the world of espionage. Depending on the success of this movie, Saulnier could place himself into the conversation of the next James Bond director.
4. David Fincher
The James Bond franchise has a long history of attracting some of the most prominent filmmakers in the industry, a fact that was solidified when Sam Mendes helmed the critically acclaimed Skyfall in 2012. With the speculation around the next James Bond director continuing to gain momentum, the name of David Fincher has consistently emerged as a potential candidate. Despite briefly considering the opportunity to direct a Bond film, Fincher ultimately felt that he “wouldn’t flourish in that environment.” Nevertheless, his name remains on the list of potential contenders for the coveted role, primarily due to the belief that the franchise may benefit from a fresh direction in order to excel following a prolonged gap between entries. With his penchant for creating dark and brooding atmospheres, Fincher could inject his signature style into the Bond series, offering a unique and compelling take on the iconic spy character.
3. Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie has demonstrated a remarkable willingness to explore and diversify beyond the crime genre that initially catapulted him to fame. From tackling romance and comedy to delving into the realm of war films, Ritchie has showcased his versatility as a filmmaker. However, it was his direction of the movie adaptation of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. that truly highlighted his potential to excel as the director for the next James Bond instalment. Furthermore, given the speculation around Henry Cavill being a fan-favourite choice to step into the iconic role of 007, this collaboration would mark the fourth time the actor and director have joined forces, further solidifying their successful partnership. With Ritchie’s adept blend of action, style, and wit, paired with Cavill’s charm and charisma, the prospect of them bringing their talents to the James Bond franchise is undoubtedly an exciting one.
2. Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle is undoubtedly one of the most iconic filmmakers in cinema history, having transcended various genres with his unique vision and storytelling prowess. While he was initially poised to direct Daniel Craig‘s final outing as Bond in No Time to Die, Boyle ultimately left the project due to creative differences. When speaking with The Independent on the matter, he said: “We just fell out about the way the script was going. I think that obviously, being as they are, they want it their way and normally a director would accept that and go along with it.”
However, this departure does not exclude him from being a potential candidate for the next James Bond director. In fact, Boyle’s once-dismissed vision could now be seen as a lucrative opportunity for the franchise, especially if they are looking to branch out from their typical formula and explore new creative directions. With Boyle’s reputation for innovative storytelling, bold visuals, and captivating narratives, his involvement in the James Bond series could inject a fresh and exciting energy into the beloved spy franchise.
1. Denis Villeneuve
Denis Villeneuve‘s name is one of the most frequently mentioned when discussing potential directors for the next James Bond movie. The Oscar-nominated visionary and auteur filmmaker has quickly risen to prominence through a string of critically acclaimed hits. These critically adored blockbusters include Prisoners, Arrival, and Dune: Part One, with the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two on the horizon. Furthermore, beyond his undeniable talent and proven track record in the industry, Villeneuve has also expressed his admiration for the Bond franchise, declaring himself a huge fan.
In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he shared that directing a Bond movie would be a dream for him. So, his exceptional storytelling abilities, unique visual style, and genuine passion for the iconic spy series, Villeneuve seems like a natural choice to breathe new life and creativity into the beloved Bond franchise. Want to read more about Denis Villeneuve? Here’s 8 facts you need to know.
