Josh Freese: All the Bands the Drummer Has Been a Member of

Without any plausible reason, Foo Fighters “unceremoniously” booted Josh Freese from the band in May 2025. As one of the most versatile drummers in the rock music industry, Freese has performed with pretty much everyone since he burst onto the rock scene in the late 1980s. Beyond Foo Fighters, Freese has also been a member of several other bands and performed with many artists on tours and in the studio.
From his stint with The Vandals since 1989 to his electrifying performances with Guns N’ Roses, Freese needs no introduction in the rock realm. Born to a father who worked with the Walt Disney World Marching Band as the director of bands and a mother who played classical piano, Freese was naturally drawn to music at a young age. These are all the bands Freese has been a member of.
The Vandals (Since 1989)
During his stint with the cover band Polo, which lasted from 1985 to 1988 at Disneyland, two members of the punk rock band The Vandals noticed his talent and hired him in 1989. He has performed in all of The Vandals’ albums except Look “What I Almost Stepped In…” (2000).
Devo (Since 1996)
In 1996, Josh Freese got to play with the band that influenced his career choice during his formative years. He first joined Devo during a show at the Sundance Film Festival as a replacement for David Kendrick. He has since become Devo’s primary drummer, performing with the band in the studio and at concerts.
Guns N’ Roses (1997-1999)
Josh Freese replaced Matt Sorum in Guns N’ Roses in 1997 on a two-year contract. Freese hesitated in joining the hard rock band until a friend convinced him to. He recorded several songs with Guns N’ Roses, including Oh My God for the 1999 action horror film End of Days.
A Perfect Circle (1999-2012, 2024)
After leaving Guns N’ Roses in 1999, Freese pitched his tent with A Perfect Circle alongside the band’s founders, Billy Howerdel, and Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan. The band’s debut album, “Mer de Noms,” peaked at number four on the Billboard 200, setting a record as the highest charting debut for a rock band. Freese played the drums in the first three albums of A Perfect Circle before leaving in 2012. He returned in 2024 to tour with the band.
Foo Fighters (2023-2025)
Josh Freese’s stint with the Foo Fighters began in September 2022, when he stepped in as a guest drummer following Taylor Hawkins‘ passing on March 25, 2022. He performed with the band in London and Los Angeles during tributes held in honour of the late drummer. In May 2023, Freese officially joined the Foo Fighters as a full-time drummer. However, he took to social media on May 16, 2025, to announce that the band fired him without an explanation. He was caught off guard by their action.
The Damning Well (2003)
Josh Freese briefly performed with the defunct The Damning Well behind the drums. The band only recorded two songs, including Awakening, the soundtrack for the 2003 action horror film Underworld. Freese played with Wes Borland (guitar), Danny Lohner (bass), and Richard Patrick (filter) as a member of The Damning Well.
Black Light Burns (2005–2007)
When The Damning Well failed to excel, Freese and Lohner joined Black Light Burns, fronted by Wes Borland. Freese contributed to the Black Light Burns’ projects for two years, playing drums and percussion. However, he was mostly too busy to tour with the band.
Nine Inch Nails (2005-2008)
Josh Freese first performed with Nine Inch Nails in 2005 as a replacement for Jerome Dillon, who left during a tour due to health issues. Freese returned after the tour as a permanent drummer. He left Nine Inch Nails at the end of a 2008 tour to spend time with his family while his girlfriend was pregnant with their third child. Freese has maintained that he left the band on good terms.
Sublime with Rome (2011-2017)
Josh Freese is listed as a past member of the Sublime with Rome rock band. He was invited to tour with the band after the departure of Bud Gaugh. Alongside Eric Wilson and Rome Ramirez, Freese recorded the band’s second album, “Sirens” (2015). In 2017, former Tribal Seeds drummer Carlos Verdugo replaced Freese, unveiling Sublime with Rome’s third lineup.
Viva Death (Since 2002)
Members of notable bands, including The Vandals and Foo Fighters, teamed up to form Viva Death in 2002. Known for creating a unique sound using baritone guitars, Viva Death has released three albums with several recorded tracks that are yet to be officially released. These tracks can be found on the band’s website. Members of Viva Death are Scott Shiflett, Trever Keith, Chris Shiflett, Josh Freese, and Chad Blinman.
Follow Us