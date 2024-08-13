Nine Inch Nails Composing Score for Disney’s Tron: Ares

The grid is back online.
Disney recently unveiled the first footage of “Tron: Ares”, the third installment in the iconic sci-fi franchise that explores a virtual world within a computer mainframe.
Cast members Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges presented this first look during Disney’s marathon presentation at the D23 Expo last Friday night. The footage concluded with a title card revealing that the score is crafted by Nine Inch Nails, the industrial rock band founded by Trent Reznor and joined by Atticus Ross in 2016.
Reznor and Ross, who have previously won Oscars for their scores in The Social Network and Soul, appeared on stage briefly following the announcement.
Main Characters and Plot Elements
In “Tron: Ares”, Jared Leto stars as Ares, a sophisticated program from the digital world who is
sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings. Evan Peters portrays Julian Dillinger, sharing his character’s last name with the villain of the original Tron film released in 1982.
The footage opens with Dillinger speaking about humanity’s future during a keynote presentation. He says,
Since time began, man has gazed at the stars and wondered, am I alone? Turns out we’ve been looking in the wrong direction, because intelligent life does exist – but it’s not out there, it’s in here.
Bridges Returns But Not All Familiar Faces
The trailer also includes iconic scenes such as a bare-footed Jeff Bridges in white robes greeting viewers with
Greetings, program.
Reflection on Technology and Legacy
Director Joachim Rønning helms the project with a script penned by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne. Besides key actors like Jodie Turner-Smith and Gillian Anderson, supporting roles feature notable names such as Hasan Minaj and Arturo Castro.
About advancing technology’s omnipresence, Jeff Bridges remarked before screening the footage,
What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world. More appropriately, to have this amazing world visit us.
A Historical Context of Tron
“Tron: Ares” is an extension of one of modern film history’s longest-running trilogies. Though not immediately successful at box office levels, Steven Lisberger’s 1982 Tron was revolutionary as it prominently used computer-generated imagery. Jeff Bridges starred as Kevin Flynn, who finds himself zapped into a perilous digital dimension. The saga continued with 2010’s Tron: Legacy, directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Nine Inch Nails Taking The Reins
The addition of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for composing purposes brings esteemed talent whose previous collaborations have notably succeeded. Their involvement significantly raises anticipation for how they will capture Tron’s essence.
