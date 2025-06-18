Who Is Adam David? Everything to Know About The Voice Season 27 Winner

In a well-deserved win, Adam David captivated audiences with his raw talent to win The Voice season 27. David’s victory was a testament to his musical prowess, particularly his narrative of redemption and perseverance. Representing Team Michael Bublé as one of its five contestants, David defied the odds, transitioning from a one-chair turn to clinching the win.
As one of the biggest reality singing competition shows on television, The Voice season 27 finale attracted millions of viewers. With his win, David joins a growing list of singers whose musical careers have been launched by winning a top singing competition show. As he steps into the spotlight, here’s everything to know about Adam David.
Adam David Developed a Passion for Music at an Early Age
Adam David hails from Fort Lauderdale in Southern Florida, where he was born and raised. David spent his entire childhood and growing years in the city. From an early age, David picked up an interest in music. He began playing the guitar at age 8. At such a young age, David was more excited by the sounds he could create on a guitar than by the prospect of a career. It wasn’t until he was 11 that he began to sing. Coupled with his talent and love for the guitar, David soon began writing songs. At such a young age, the innocence of his songwriting meant he could focus on creating soulful and mindful lyrics and songs.
This period laid the foundation for what eventually became a career. Also, David’s uncle was into music and played the guitar, which was unknowingly an early influence on a young Adam David. When he was younger, David attended Broward Arts Camp, where participants were divided into groups. After volunteering as the lead singer of his group, his passion for making music was reinforced after the camp administrator complimented him. Although he struggled with receiving validation for most of his adult life, the arts camp validation put him on the music-making path.
He Was Influenced By Several Top Blues and Soul Singers
Adam David admits he’s a collection of all the music he’s ever heard. However, his sounds are influenced by several great blues and soul musicians. While he draws inspiration from many singers, David names Jimi Hendrix, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder as his core influences. Over the years, David has also been influenced by John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Bill Withers, Marcus King, Curtis Mayfield, Allen Stone, and Dave Matthews. Others are Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers, and Pink Floyd. While all these great musicians have played a role in his life, Jimi Hendrix was the first famous artist to capture David.
Adam David Became the Third One-Chair Turn Winner of The Voice
During the blind auditions, Adam David performed Peter Frampton’s 1975 single “Baby, I Love Your Way.” His performance only captivated Michael Bublé, who turned the chair. Despite the initial limited recognition, David’s subsequent performances showcased his versatility and depth as an artist. Adam David’s win on May 20, 2025, makes him the third The Voice winner who received a single chair turn. The first contestant to achieve this feat was Chris Blue from season 12 and Jake Hoot in season 17.
Adam David Also Made History on The Voice Season 27 as an Instant Save Winner
While he joined the history books as the third one-chair turn winner, Adam David also made history by becoming the second winner of the show, saved by “Instant Save.” Until season 5, only The Voice coaches had the power to save a contestant from elimination. With the introduction of “Instant Save,” audiences were given the power to save a contestant with low votes after a qualifying performance. Adam David performed Teddy Swims’ 2023 song “Lose Control,” which won the audience. David became the second contestant who, having been saved by “Instant Save,” went on to win the competition. The first-ever Instant Save winner was Bryce Leatherwood in The Voice season 22.
Adam David Has Been Sober Since 2019 and Uses Music to Inspire Others
Although considered an underdog for much of the season, Adam David’s personal journey was as inspiringly captivating as his musical one. Having struggled with addiction, David achieved sobriety in 2019 and has since been a vocal advocate for recovery. Every year, on March 28, he celebrates being sober by putting on a concert. His 2025 single “Savior” has been a hit since its release. The song, which he was inspired to write the night he checked in, details his redemption and hope at beating his addiction. Interestingly, he completed the song the day he got out of rehab.
Adam David Released His First Single in 11 Years During the Show
Adam David had launched his musical career over a decade before auditioning for The Voice. He released his first singles in an EP, EP, Vol. One, on March 21, 2014. While competing on The Voice, David released “Savior,” marking his first single in over a decade. Winning The Voice season 27 certainly positions his musical career for success. As part of his winnings, David secured a recording contract with Republic Records, a label under Universal Music Group (UMG). Having worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, Republic Records positions Adam David with access to some of the industry’s biggest talents and promotion.
