Jeremy Neumark Jones may not have the longest acting resume, but he has still managed to make an impact during his time in the industry. With more than a decade of experience under his belt, Jeremy has gotten the opportunity to play a variety of characters. He has worked his way up to bigger opportunities, and he’s an asset to every project he’s a part of. Many people will recognize him from his roles in shows like The Last Post and The Feed. He also had a small role in the TV mini-series Belgravia. Jeremy hasn’t made any on-screen appearances since 2020, but we know it’s only a matter of time before he’s back in action again. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jeremy Neumark Jones.
1. He Has Jewish Ancestry
Jeremy was born and raised in England, however, he also has German roots. His grandparents were German Jews who fled to the United Kindom during World War II. It’s unclear whether Jeremy is a practicing member of the Jewish faith. In addition to being a citizen of England, Jeremy also has German citizenship.
2. He’s A Proud Uncle
Family is something that has always been very important to Jeremy. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have any children of his own but he takes lots of pride in his role as an uncle. He loves spending time with his nieces whenever he gets the chance. If he ever does decide to have children, he will definitely have lots of practice.
3. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Jeremy spends a lot of his time in front of cameras and bright lights, but when he gets the chance to take a break from work he likes to disconnect from all of that and enjoy the beauty of nature. He enjoys doing things like going hiking and hanging out by the water. Spending time outdoors is a great way for him to decompress and disconnect from his work.
4. It’s Unclear If He Has Formal Acting Training
Enrolling in drama school is an important part of lots of actors’ journies. When it comes to Jeremy, though, we weren’t able to find any information on whether he has undergone any acting training. That said, it seems likely that he has worked with acting coaches even if he didn’t go through a formal acting program.
5. He Enjoys Photography
Most people are familiar with the phrase ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’ and Jeremy would probably agree. Based on his Instagram profile, it is clear that he has lots of appreciation for photography. He enjoys taking pictures and he has a knack for knowing exactly when to snap the perfect moment.
6. He’s A Soccer Fan
We didn’t find any information to indicate that Jeremy has ever been a competitive athlete, but we do know that he is a soccer fan who also enjoys playing the sport for fun. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track down any details on which soccer team is his favorite. However, it appears that he likes to watch matches whenever he gets the chance.
7. He Likes to Travel
Jeremy has an adventurous side and traveling is one of his favorite ways to nurture it. Over the years, he has gotten the chance to do a good deal of traveling. Some of the countries he’s visited include India, Egypt, and Denmark. He is looking forward to adding even more destinations to the list in the years to come.
8. He Loves Wearing A Military Uniform in Belgravia
Being part of Belgravia was a great experience for Jeremy, even down to the wardrobe. When asked about his experience wearing a military uniform while filming Belgravia, Jeremy told Bradford Zone, “It was amazing. You feel great when you catch sight of yourself in the mirror, and the costume really helps you get into the part. There is a lot of pomp about Edmund. You see him on his horse dressed to the nines. That underlines his social status. It’s crucial to show where people stood in that period.”
9. He Likes Animals
If you’re an animal lover, Jeremy will probably score a few extra points in your book. He seems to love all kinds of animals from household pets to horses. He even had a fur baby of his own, but sadly his dog passed away. Perhaps one day he will be ready to step back into the role of a pet parent.
10. He Started A Podcast
Jeremy isn’t just an actor, he is a storyteller and he loves being able to share that passion with the world. In 2021, Jeremy launched a podcast series called A Brief Interruption. The series consists of six short stories by Jeremy. The final installment was released in February of 2021.