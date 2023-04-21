7 Things You Didn’t Know About One Tree Hill’s Stephen Colletti

Stephen Colletti is an American actor and TV personality who recently added writer, producer, and director to his resume. Colletti was born in Newport Beach, California, on February 7, 1986. Colletti isn’t an average, popular actor, especially because he has starred in a few productions in film and television.
Although he has appeared in more films than television, Colletti is more famous for his works on television. Colletti is known for his role in The WB/The CW drama TV series One Tree Hill, where he played Chase Adams. For admirers of his work as an actor, here are 8 things you didn’t know about One Tree Hill‘s Stephen Colletti.
1. The TV Shows You Know Stephen Colletti From
Reality TV audiences of the mid-2000s would recognize Stephen Colletti from MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Colletti played himself on the show. After a successful season 1, Colletti returned to the show for season 2. Refusing to return for a third season, Colletti appeared on 27 episodes from 2004 to 2005.
However, Colletti’s breakthrough role, which made him popular, was playing Chase Adams in One Tree Hill. Colletti joined the show in its fourth season. Colletti’s character, Chase, was a recurring character on the show from seasons 4 to 7. His character was upgraded to a main role from season 8 to when he left the show in season 9. Colletti appeared in a total of 57 episodes all through the seasons he was cast.
2. How Stephen Colletti Got Started In Acting
Stephen Colletti became interested in acting while in Middle school. He actively participated in the Junior Park Avenue Player’s theater program. Performing in its plays exposed him to the world of acting and became his first experience. In High School, Colletti was approached by MTV to participate in its reality TV show. Colletti enrolled at San Francisco State University. After a year of studies, Colletti dropped out to pursue a career as an actor.
3. Stephen Colletti Has Dated Career Co-Stars
While in High School, Stephen Colletti was in an on-and-off relationship with TV personality, author, and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari. Cavallari was also approached by MTV and starred alongside Colletti in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Colletti also dated actress Hayden Panettiere, known for playing Claire Bennet, a superhero in the NBC TV series Heroes. Colletti also dated actress and singer Chelsea Kane. Kane is known for playing Riley Perrin on Baby Daddy.
4. Stephen Colletti Hosted An MTV Show
After starring in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Stephen Colletti moved East to New York and landed a job as an MTV VJ on the network’s TV program Total Request Live (TRL). As an MTV VJ, Colletti also got jobs to host several other MTV special programs like Spring Break, Beach House, Times Square’s New Year’s Eve, and VMA’s Backstage Live. Colletti hosted 40 episodes of MTV’s TRL.
5. Other TV Shows Stephen Colletti Was In
Stephen Colletti appeared in a few other TV shows as himself. Colletti appeared as himself on the 2006 Celebrity Undercover’s “Stephen and Tyson’s 24-Hour Spring Breakout.” Colletti was also in a single episode of The Hills (2008) and The Eric Andre Show (2015). Colletti played Teddy Reynolds in 6 episodes of the VH1/BET sports drama TV series Hit the Floor from 2013 to 2016. Colletti has also starred in several TV movies, with his last two TV movies being The Wedding Do Over (2017) and Hometown Christmas (2018). Colletti’s last TV series was the 2021 Everyone Is Doing Great, where he played Seth Stewart.
6. Other Movies Stephen Colletti Was In
Stephen Colletti’s film debut was in a TV short movie, Cleats of Imminent Doom (2005), where he played a Drummer. Colletti’s next movie appearance was in 2007 as Robert in Normal Adolescent Behavior. He played a supporting role as Austin Nicholas in the 2015 Summer Forever. He was also Brad Schlonghauser in the 2016 Frat Pack.
7. Stephen Colletti Has Written And Produced Works For Television
Stephen Colletti has ventured beyond being just an actor and TV personality into the world of writing and producing. Colletti is listed as the executive producer of 8 episodes of Everyone Is Doing Great (2021). Stephen Colletti is also credited as a writer for 8 episodes and director of a single episode of Everyone Is Doing Great.
