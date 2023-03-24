7 Things You Don’t Know About Single White Female’s Bridget Fonda

Bridget Fonda began her acting career when she was four years old and her rich career leaves plenty to learn about her. Fonda’s first movie came out when she was only five. With dozens of movie credits to her name, Bridget Fonda is easily recognizable for her role in the 1992 film Single White Female. Starring opposite Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fonda plays the role of Allison Jones, and Leigh plays the role of obsessed stalker Hedra Carlson.
Fonda played her role to perfection, and the hits kept coming for her. Widely regarded as one of the most successful actresses of her generation, Bridget Fonda always did what felt best for her pertaining to her career, including knowing when it was time to walk away from the spotlight. For more than two decades, Fonda has lived a quiet life outside of the public eye, and there are many things you don’t know about Bridget Fonda.
1. Bridget Fonda Retired From Acting To Focus On Her Family
Bridget Fonda’s acting career began before she was old enough to understand what she was getting herself into. Though lucrative, Fonda’s career kept her busy for decades. When she became engaged to her husband in 2003, Fonda decided to retire from acting and focus on her family. Since then, Fonda has focused on her marriage to musician and film composer Danny Elfman and the son they welcomed in 2005.
2. Bridget Fonda’s Award Nominations
The nineties were a busy decade for Bridget Fonda. She starred in 27 movies and a television movie during the nineties, and two of her projects earned her major award nominations. Though she did not win, Fonda earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Scandal in 1990. She earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her role in the television movie In the Gloaming in 1997.
She did not earn her third award nomination in the nineties, but she did earn it shortly after the decade’s end. In 2002, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in No Ordinary Baby. The project was also known as After Amy in some areas.
3. Bridget Fonda Went 12 Years Without Being Photographed Publicly
Bridget Fonda turned 58 on January 27, 2022. She celebrated by walking her dog and running some errands in Southern California that day, but the day was anything but ordinary for the public. Fonda’s 58th birthday was the first time she was seen in public in 12 years. Bridget Fonda was not photographed or spotted in public from 2010 until 2022. It’s virtually unheard of for a celebrity to go 12 years without being seen in public.
4. Fonda’s First Acting Role Was With Her Famous Father
Bridget Fonda was only five when she landed her first role as an actress. She was cast in a movie called Easy Rider in 1969. Her character lived in a commune of hippies, but that’s not the notable thing about this movie. It is notable that the movie stars her father, Peter Fonda. Her first role as a professional actress allowed her to work with her father, which is special.
5. Bridget Fonda Has A Wonderful Hobby
Hobbies are highly personal, though some hobbies are more common than others. Bridget Fonda’s hobby is not unusual, but it’s not something that everyone is naturally good at if they don’t have a knack for it. Fonda is an avid gardener. She enjoys being outside tending her garden but is not particular about what she’s growing. She enjoys both flowers and fruits and vegetables, herbs, and plants of any sort. Gardening is a cathartic, peaceful, and healthy activity in which to partake.
6. Bridget Fonda Like Straight Talkers
One thing Bridget Fonda is not a fan of is a passive-aggressive person. Fonda prefers people who tell it like it is. She does not feel that she reads well between the lines, which means Fonda needs people to be straight talkers when they are with her. Otherwise, things are lost in translation. With this personality trait comes the concept of being open to hearing things that many people are not. Fonda is not easily offended or upset by honesty. She prefers it.
7. Fonda’s A Third Generation Entertainer, But She Doesn’t Feel Pressured By That
Bridget Fonda’s grandfather is the late Henry Fonda. Her father is the late Peter Fonda, and her aunt is the famed actress Jane Fonda. Her father and grandfather were among their generation’s most famous and easily recognizable actors. However, being part of a long line of famous entertains never pressured Bridget Fonda to succeed. She was always of the mindset that she would experience failures because it is part of life, and that’s all right.
Bridget Fonda walked away from acting to raise a family at the height of her career. The pressure to succeed or follow in the footsteps of her many famous family members did not stop her from following her dreams. Bridget Fonda does what suits her.
