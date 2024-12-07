Melissa Barrera’s Career Journey in Hollywood

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera began her professional career in 2011 as a contestant in La Academia, a Mexican reality musical talent show. She was one of forty-one contestants in Season 9: 2011 Generation, finishing 18th place. However, the show helped position Barrera to land several roles in Mexican telenovelas.
Seven years later, in 2018, Melissa Barrera transitioned into Hollywood. Since then, the actress has had a rising career, working with renowned Hollywood actors and filmmakers. Her projects have included independent films, a notable horror franchise, and leading roles in TV series. Here’s a look at Melissa Barrera’s journey in Hollywood since 2018.
Vida
Starz’s drama series Vida (Life) was Melissa Barrera’s Hollywood debut project. Interestingly, she was cast as one of the show’s two central characters. Cast as Lyn Hernandez, a rebellious and free-spirited woman who returns to her childhood neighborhood in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, after her mother’s death.
Over the course of the series, Lyn navigates complex family dynamics, including her strained relationship with her sister Emma (Mishel Prada). Life (Vida) aired on Starz for 3 seasons from May 6, 2018, to May 31, 2020. The show was an instant hit, with each season holding a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In the Heights
Melissa Barrera joined the cast of Jon M. Chu’s 2021 musical drama In the Heights in a supporting role. She played Vanessa Morales, the love interest of the film’s protagonist, Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos). Vanessa is an ambitious and talented young woman who dreams of leaving her Washington Heights neighborhood to pursue a career in fashion design downtown. Barrera’s character’s storyline highlights themes of self-determination, ambition, and the challenges of overcoming socioeconomic barriers. In the end, it’s revealed that Usnavi and Vanessa are married and have a daughter, Iris (Olivia Perez).
All the World Is Sleeping
Melissa Barrera led the cast of the 2021 indie drama All the World Is Sleeping. The movie flew under the radar, premiering at the New York Latino Film Festival and receiving limited theater release. In the film, Barrera played Chama, a young mother struggling with addiction while trying to break the cycle for her daughter. Directed by Ryan Lacen in her feature directorial debut, All the World Is Sleeping was inspired by real stories of mothers dealing with substance abuse. The movie currently holds an approval rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Scream Franchise
The Scream franchise has been Melissa Barrera’s biggest project of her career. The 2022 Scream, in which she was cast as Sam Carpenter, was her international breakthrough role. Making her debut in the fifth installment of the franchise, Barrera’s Sam Carpenter is a central character, introduced as Tara Carpenter’s (Jenna Ortega) older half-sister. Sam Carpenter is pivotal to the Scream (2022) storyline.
Sam is revealed to be the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis, one of the original Ghostface killers. Sam’s connections to Billy Loomis created an internal struggle as she grappled with her lineage and her fear of inheriting his dark tendencies. The 2022 Scream was a massive success, grossing $138.9 million at the Box Office against its $24 million budget. Melissa Barrera reprised her role in the 2023 sequel, Scream VI, which was another box-office success.
Keep Breathing
In the 2022 Netflix limited series Keep Breathing, Melissa Barrera played Liv Rivera, a Manhattan-based lawyer. After her role in Scream, Barrera became a popular face to audiences. In Keep Breathing, the story follows Liv after she survives a plane crash in the remote Canadian wilderness. The series explored her physical and emotional challenges as she struggles to stay alive in the harsh environment. It includes flashbacks to her complicated relationships and personal trauma. Melissa Barrera’s performance was praised for capturing Liv’s resilience and vulnerability. The 6-episode limited series was released on July 28, 2022.
Carmen
Melissa Barrera played the titular character in Benjamin Millepied’s 2022 feature directorial debut, Carmen. With the movie created as a reimagining of Georges Bizet‘s 1875 opera, Barrera’s Carmen character is a young Mexican woman fleeing across the U.S. and Mexico border after her mother’s tragic death. In the United States, Carmen forms a connection with Aidan (Paul Mescal), a Marine. The two embark on a journey of passion, danger, and self-discovery.
Bed Rest
Expanding her work in the horror genre, Melissa Barrera starred in Lori Evans Taylor’s 2022 supernatural horror Bed Rest. She leads the cast as Julie Rivers, a pregnant woman who moves into a new home with her husband. After a nasty fall at home, Julie is placed on mandatory bed rest to avoid complications with her pregnancy. As she remains confined to the house, Julie begins experiencing disturbing supernatural events. In the end, Julie, emboldened by her mother’s instinct, fights to protect her new baby. Bed Rest was co-produced by James Vanderbilt, famous for co-writing and producing the Scream films starring Melissa Barrera, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man films and Independence Day: Resurgence.
Abigail
Melissa Barrera began 2024 leading the cast of the horror comedy Abigail. Cast as Joey, Barrera’s character is one of six criminals hired to adopt Kristof Lazaar’s (Matthew Goode) young ballet-dancing daughter, Abigail (Alisha Weir). However, things quickly go awry when they discover the abducted Abigail is a centuries-old vampire. Joey’s role becomes significant as the group fights to escape and survive.
Abigail also starred notable actors such as Kevin Durand, Giancarlo Esposito, and the late Angus Cloud. After Abigail, Melissa Barrera also starred in the romantic comedy-horror Your Monster and biographical drama The Collaboration. If you enjoyed reading about Melissa Barrera’s Hollywood career journey, check out Zazie Beetz’s notable roles.
