Zazie Beetz: A Journey Through Her Most Notable Career Roles

German and American actress Zazie Beetz began her professional acting career in 2013. That same year, she graduated from New York’s Skidmore College with a bachelor’s degree in French. Beetz made her screen debut in the short film The Crocotta, in which she played the female lead.
The actress was born Zazie Olivia Beetz to a German father and African-American mother in Berlin, Germany, on June 1, 1991. At 8, she moved to the United States permanently with her family. Although she struggled after college to find roles, having to wait tables and stay broke most of the time, Beetz had her breakthrough in 2016. From her early roles in shorts to landing prominent roles in big-budget films and TV shows, here’s a closer look at Zazie Beetz’s most notable career roles.
2016: Atlanta
The Donald Glover-created comedy-drama for FX, Atlanta, was a hit throughout its 4-seasons run. Actress Zazie Beetz was cast as Vanessa “Van” Kiefer, Earn’s (Donald Glover) on-again, off-again girlfriend. Van was also Lottie’s mother. Her character is a grounded, complex woman balancing motherhood and personal aspirations.
Although she was fired from her job as a schoolteacher for refusing to take an impromptu drug test, Van served as a moral and emotional counterpart to Earn’s chaotic lifestyle. Although Atlanta wasn’t Zazie Beetz’s first television project, the show’s popularity helped give her career the needed publicity. Atlanta aired originally from September 6, 2016, to November 10, 2022.
2018: Deadpool 2
Zazie Beetz joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2018 with the sequel movie Deadpool 2. Beetz was cast as the Marvel character Domino/Neena Thurman. Domino is a mutant with the ability to manipulate luck in her favor, which essentially gives her an advantage in dangerous situations.
Beetz’s Domino is part of the X-Force team created by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). With her superpower of pure luck, she’s the only surviving member after the team’s attempt at parachuting into the prison transfer convoy conveying Russell “Rusty” Collins / Firefist (Julian Dennison). In Deadpool 2, Zazie Beetz co-starred with Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, and Brianna Hildebrand.
2019: Joker Films
In 2019, Zazie Beetz joined the growing list of actors who work in the MCU and DC Comics-based films. Beetz was cast as Sophie Dumond in Todd Phillips’s psychological thriller Joker. As Sophie Dumond, Beetz played a single mother and Arthur Fleck/Joker’s (Joaquin Phoenix) neighbor.
In Joker, Arthur fantasizes about having a romantic relationship with Sophie, but it is revealed that much of their interaction exists only in his imagination. Beetz’s Sophie character plays a significant part in showcasing Arthur’s deteriorating mental state, eventually descending into madness. Zazie Beetz reprised her role in the 2024 sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.
2020: Nine Days
Zazie Beetz joined the ensemble cast of the 2020 fantasy drama Nine Days. The show centers around life in pre-existence, and Beetz was cast as Emma, one of the souls being evaluated for a chance to be born. Emma stands out from the other candidates for her empathy and curiosity about life.
Will (Winston Duke) is the movie’s protagonist, who determines which souls are worthy of existence. Emma’s interactions with Will help him confront his own past and reevaluate his rigid worldview. Although not a Box Office hit, and significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nine Days was a critical masterpiece. The movie also starred Benedict Wong, Tony Hale, and Bill Skarsgård.
2021: The Harder They Fall
Director Jeymes Samuel made his directorial debut with the 2021 Western movie The Harder They Fall. Zazie Beetz joined the star-studded ensemble cast portraying Stagecoach Mary, a character based on a real historical figure. Beetz portrayed Mary as a tough saloon owner and singer with a romantic past with the movie’s protagonist, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors).
Although a supporting character, Beetz’s Mary is involved in the film’s central conflict between Nat Love and Rufus Buck (Idris Elba). Mary proved to be a key ally in Love’s quest for revenge. The Harder They Fall also starred Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans Jr., and DeWanda Wise.
2021: Invincible
Zazie Beetz voices one of the supporting characters in Amazon Prime Video’s adult animated superhero series Invincible. Beetz voices Amber Bennett, the ex-girlfriend and classmate of the series’ protagonist, Markus Sebastian “Mark” Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun). Throughout the show, Amber plays an important role in Mark’s life, offering emotional support as Mark struggles to balance his superhero identity with his personal life. Invincible as cast Sandra Oh and J. K. Simmons in lead roles, voicing Mark’s mother and father. The show has aired 2 seasons, with season 3 scheduled to premiere on February 6, 2025.
2023: Full Circle
Zazie Beetz led the cast of the Steven Soderbergh-created miniseries Full Circle. Beetz was cast as Mel Harmony, an ambitious U.S. Postal fraud inspector. With the miniseries centered around a botched kidnapping, Beetz’s character is the driven and determined investigator attached to the case. However, she becomes embroiled in its complex plot that connects several individuals and events across New York City.
Her character played a crucial role in unraveling the mystery at the heart of the story, involving crime, secrets, and corruption. The HBO Max miniseries received generally positive reviews. The miniseries also starred Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid. Besides these Zazie Beetz’s roles, also check out Paul Wesley’s notable roles.
